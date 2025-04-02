BTC Speed Alpha EA

  • 专家
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    5 (1)
    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
    18 产品
  • 版本: 1.17
  • 更新: 24 七月 2026
  • 激活: 10

Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context.

BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard.


The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing complex technical parameters, BTC Speed Alpha EA uses a profile-based configuration that allows traders to choose the preferred trading style without changing the core engine.

This Expert Advisor is designed mainly for BTCUSD / Bitcoin, but it can also be tested on other crypto CFD symbols supported by your broker. Because crypto symbols can differ between brokers, users should always test the EA on a demo account first and adjust spread, risk, SL/TP and position settings according to broker conditions.

Recommended market:
BTCUSD / Bitcoin

Recommended timeframes:
M15, M30 and H1

Main Concept:
BTC Speed Alpha EA was created for traders who want an automated BTC trading assistant with flexible signal profiles, automatic SL/TP modes, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist tools and risk protection. The EA is focused on controlled execution and trade management rather than exposing a complicated strategy menu.

Main Features:
- Professional BTC / Bitcoin Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5
- Designed mainly for BTCUSD
- Locked Alpha Engine with hidden internal logic
- Clean buyer-friendly menu
- Signal Profile selection: Scalping, Balanced or Swing
- Entry Style selection: Alpha Core, Trend Continuation or Pullback Continuation
- Automatic BUY and SELL execution
- Fixed lot and risk-based lot calculation
- Risk base selection for flexible money management
- Max spread protection
- Slippage control
- One position per symbol option
- Max positions control
- Daily loss protection
- Equity drawdown protection
- Stop Loss modes
- Take Profit modes
- Fixed SL / TP points
- Auto SL Multiplier
- Auto TP Multiplier
- Risk Reward option
- Break Even management
- Trailing Stop management
- Optional Position Assist mode
- Add To Winner logic
- Winner Pullback Add logic
- Max add positions control
- Add lot factor control
- Modern dashboard panel
- Improved panel spacing and readability
- Tester-friendly optimization settings

Signal Profiles:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes three trading profiles to match different BTC market conditions.

Scalping Profile:
Designed for more active trading behavior and faster signal reaction.

Balanced Profile:
Recommended default profile for normal BTCUSD trading conditions.

Swing Profile:
Designed for fewer but more selective trading conditions.

Entry Styles:
The EA allows the trader to choose the preferred entry behavior without exposing the internal strategy logic.

Alpha Core:
Uses the main internal Alpha Engine setup.

Trend Continuation:
Focuses on continuation-style market behavior.

Pullback Continuation:
Focuses on continuation entries after market pullback conditions.

Trade Management:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes built-in trade management tools such as Break Even, trailing stop and optional position assist. These tools are designed to help manage open trades when the market moves in the expected direction.

Position Assist:
The Position Assist module can optionally add to a winning trade according to selected conditions. This is not designed as a classic martingale system. The purpose is to assist positions that are already moving in the expected direction. Users should test this feature carefully and adjust max add positions and add lot factor according to their risk tolerance.

Risk Protection:
The EA includes multiple risk control options, including max spread, daily loss protection, equity drawdown protection, max positions and risk-based lot calculation. These features help the trader control exposure and avoid uncontrolled trading behavior.

Auto SL / TP:
BTC Speed Alpha EA includes both fixed and automatic SL/TP modes. The Auto SL Multiplier and Auto TP Multiplier allow users to adjust the stop loss and take profit behavior according to BTC market volatility and broker conditions.

Dashboard:
The built-in dashboard displays the EA status and key trade information directly on the chart. Version 1.11 includes improved panel spacing for better readability and cleaner visual presentation.

