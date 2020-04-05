C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisors

C34 Martinah MT5 Expert Advisor is an automated trading solution developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Based on the advanced Martingale Cost Averaging Strategy, it combines intelligent position scaling with an adaptive grid management system to optimize trade recovery during adverse market conditions. Designed for flexibility and stability, the C34 Martinah supports all major currency pairs and timeframes, allowing traders to tailor its parameters to their individual trading style and risk tolerance. It monitors market dynamics to manage positions efficiently while maintaining a structured approach to risk. The C34 Martinah delivers a powerful balance between automation, precision, and customizable performance.

Built for maximum flexibility and performance. Recommended for Cent Accounts with a starting capital of 5,000–10,000 cents. Fully compatible with all trading pairs and all timeframes, allowing you to personalize every setting to match your trading style, risk profile, and market conditions.

[ BASIC SETTINGS ]

[ ENTRY FILTER ]

[ LOT MANAGEMENT ]

[ EXIT & TARGETS ]

[ DISTANCE SETTINGS ]

[ OVERLAP SETTINGS ]

⚠️ Important Risk Disclosure

C34 Martinah Trading Robot employs an advanced Martingale Cost-Averaging Strategy designed to enhance trade recovery during unfavorable market conditions. Although effective under specific circumstances, this methodology inherently involves elevated financial risk and should only be used by traders who fully understand its characteristics.

No automated trading system can guarantee profits or eliminate the possibility of losses. Market conditions may change rapidly due to volatility, liquidity shortages, geopolitical events, or unexpected economic releases, potentially resulting in significant drawdowns, margin calls, or the total loss of invested capital.

This software is intended as a trading tool, not a guarantee of financial success. Users are solely responsible for configuring risk parameters, selecting appropriate leverage, and managing their own trading decisions.

Before trading on a live account, it is strongly recommended to:

Test the EA extensively on a demo account.

Apply disciplined money and risk management.

Use leverage responsibly.

Invest only funds you can afford to lose.

By using C34 Martinah Trading Robot, you acknowledge that all trading activities are undertaken entirely at your own risk. The developer and all affiliated parties disclaim any responsibility for financial losses, direct or indirect damages, or trading outcomes arising from the use of this software.

Smart Trading Begins with Smart Risk Management.

