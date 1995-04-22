AsuEA MT5 Expert Advisors

ASUEA - Professional Trend Expert Advisor

ASUEA is an advanced automated trading system designed to capture high-probability market trends with precision and efficiency. Built for disciplined risk management and consistent performance, it features smart trailing stops, strict daily protection limits, and dynamic execution control to help you navigate the markets with confidence.

Key Features & Advantages

Smart Trend Following: Automatically aligns trades with the dominant market direction, keeping you on the right side of the trend.

Built-In Risk Protection: Includes customizable daily profit targets and maximum daily drawdown limits to safeguard your account.

Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secures floating profits automatically by trailing your stop loss behind favorable price movements.

Auto Lot Sizing: Automatically calculates the optimal trade volume based on your account balance and defined risk percentage.

Professional UI Panel: Displays real-time status, spreads, daily profit, and account limits directly on your chart.

Input Parameters

Parameter Group / Name Default Value Description GENERAL & LOT SETTINGS InpLotSize 0.01 Fixed trading lot size (used when auto lot is disabled) InpAutoLot false Enable automatic lot sizing based on account balance risk InpRiskPercent 1.0 Risk percentage per trade relative to your balance TREND FILTER SETTINGS InpUseTrendFilter true Enable or disable multi-condition trend confirmation InpTrendTF PERIOD_CURRENT Timeframe used for calculating trend direction RISK MANAGEMENT InpTakeProfit 1300 Take profit distance measured in points InpStopLoss 300 Stop loss distance measured in points (0 = No Stop Loss) InpUseTrailing true Enable automated trailing stop functionality InpTrailingStart 100 Profit threshold in points before trailing stop activates InpTrailingStep 50 Step distance in points for adjusting the trailing stop DAILY PROTECTION & DRAWDOWN InpUseDailyProfit false Enable daily profit target protection InpTargetDailyUSD 50.0 Daily profit target amount in USD InpUseMaxDD false Enable maximum daily drawdown limit protection InpMaxDDPct 5.0 Maximum allowed daily drawdown percentage

Recommended Setup & Settings

Trading Pair: Major forex pairs with low spreads and high liquidity (e.g., EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY) or major gold assets (XAUUSD).

Timeframe: 1-Hour ( H1 ) or 15-Minute ( M15 ) for optimal balance between trade frequency and trend reliability.

Minimum Capital: Recommended starting capital of $500 (or equivalent currency) for fixed micro-lots ($0.01), or $1,000+ if utilizing percentage-based risk management.

Account Type: ECP/Raw Spread accounts with low latency and low commission are strongly recommended.

Disclaimer

Trading foreign exchange, CFDs, and financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. Never risk money you cannot afford to lose.