Recommended Starting Setup:
Symbol: BTCUSD
Timeframe: M15
Signal Profile: Balanced
Entry Style: Trend Continuation or Alpha Core
Risk: low to moderate
Position Assist: test on demo first
VPS: recommended for continuous operation

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实用工具
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
专家
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
专家
SomaOil 是 MetaTrader 5 的多策略突破 EA 交易，专为 WTI 原油 (XTIUSD) 打造。一张图表、一张 EA、20 个独立策略一起作为一个多元化投资组合运行。 实时信号。 为了使其在发布时就可以使用，我使用了透明的、逐步调整的定价模型： 发布价：100 USD（48 小时） 从周一起，每售出 10 份价格上调 100 USD 即使同一天售出超过 10 份，价格每天最多上调一次 早期买家锁定产品生命周期内最优惠的价格。 概念 SomaOil 没有运行往往会过度适应狭窄市场体系的单一设置，而是附带了一组精心策划的 20 个预先调整的策略，这些策略全部在单个 WTI 图表上的单个 EA 下并行运行。 每个策略都有自己的神奇数字、评论、时间范围、波动检测参数、退出、新闻距离和批次步骤。它们共享相同的执行引擎，但独立交易，因此您无需管理数十个图表即可跨时间范围和突破广度获得真正的多元化。 作品集创建 我对两个互补的样本内范围进行了优化，每个范围都具有相同的参数网格： 5组时间范围：D1、H12、H8、H4、H1 三种突破宽度变体： V1 广泛：更宽的波动，更少但更强的
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.52 (21)
专家
更新：下一价格：599 美元，最终价格：999 美元 如果您重视诚实和为真实交易而构建的真正交易系统，而不是一个看起来完美无瑕但最终可能导致账户爆仓的直线回测，那么这可能适合您。 无马丁格尔/无网格 22个月实时信号 +250% 实时增长 【实时信号】    |  【FTMO 结果】    |  【主投资组合】  |  【回测指南】 为什么 Range Breakout EA 如此稳定？ Range Breakout EA 基于一种众所周知的市场行为：交易时段之间的波动性变化。 亚洲交易时段的波动性通常较低，形成一个狭窄的价格区间。伦敦交易时段开盘后，波动性增加，价格往往会突破该区间 并继续朝突破方向移动。 该系统会交易这种突破，并在当天晚些时候波动性开始减弱时平仓。 它不使用指标或固定时间框架，这有助于减少过拟合。系统内部使用突破过滤器来避免低质量的突破交易。 该策略在 XAUUSD、USDJPY、BTCUSD、US30 和 DE40 等货币对上表现尤为出色。 同时交易多个市场可以实现强大的分散风险能力。 加入社区！ 公众社区：  点击这里！ 请私信我并附上购
Precise Pair Trading Pro
Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
专家
请注意，我不会通过任何第三方经销商、代理或其他分销渠道销售此 EA。 监控 -  实时信号 公开频道 - 这里 此 EA 交易两个品种，并寻找它们之间的短期失衡。当两个品种的走势偏离它们通常的正常关系时，EA 可以开仓，并在失衡变小时平仓。 这不是网格 EA。这不是马丁格尔。EA 不会打开很多恢复订单。每个品种只使用 1 个持仓。 它不是为了在回撤中持仓很多天而设计的。 EA 在开仓前使用过滤器。如果市场条件不好，它可以跳过交易。 EA 输入参数: 主要交易品种 - 用于交易的第一个品种。 次要品种 - 用于比较和交易的第二个品种。 分析时间周期 - 用于计算的时间周期。 历史数据深度 - EA 检查多少根K线用于计算。 Entry Threshold - EA 开仓前失衡必须有多强。数值越高，交易越少，但信号越强。 Exit Threshold - EA 判断失衡已经变小并且可以平仓的水平。 Close Target - 平仓的利润目标。较小的值可以更快平仓。较大的值可以等待更多利润。 Beta Smoothing - 使信号更稳定，并减少市场噪音。 Min Correlation
SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (10)
专家
