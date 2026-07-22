Wedus Blegadus MT5 Expert Advisors

The Wedus Blegadus MT5 Expert Advisors are more than just your average trading robot. They're designed to capitalize on strong market momentum, follow the dominant trend, and execute opportunities with high precision using automated MetaTrader 5 technology. Combining trend-following strategies and modern scalping techniques, these robots strike a balance between trading frequency and signal quality.

The main principle used by the Wedus Blegadus MT5 Expert Advisor is simple yet powerful: the trend is your friend. This robot is designed to identify the dominant market direction and then seek out entry opportunities with a higher probability of success.

Recommended Settings

  • Best Pairs: XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD
  • Timeframes: M1/M5 - Can be any Timeframe
  • Minimum Deposit: $500
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • Account Type: Any (Raw Spread recommended)
  • Risk Level: Medium by default (can be adjusted in the settings)


Wedus Blegadus MT5 Expert Advisors applies a clean, systematic trading approach built entirely around strict risk management principles. It strictly avoids high-risk recovery strategies such as Martingale, grid averaging, or unhedged locking, ensuring that your account is never exposed to compounding exponential drawdown. Every single open position is fully protected from inception with predefined Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) parameters, complemented by Trailing Stop mechanism to safely lock in profits as the market moves in your favor. Designed for disciplined, controlled growth and precision execution.

DISCLAIMER: 

Trading foreign exchange, cryptocurrencies, and other financial instruments carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite.  This Expert Advisor (EA) is provided "as is" without warranty of any kind, either expressed or implied. The developer, creator, and distributor of this EA assume no responsibility for any financial losses, damages, or liabilities incurred directly or indirectly from the use of this software. You are solely responsible for your trading activities, capital management, and risk exposure. Use this automated trading system at your own risk.

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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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