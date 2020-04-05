C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors

C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk tolerance. It monitors market dynamics to manage positions efficiently while maintaining a structured approach to risk. The C34 Martinah delivers a powerful balance between automation, precision, and customizable performance.

Built for maximum flexibility and performance. Recommended for Cent Accounts with a starting capital of 5,000–10,000 cents. Fully compatible with all trading pairs and all timeframes, allowing you to personalize every setting to match your trading style, risk profile, and market conditions.

🌟 Key Features & Advantages

  • Advanced Martingale Strategy: Automatically multiplies lot sizes on subsequent layers to average the entry price, aiming for a quick breakout in profit when the market reverses.
  • Adaptive Grid System: Dynamically adjusts the distance between orders. Early stages use a fixed distance, while later stages expand dynamically to protect your account margin during strong trends.
  • Smart Overlap System: Automatically secures floating profits by closing the oldest losing trade and the newest winning trade once a specific profit target is reached, reducing overall exposure.
  • Advanced Risk Control: Features a built-in margin checker to prevent margin calls and Stop Outs, alongside a customizable maximum drawdown protection system to safeguard your capital.
  • Universal Compatibility: Fully optimized to function flawlessly on both Netting and Hedging account types.
  • Elegant On-Chart Dashboard: A sleek, real-time interface displaying your balance, equity, active trade layers, and floating profit.

⚙️ Input Parameters

[ BASIC SETTINGS ]

  • InpMagic - Magic Number: Unique identifier for the EA's trades.
  • InpOrderComment - Order Comment: Custom text label for trades.
  • PilihTimeframe - Select Timeframe: The timeframe used for the EA's market analysis.

[ ENTRY FILTER ]

  • InpMaxDistancePoints - Max Price Distance: Maximum allowed distance between the current price and the baseline value to prevent entering at extreme, overextended price levels.

[ LOT MANAGEMENT ]

  • InpInitialLot - Initial Lot: The starting lot size for the first trade.
  • InpAutoLot - Use Auto Lot: Toggle automatic lot sizing based on account balance.
  • InpAutoLotSize - Balance per 0.01 Lot: Balance required for every 0.01 lot if Auto Lot is enabled.
  • InpLotMultiplier - Martingale Lot Multiplier: Multiplier applied to the lot size for each subsequent grid layer (e.g., 1.15, 1.5, 2.0).
  • InpMaxLot - Maximum Lot Limit: Hard cap to prevent lot sizes from exceeding safe limits.

[ EXIT & TARGETS ]

  • InpVirtualTP - Use Virtual Take Profit: Toggle between hidden (virtual) or real Take Profit.
  • InpTPPoints - Take Profit: Take Profit distance in points.
  • InpUseHedge - Allow Hedging?: Allow opening Buy and Sell positions simultaneously.
  • InpMaxBuyOrders - Maximum Buy: Maximum allowed Buy grid layers.
  • InpMaxSellOrders - Maximum Sell: Maximum allowed Sell grid layers.
  • InpUseMaxDrawdown - Max Drawdown Protection: Toggle capital protection feature.
  • InpMaxDrawdownPercent - Max Drawdown Limit (%): Closes all positions if equity drawdown reaches this percentage.

[ DISTANCE SETTINGS ]

  • InpFixDistance - Base Grid Distance: Points required between layers for early grid steps.
  • InpOrderDynamicDistance - Start Dynamic Distance at Layer: The layer number where dynamic distance begins.
  • InpDynamicDistanceStart - Initial Distance for Dynamic Grid: Starting points for the dynamic distance.
  • InpDistanceMultiplier - Grid Distance Multiplier: Multiplier for the distance between later grid layers.

[ OVERLAP SETTINGS ]

  • InpOverlapLastOrder - Smart Overlap System: Toggle the partial close feature.
  • InpOverlapLastOrderNum - Trigger Overlap: Number of active grid layers required to trigger the overlap.
  • InpOverlapPercent - Profit Target Overlap ($): The net profit required to trigger the overlap closing.


⚠️ Important Risk Disclosure

C34 Martinah Trading Robot employs an advanced Martingale Cost-Averaging Strategy designed to enhance trade recovery during unfavorable market conditions. Although effective under specific circumstances, this methodology inherently involves elevated financial risk and should only be used by traders who fully understand its characteristics.

No automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Market conditions may change rapidly due to volatility, liquidity shortages, geopolitical events, or unexpected economic releases, potentially resulting in significant drawdowns, margin calls, or the total loss of invested capital.

This software is intended as a trading tool, not a guarantee of financial success. Users are solely responsible for configuring risk parameters, selecting appropriate leverage, and managing their own trading decisions.

Before trading on a live account, it is strongly recommended to:

  • Test the EA extensively on a demo account.
  • Apply disciplined money and risk management.
  • Use leverage responsibly.
  • Invest only funds you can afford to lose.

By using C34 Martinah Trading Robot, you acknowledge that all trading activities are undertaken entirely at your own risk. The developer and all affiliated parties disclaim any responsibility for financial losses, direct or indirect damages, or trading outcomes arising from the use of this software.

Smart Trading Begins with Smart Risk Management.


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