SomaGold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的多策略突破型智能交易系统（EA），仅适用于黄金（XAUUSD）。一张图表、一个 EA，32 套独立策略并行运行，构成单一、分散化的组合。 实时信号。 这是我在 MQL5 上发布的第一款 EA。为在上线时让更多人能够入手，我采用透明的阶梯定价模式： 首发价：100 USD 每售出 10 份拷贝，价格上涨 100 USD 早期购买者在产品生命周期内锁定最低价格。 理念 与其运行单一、容易过度拟合某一狭窄市况的设置，SomaGold 自带一套精选的 32 套预调策略，全部在同一黄金图表上的单个 EA 中并行运行。 每套策略拥有各自的 magic number、注释、时间周期、摆动识别参数、出场规则、新闻距离与手数步长。它们共享同一执行引擎但独立交易，因此您可在多个时间周期与突破宽度上获得真正的分散化，而无需管理大量图表。 组合构建 我进行了 48 次完全不同的优化： 首先，我在 2 个时间段上运行优化： 2018–2023 2020–2025 时间周期分为 4 组： D1、H12、H8、H4 突破宽度有三种变体： V1 Bro
VolumeHedger
OMG FZE LLC
4.86 (51)
专家
VolumeHedger EA [ 实盘信号 ]  ,  [ 我的频道 ]   ,  [ 参数文件 ]  ,   [ 博客 ]   , [ AI 使用 ]  ,  [ PDF Guide ] 推荐账户类型：高杠杆 Standard、ECN、Raw；Cent；Prop Firm（FTMO 等） 该 EA 的开发者已通过其其他机器人产品的质量证明了自己的专业性。 使用 Volume Hedger EA  借助使用自定义指标定义入场策略的能力，您将不再需要购买额外的 EA！ 该 EA 是一款先进的交易算法，将马丁格尔策略与对冲及智能风险管理相结合，专为高波动市场设计。它并不尝试预测趋势方向，而是分析交易量并通过智能策略进行入场。在合适的参数文件配置下，可在外汇、黄金、股票及加密货币等品种上取得有效结果。它在波动剧烈或趋势稳定的品种上表现尤为出色。交易过程通过在特定成交量阈值触发的双向循环来执行。在合适条件下启动该循环可降低风险并提高潜在收益。 系统性地同时在 Buy 和 Sell 两个方向开仓。 当对冲被激活时，关闭较早的持仓以最小化亏损。 若发生滑点，会自动检测并进行相应调整。 完成第一
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (21)
专家
BYRDI - 如同一个整体进行交易的 AI 网络 大多数 EA 只看到一个终端。 BYRDI 看到整个网络。 在一个账户上开立的交易，可能改变你所拥有的每一个其他账户的风险。 BYRDI 将独立的 MetaTrader 5 终端连接成一个协调统一的 mesh 网络。每个节点都可以保留自己的账户、经纪商、市场、AI 模型、策略和风险设置，同时对更大的系统保持感知。 BYRDI 可以分配机会、控制敞口，并在整个 mesh 网络中提供合格节点的故障转移。 单个节点可以独立交易。 多个节点可以作为一个网络协同运作。 超越入场。超越账户。 一位交易者。多个市场。一个智能网络。 BYRDI 投资组合搭建活动 在接下来的 72 小时内或接下来的 15 笔 BYRDI 购买内有效，以先到者为准。 以当前 $997 的价格购买 BYRDI，即可获得： 1 个 Mean Machine GPT 激活额度 1 个 AiQ 激活额度 私享投资组合部署研讨会 国际在线问答参与权限 完整研讨会录像 投资组合入门蓝图 前 10 位符合条件的购买者还可以提交自己拟定的投资组合结构，获得一次简短的私下点评。 无需现
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
专家
ArtQuant Gold — 面向 XAUUSD 的多模块智能交易系统 ArtQuant Gold 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 黄金交易而开发的自动交易系统。 该 EA 将多个相互独立的交易模块与集中式投资组合管理、风险敞口限制、执行过滤器、虚拟交易管理以及账户保护工具整合在一起。它适合希望使用专用 XAUUSD 自动交易系统，同时又不需要自行配置指标或内部策略参数的交易者。 ArtQuant Gold 支持标准 XAUUSD 交易品种，也兼容常见的经纪商黄金品种命名方式，包括带前缀、后缀或其他替代名称的黄金品种。 重要提示： ArtQuant Gold 仅适用于 Gold / XAUUSD 或经纪商提供的等效黄金交易品种。如果加载到无关的金融品种上，EA 将不会进行交易。 EA 不依赖图表时间周期。它可以加载到任意时间周期，因为所需的市场数据和交易结构均由内部逻辑独立处理。 实盘参考账户 查看 ArtQuant Gold 实盘参考信号 该信号仅用于提供透明的实盘参考，并不构成使用相同经纪商、入金金额、杠杆、手数、风险水平或交易条件的建议。 点差、佣金、隔夜利息、订单执行、
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
The Gold Phantom
Profalgo Limited
4.7 (44)
专家
