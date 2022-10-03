PrimeTools Range

5

The range indicator means the average daily price movement. For convenience, it is visually displayed on the charts, but with the H4 timeframe and below. The indicator is redrawn daily and the gaps are included in the calculation. An additional dotted line means 80% of the daily movement passed. An important tool in the arsenal of a professional trader or someone who wants to become one.

PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading.

[PrimeTools Levels | PrimeTools Range]


Panel

  • Shows ATR in absolute values ​​or in pips.
  • Shows the limits of the range in absolute value, pips or price.
  • Change ATR type or range limits with a mouse click.
  • Dark and light themes and 3 scales.
  • Scaling is adaptive to the chart size.


ATR Calculation

  • Classic - standard ATR.
  • No paranormal bars - an improved ATR that doesn't include too small or too big bars in calculation. The main method used by professionals.
  • Modified - personal modification, improved ATR without paranormal bars, with exponential average instead of normal.


Input parameters

  • ATR period - period for ATR calculation.
  • ATR type - ATR calculation type.
  • 80% line - enable or disable the 80% line.
  • Top line color - top lines color.
  • Bottom line color - bottom lines color.
  • Panel state - enable or disable the panel.
  • Panel theme - dark or light panel theme.
  • Panel size - panel size.
  • ATR type on the panel - ATR type displays on the panel.
  • Range type on the panel - range type displays on the panel.


Reviews 2
PRIMUS GRANT
299
PRIMUS GRANT 2024.02.12 20:48 
 

It just works.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2023.08.15 20:09 
 

Excellent. Very useful.

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TREND CATCHER INDICATOR Trend Catcher Indicator analyzes market price movements, using a combination of the author’s proprietary and customized adaptive trend-analysis indicators.  It identifies the true market direction by filtering out short-term noise and focusing on underlying momentum strength, volatility expansion, and price structure behavior.  It also uses a combination of smoothing and trend-filtering customized indicators such as moving averages, RSI, and volatility filters.   Real ope
Day Trader Master
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Day Trader Master is a complete trading system for traders who prefer intraday trading. The system consists of two indicators. The main indicator is the one which is represented by arrows of two colors for BUY and SELL signals. This is the indicator which you actually pay for. I provide the second indicator to my clients absolutely for free. This second indicator is actually a good trend filter indicator which works with any time frame. THE INDICATORS DO NOT REPAINT AND DO NOT LAG! The system is
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This is a modified Fractals indicator. It works similar the original Bill Williams' indicator, and is additionally enhanced with the possibility to change the top radius, in contrast to the standard radius of 2 bar. Simply put, the indicator checks the top and if it is the minimum/maximum in this radius, such a top is marked by an arrow. Advantages Adjustable radius. Use for drawing support and resistance levels. Use for drawing trend channels. Use within the classical Bill Williams' strategy or
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The EasyTrend is a seemingly simple but quite powerful trend indicator. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. Here you will not see dozens of input parameters, the purpose of which is only clear to the developer. Instead, an artificial neural network handles the configuration of the parameters. Input Parameters The indicator is as simple as possible, so there are only 2 input parameters: Alert - i
Helios
Denis Glaz
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Expert Advisor based on the statistical analysis of price data. Why Helios? No risky trading strategies. Works with 4 and 5-digit quotes. Multiple risk management profiles. No sudden deposit loss. Option to trade a fixed lot. Artificial intelligence processes the statistical analysis data. Few input parameters. No need to configure and optimize - the genetic algorithm has already done it for you. How to use? Attach Helios to 6 charts with the M15 timeframe set: EURUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, AUDUSD,
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EasyTrend Pro is the powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without
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Denis Glaz
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Channel indicator based on the principles of mathematical statistics. It uses neural networks to simplify a lot of complex calculations, which makes the indicator fast, even for weak computers. How it works The indicator is based on the moving average, the period of which you can set. The indicator analyzes price deviations from the moving average line for the last 1440 or 2880 bars, and each line indicates a certain probability of a price reverse depending on the selected settings: Standard,
PrimeTools Levels
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Levels indicator. It works on a neural network and is formalized according to professional rules for building horizontal levels. The indicator redraws the levels every day and notifies you when the price approaches or cross the levels. The indicator is suitable for both professionals and beginners who have only recently begun to learn how to trade in the market. PrimeTools is a series of products designed for correct and professional trading. [PrimeTools Levels | PrimeTools Range ] Panel Shows
EasyTrend Pro for MT5
Denis Glaz
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Powerful trend indicator provided with all necessary for trade and it is very easy to use. Everyone has probably come across indicators or Expert Advisors that contain numerous input parameters that are difficult to understand. But here, input parameters are simple and it is no need to configure anything — neural network will do all for you. Difference from a classic version The real-time multi time frame panel is added, so you can check a trend for other timeframes without switching the schedu
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PRIMUS GRANT
299
PRIMUS GRANT 2024.02.12 20:48 
 

It just works.

Martin Brown
823
Martin Brown 2023.08.15 20:09 
 

Excellent. Very useful.

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