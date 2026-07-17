Celeng Trend Signal Pro

4

Celeng Trend Signal Pro

Our advanced analytical tool is designed to elevate your market analysis, combining multi-layered trend tracking, precision volatility indicators, and dynamic channel mapping into a single, cohesive interface. Built for performance and clarity, it helps market participants identify shifts in momentum, gauge underlying market strength, and visualize structural boundaries effortlessly.

Key Features & Advantages

  • Precision Trend Detection: Utilizes sophisticated core algorithms to filter out market noise and highlight high-probability turning points.

  • Adaptive Volatility Tracking: Integrates dynamic step-based oscillators that automatically adjust to changing market conditions.

  • Dynamic Channel Mapping: Projects multi-degree regression channels to help visualize trend directions, midpoints, and upper/lower volatility boundaries.

  • Optimized Default Settings: Comes pre-calibrated with fine-tuned parameters for immediate, out-of-the-box reliability.

  • Clean Visual Interface: Features distinct graphical signals and an automated custom dark-mode chart template for enhanced visual comfort and clarity.

  • ROUND LEVELS

  • Pivot Point

  • Pop-up Alert

How to Use

  1. Installation: Attach the tool directly to your preferred asset chart within your trading platform.

  2. Configuration: Review the input parameters and adjust them according to your specific analytical strategy, or keep the optimized default values for general use.

  3. Signal Interpretation:

    • Monitor the generated visual arrow indicators on the chart to spot potential trend continuation or reversal areas.

    • Observe tracking dots to gauge the ongoing momentum direction.

    • Use the outer channel lines to identify potential overextended price regions or consolidation boundaries.

Parameter Settings & Descriptions

  • Toggle switch to enable or disable the rendering of the channel.

  • Polynomial degree for the regression curve (1 represents a standard linear trend).

  • Standard deviation multiplier that dictates the width of the regression channel bands.

  • Number of bars analyzed specifically for calculating the regression channel structure.

  • The specific price type utilized for the regression calculations (e.g., Close, Open, High, Low).

  • Horizontal offset or shift applied to display the regression channel forward or backward.



Reviews 1
240990
95
240990 2026.07.19 15:53 
 

So far good indicator, anyway to please add alerts?

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240990 2026.07.19 15:53 
 

So far good indicator, anyway to please add alerts?

Ilham Hijrah Saputra
1509
Reply from developer Ilham Hijrah Saputra 2026.07.20 10:10
Thank you for your suggestion. We'll try adding alerts in the next update.
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