道具公司已准备就绪！--> 下载所有套装文件 警告： 目前仅剩少量存货！ 最终价格：990美元 全新优惠（仅需 399 美元起） ：免费选择 1 款 EA！（限 2 个交易账户，除 UBS EA 外，可选择我的任何一款 EA） 超值组合优惠   ->   点击这里 加入公开群组： 点击此处   实时信号 实时信号 2 ！！黄金幻影来了！！ 继黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我非常自豪地推出它的强大兄弟： 黄金幻影 ，这是一个纯粹、毫不花哨的突破系统，基于同样的久经考验的引擎……但拥有全新的策略。 在The Gold Reaper 取得巨大成功的基础上 ， The Gold Phantom 让自动黄金交易变得轻松顺畅。 这款EA交易系统旨在同时在多个时间框架内运行，并让您完全掌控交易频率。 从极其保守的设置到非常激进、波动性最大化的模式，应有尽有。 该系统采用多层确认算法来确定最佳入场价格，同时在内部运行多种互补策略，以有效地分散和分散交易风险。 每个仓位都包含固定的 止损 和 止盈 ，并辅以动态 追踪止损 和 追踪止盈 逻辑，旨在尽早保护资金，并让盈利尽可能地持续下去。 Go
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.5 (8)
专家
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 精准 · 结构 · 执行 金融市场不会奖励情绪化的交易。 市场奖励的是纪律、稳定性，以及基于客观数据做出决策的能力。 Obsidian Flow Atlas EA 正是基于这一理念而开发。 这是一套面向 MetaTrader 5 的全自动交易系统，专为以下两种全球最受欢迎的交易品种而设计： • XAUUSD（黄金） • EURUSD（欧元兑美元） 系统能够自主分析市场环境、开仓并管理仓位，依靠其内部交易逻辑和内置风险管理模型独立运行。 您无需长时间盯盘、寻找入场机会或手动做出交易决策。 只需安装 EA，选择适合您的风险等级，然后让系统完成其余工作。 经验证的真实交易表现 为了确保最大程度的透明度，系统的实际交易表现可通过以下公开信号进行查看。 XAUUSD（黄金） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378564 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 EURUSD（欧元兑美元） https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378563 超过 3 个月的真实账户实盘交易记录。 这些公开信号
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Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
指标
Golden Guard Indicator — MT5 专业趋势信号指标 Golden Guard Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的现代化趋势跟踪指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可以用于测试 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 以及其他波动性较强的 CFD 交易品种 。 该指标的设计目标是帮助交易者以更清晰、更简单、更直观的方式判断当前市场方向。Golden Guard 不会给K线重新着色，而是在图表上显示动态趋势线，并通过清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头标记潜在信号区域。 这种显示方式可以让图表更加干净，帮助交易者专注于最重要的信息：当前市场方向、趋势延续以及潜在的反转区域。 Golden Guard 还内置了实用的多周期信号面板，交易者可以快速查看不同时间周期的市场方向，例如 M15、M30、H1 和 H4 。 主要特点 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 也可以用于 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 和波动性较强的 CFD 品种 使用清晰的动态趋势线，不给K线着色 图表上显示清楚的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 内置多周期方向面板 面板位置
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
5 (1)
指标
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
指标
