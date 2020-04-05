AsuEA MT5 Expert Advisors

ASUEA - Professional Trend Expert Advisor

ASUEA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability market trends with precision and efficiency. Built for disciplined risk management and consistent performance, it features smart trailing stops, strict daily protection limits, and dynamic execution control to help you navigate the markets with confidence.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Smart Trend Following: Automatically aligns trades with the dominant market direction, keeping you on the right side of the trend.

  • Built-In Risk Protection: Includes customizable daily profit targets and maximum daily drawdown limits to safeguard your account.

  • Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secures floating profits automatically by trailing your stop loss behind favorable price movements.

  • Auto Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the optimal trade volume based on your account balance and defined risk percentage.

  • Professional UI Panel: Displays real-time status, spreads, daily profit, and account limits directly on your chart.

Input Parameters

Parameter Group / Name Default Value Description
GENERAL & LOT SETTINGS
InpLotSize 0.01 Fixed trading lot size (used when auto lot is disabled)
InpAutoLot false Enable automatic lot sizing based on account balance risk
InpRiskPercent 1.0 Risk percentage per trade relative to your balance
TREND FILTER SETTINGS
InpUseTrendFilter true Enable or disable multi-condition trend confirmation
InpTrendTF PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe used for calculating trend direction
RISK MANAGEMENT
InpTakeProfit 1300 Take profit distance measured in points
InpStopLoss 300 Stop loss distance measured in points (0 = No Stop Loss)
InpUseTrailing true Enable automated trailing stop functionality
InpTrailingStart 100 Profit threshold in points before trailing stop activates
InpTrailingStep 50 Step distance in points for adjusting the trailing stop
DAILY PROTECTION & DRAWDOWN
InpUseDailyProfit false Enable daily profit target protection
InpTargetDailyUSD 50.0 Daily profit target amount in USD
InpUseMaxDD false Enable maximum daily drawdown limit protection
InpMaxDDPct 5.0 Maximum allowed daily drawdown percentage

Recommended Setup & Settings

  • Trading Pair: Major forex pairs with low spreads and high liquidity (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) or major gold assets (XAUUSD).

  • Timeframe: 1-Hour ( H1 ) or 15-Minute ( M15 ) for optimal balance between trade frequency and trend reliability.

  • Minimum Capital: Recommended starting capital of $500 (or equivalent currency) for fixed micro-lots ($0.01), or $1,000+ if utilizing percentage-based risk management.

  • Account Type: ECP/Raw Spread accounts with low latency and low commission are strongly recommended.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.


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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AETHERION PRIME EA Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD on H1 Public live signal for real-time monitoring: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2381671 Limited Launch Offer The first 7 copies are available for only $259 . Once these copies are sold, the price will increase immediately by $100 — to $359 . This introductory offer is intended for traders who want to join Aetherion Prime EA at the earliest stage and follow the development of the system through a public live signal from the very begi
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