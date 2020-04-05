Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA

Detect hidden market reversals. Trade with precision. Recover intelligently.

Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines divergence-based market analysis with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine to identify high-probability reversal opportunities. By continuously analyzing price action against indicator momentum, the EA detects bullish and bearish divergence patterns that often precede significant market reversals.

Rather than entering trades randomly, the EA waits for confirmed divergence signals before initiating a trading cycle. If the market temporarily moves against the initial position, the integrated grid recovery system intelligently manages additional entries using customizable spacing and position sizing to improve recovery while maintaining controlled risk.

Key Features

Advanced Divergence Detection

Automatically detects bullish and bearish divergence.

Identifies potential market reversals before they fully develop.

Filters weak signals to improve trade quality.

Uses technical confirmation before opening positions.

Precision Trade Entries

Executes BUY trades on confirmed bullish divergence.

Executes SELL trades on confirmed bearish divergence.

Eliminates unnecessary market entries.

Designed to capture high-probability reversal setups.

Intelligent Grid Recovery

Activates recovery positions only when necessary.

Adjustable grid spacing.

Configurable lot multiplier.

User-defined maximum grid levels.

Flexible recovery management for changing market conditions.

Smart Profit Management

Basket take-profit functionality.

Automatic closure of profitable trading cycles.

Commission-aware profit calculations.

Configurable profit targets.

Advanced Risk Management

Adjustable starting lot size.

Maximum spread protection.

Slippage control.

Magic Number support.

Maximum simultaneous positions.

Flexible money management settings.

Fully Automated Trading

No manual intervention required.

Suitable for multiple currency pairs and timeframes.

Optimized for continuous automated operation.

Highly customizable trading parameters.

Why Choose Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA?

Divergence is one of the most respected technical concepts for identifying potential market reversals. Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA combines this proven analytical approach with intelligent grid management to create a disciplined and adaptive automated trading strategy.

Instead of relying solely on price movement, the EA evaluates the relationship between price action and market momentum, allowing it to identify opportunities that may be overlooked by conventional trading systems. Combined with an intelligent recovery engine, the EA is designed to manage temporary market retracements while maintaining a structured approach to risk.

The strategy combines:

Divergence-based market analysis

High-probability reversal entries

Intelligent grid recovery

Automated trade management

Flexible risk controls

Professional-grade execution

Whether you are looking for a fully automated reversal trading system or an advanced grid strategy driven by technical divergence analysis, Falcon Split Divergence Grid EA delivers the precision, flexibility, and automation needed to navigate today's financial markets.

Spot the divergence. Anticipate the reversal. Trade with confidence.