Perfect VWAP MT4

**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.





Equipped with **3 customizable, volume-weighted standard deviation bands** (similar to Bollinger Bands but anchored strictly to volume and liquidity dynamics), Perfect VWAP provides critical reference points for institutional value, dynamic support/resistance levels, and extreme market volatility overbought/oversold conditions.





## Input Parameters





* **Period of Volume Weight Average Price (`InpPeriod`):** Specifies the lookback window (number of bars) used to calculate the moving VWAP and standard deviation.

* **Shift (`InpShift`):** Moves the indicator plots forward or backward in time along the chart.

* **Price Type (`InpPriceType`):** Allows you to select the price point for calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted).

* **Number of StdDevs for 1st/2nd/3rd band (`InpStdDev1/2/3`):** Configures the multiplier for the volume-weighted standard deviation bands (Default: 1.0, 2.0, 2.5).





## Trading Ideas & Strategies





1. **Mean Reversion (The Rubber Band Strategy):** When price stretches outside the 2nd (`InpStdDev2`) or 3rd (`InpStdDev3`) band, it marks statistical extremes. Look for price exhaustion signals or candlestick reversals to trade a correction back toward the baseline (the central VWAP line).

2. **Trend Riding & Pullbacks:** In a strong trending market, the central VWAP acts as dynamic support/resistance. When the price pulls back to the VWAP line and rejects it, enter a trade in the direction of the macro trend.