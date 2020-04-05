Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA

Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA

Detect hidden market reversals. Trade with precision. Recover intelligently.

Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines divergence-based market analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability reversal opportunities. By continuously analyzing price action against indicator momentum, the EA detects bullish and bearish divergence patterns that often precede significant market reversals.

Rather than entering trades randomly, the EA waits for confirmed divergence signals before initiating a trading cycle. If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the integrated grid recovery system intelligently manages additional entries using customizable spacing and position sizing to improve recovery while maintaining controlled risk.

Key Features

Advanced Divergence Detection

  • Automatically detects bullish and bearish divergence.

  • Identifies potential market reversals before they fully develop.

  • Filters weak signals to improve trade quality.

  • Uses technical confirmation before opening positions.

Precision Trade Entries

  • Executes BUY trades on confirmed bullish divergence.

  • Executes SELL trades on confirmed bearish divergence.

  • Eliminates unnecessary market entries.

  • Designed to capture high-probability reversal setups.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

  • Activates recovery positions only when necessary.

  • Adjustable grid spacing.

  • Configurable lot multiplier.

  • User-defined maximum grid levels.

  • Flexible recovery management for changing market conditions.

Smart Profit Management

  • Basket take-profit functionality.

  • Automatic closure of profitable trading cycles.

  • Commission-aware profit calculations.

  • Configurable profit targets.

Advanced Risk Management

  • Adjustable starting lot size.

  • Maximum spread protection.

  • Slippage control.

  • Magic Number support.

  • Maximum simultaneous positions.

  • Flexible money management settings.

Fully Automated Trading

  • No manual intervention required.

  • Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

  • Optimized for continuous automated operation.

  • Highly customizable trading parameters.

Why Choose Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA?

Divergence is one of the most respected technical concepts for identifying potential market reversals. Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA combines this proven analytical approach with intelligent grid management to create a disciplined and adaptive automated trading strategy.

Instead of relying solely on price movement, the EA evaluates the relationship between price action and market momentum, allowing it to identify opportunities that may be overlooked by conventional trading systems. Combined with an intelligent recovery engine, the EA is designed to manage temporary market retracements while maintaining a structured approach to risk.

The strategy combines:

  • Divergence-based market analysis

  • High-probability reversal entries

  • Intelligent grid recovery

  • Automated trade management

  • Flexible risk controls

  • Professional-grade execution

Whether you are looking for a fully automated reversal trading system or an advanced grid strategy driven by technical divergence analysis, Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation needed to navigate today's financial markets.

Spot the divergence. Anticipate the reversal. Trade with confidence.


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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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