Celeng Trend Signal Pro
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 21 July 2026
Celeng Trend Signal Pro
Our advanced analytical tool is designed to elevate your market analysis, combining multi-layered trend tracking, precision volatility indicators, and dynamic channel mapping into a single, cohesive interface. Built for performance and clarity, it helps market participants identify shifts in momentum, gauge underlying market strength, and visualize structural boundaries effortlessly.
Key Features & Advantages
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Precision Trend Detection: Utilizes sophisticated core algorithms to filter out market noise and highlight high-probability turning points.
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Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Integrates dynamic step-based oscillators that automatically adjust to changing market conditions.
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Dynamic Channel Mapping: Projects multi-degree regression channels to help visualize trend directions, midpoints, and upper/lower volatility boundaries.
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Optimized Default Settings: Comes pre-calibrated with fine-tuned parameters for immediate, out-of-the-box reliability.
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Clean Visual Interface: Features distinct graphical signals and an automated custom dark-mode chart template for enhanced visual comfort and clarity.
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ROUND LEVELS
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Pivot Point
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Pop-up Alert
How to Use
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Installation: Attach the tool directly to your preferred asset chart within your trading platform.
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Configuration: Review the input parameters and adjust them according to your specific analytical strategy, or keep the optimized default values for general use.
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Signal Interpretation:
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Monitor the generated visual arrow indicators on the chart to spot potential trend continuation or reversal areas.
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Observe tracking dots to gauge the ongoing momentum direction.
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Use the outer channel lines to identify potential overextended price regions or consolidation boundaries.
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Parameter Settings & Descriptions
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Toggle switch to enable or disable the rendering of the channel.
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Polynomial degree for the regression curve (1 represents a standard linear trend).
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Standard deviation multiplier that dictates the width of the regression channel bands.
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Number of bars analyzed specifically for calculating the regression channel structure.
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The specific price type utilized for the regression calculations (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).
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Horizontal offset or shift applied to display the regression channel forward or backward.
So far good indicator, anyway to please add alerts?