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Pulse M2 EA — 高级 XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮交易专家顾问 Gold Pulse M2 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的高级自动交易系统,主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 的短线交易。 该 EA 专为希望使用结构化、可控且界面清晰的交易工具的交易者设计，重点关注黄金市场的快速波动。 它将专有市场分析、信号评分、风险控制和交易管理整合到一个专家顾问中。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 的核心设计重点是 XAUUSD 交易环境 ,在黄金交易中,速度、纪律、点差控制和风险管理都非常重要。 专为黄金 / XAUUSD 打造 黄金是金融市场中最活跃、波动性最高的交易品种之一。 它可能快速波动、剧烈反应,同时带来机会和风险。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 以 黄金交易 为主要开发方向。 该 EA 用于分析短期市场条件，并且只有在其内部交易模型确认有效交易机会时才会执行交易。 该系统也可以在其他交易品种上进行测试,但其主要理念、设计和默认交易方向都专注于 XAUUSD / 黄金 。 专有评分交易引擎 Gold Pulse M2 EA 并不是依靠单一简
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易者设计，适合希望在低时间周期交易中获得更好控制、更清晰结构和更流畅操作体验的用户。 该EA旨在帮助交易者更有条理地跟随黄金短线波动，并通过篮子管理、安全过滤和图表手动面板来提升交易管理效率。 交易者不需要一直手动盯盘和管理每一笔订单。EA可以作为自动化交易助手，帮助处理交易、篮子管理、保护功能以及图表上的手动控制。 这个EA能带来什么价值？ 黄金市场波动快，节奏强，手动管理有时会非常困难。XAU Gold Matrix M2 的目标是让交易过程更加清晰、有序和可控。 它不是为了让用户研究复杂代码或隐藏逻辑，而是为了提供更实用、更舒适的交易体验。 主要优势 主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 适合低时间周期交易 趋势跟随交易思路 可控网格和篮子管理 安全过滤，提高交易选择质量 篮子止盈和止损保护 保本和追踪保护 回撤和净值保护 点差和保证金保护 可在图表上手动
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标，旨在帮助交易者更快速地判断市场方向，并做出更清晰的交易决策。 该指标将趋势方向、市场动能、强度确认以及多周期分析整合到一个简洁的可视化工具中。交易者无需手动查看多个不同的指标，就可以直接在图表上看到清晰的 BUY / SELL 箭头、动态趋势线和实用的 Matrix 面板。 Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，但也适用于外汇货币对以及其他适合趋势交易分析的市场。 该工具的核心目标非常简单： 减少图表干扰，节省分析时间，并帮助交易者专注于市场方向更清晰的交易机会。 主要优势： 图表上显示清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 动态趋势线显示当前市场方向 多周期 Matrix 面板显示 BUY / SELL / WAIT 状态 实时显示当前市场方向 入场状态面板帮助更快做出决策 市场状态信息：WAIT、SETUP 或 TREND 可选择不同显示模式：简洁、标准或完整面板 面板位置和大小可调整，方便整理图表 支持提醒、声音和推送通知 灵活的信号灵敏度模式，适
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Compass EA — 黄金 / XAUUSD 专用智能交易系统 Gold Compass EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易系统，主要面向 黄金 XAUUSD 交易设计。该 EA 专注于市场方向识别、自动交易管理以及实用的风险控制功能，适合希望使用自动化系统并保留手动控制能力的交易者。 EA 使用内部趋势识别模型来判断潜在交易方向，并根据市场状态管理交易。核心策略逻辑已被简化和保护。 Gold Compass EA 内置图表交易面板，用户可以直接在图表上控制交易。可以开启或关闭自动交易，手动执行 BUY/SELL 交易，也可以一键关闭 BUY、关闭 SELL 或关闭全部订单。 主要功能 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 适用于 MetaTrader 5 自动识别交易方向 内部保护型策略逻辑 图表交易面板 手动 BUY 和 SELL 按钮 Close BUY、Close SELL、Close ALL 按钮 可在面板中调整手数 BUY/SELL 方向控制 多订单篮子管理 支持真实和虚拟 TP/SL 支持追踪止损 反向信号平仓功能 点差过滤器 交易时间
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
专家
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易 Expert Advisor，主要设计用于黄金 / XAUUSD 交易。该 EA 使用内部过滤型市场方向引擎来识别当前市场方向，并根据当前方向管理交易仓位。 该系统适合希望进行自动化黄金交易的交易者，提供图表控制、仓位管理、网格管理、虚拟止盈/止损以及实用的风险控制功能。 GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 不是一个简单的信号型机器人。它将市场方向过滤、自动开仓、篮子仓位管理、手动交易按钮和风险控制工具结合在一个交易系统中。 Main Features / 主要功能 主要为黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 内部过滤型市场方向引擎 根据市场方向自动执行 BUY 和 SELL 交易 多种网格管理模式 基于 Equity 的 Risk Percent 手数计算 支持固定手数和资金管理 虚拟 Take Profit 和虚拟 Stop Loss 支持真实 TP / SL 篮子式仓位管理 可选择反向信号平仓 图表手动交易面板，包含 BUY、SELL、Close Buy、Close
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Trend Guard EA — 黄金与外汇的安全趋势交易系统 XAU Trend Guard EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，推荐使用周期为 H1 。 该EA适合希望采用更安全、更受控交易方式的交易者。它 不使用网格交易 ，也 不使用马丁格尔策略 。系统重点关注市场方向、受控进场、有限风险暴露和实际风险管理。 XAU Trend Guard EA 主要用于 XAUUSD，但也可以在主要外汇货币对上进行测试和使用，具体效果取决于经纪商条件、点差和市场波动。 核心理念 系统根据市场方向运行，并且只在内部交易条件一致时才执行交易。 完整的进场逻辑不会公开，这有助于保护策略核心，同时让用户使用起来更加简单。 主要优势 主要为 XAUUSD / 黄金 设计 推荐周期： H1 也可测试用于外汇货币对 无网格交易 无马丁格尔 更安全、受控的交易方式 内置趋势过滤 受控持仓管理 可限制 BUY 和 SELL 持仓数量 支持每个信号只开一单 支持每根K线只开一单 支持反向信号管理 支持虚拟止盈和止损 支持移动止损 点差过滤
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业趋势信号指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可用于外汇货币对和其他活跃交易品种。 该指标通过清晰的动态趋势线、BUY / SELL 箭头信号以及实用的多周期信号面板，帮助交易者更快判断市场方向。 Gold Crown Compass 适合希望简化图表分析的交易者。它不需要复杂的操作，可以直观显示当前趋势方向、趋势强度和市场状态，让交易决策更加清晰。 主要优势 主要适用于 黄金 / XAUUSD 也可用于外汇货币对和其他高波动品种 清晰的动态趋势线 BUY 和 SELL 箭头信号 多周期方向面板 当前趋势显示 趋势强度百分比 市场状态显示：趋势行情或震荡行情 Clean / Standard / Full 三种显示模式 面板位置和大小可调整 支持提醒、邮件和推送通知 图表简洁，不增加不必要的干扰 为什么选择 Gold Crown Compass？ 黄金市场波动快、机会多，但方向判断经常不清晰。很多交易者容易因为信号混乱、趋势不明确或入场犹豫而错过机
Quantum Xau Princes EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5 Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings. This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD , but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD , making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets. The va
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
实用工具
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
指标
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
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