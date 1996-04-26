Perfect VWAP MT4

**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.

Equipped with **3 customizable, volume-weighted standard deviation bands** (similar to Bollinger Bands but anchored strictly to volume and liquidity dynamics), Perfect VWAP provides critical reference points for institutional value, dynamic support/resistance levels, and extreme market volatility overbought/oversold conditions.

## Input Parameters

* **Period of Volume Weight Average Price (`InpPeriod`):** Specifies the lookback window (number of bars) used to calculate the moving VWAP and standard deviation.
* **Shift (`InpShift`):** Moves the indicator plots forward or backward in time along the chart.
* **Price Type (`InpPriceType`):** Allows you to select the price point for calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted).
* **Number of StdDevs for 1st/2nd/3rd band (`InpStdDev1/2/3`):** Configures the multiplier for the volume-weighted standard deviation bands (Default: 1.0, 2.0, 2.5).

## Trading Ideas & Strategies

1. **Mean Reversion (The Rubber Band Strategy):** When price stretches outside the 2nd (`InpStdDev2`) or 3rd (`InpStdDev3`) band, it marks statistical extremes. Look for price exhaustion signals or candlestick reversals to trade a correction back toward the baseline (the central VWAP line).
2. **Trend Riding & Pullbacks:** In a strong trending market, the central VWAP acts as dynamic support/resistance. When the price pulls back to the VWAP line and rejects it, enter a trade in the direction of the macro trend.

3. **The Volatility Squeeze:** When the outer bands constrict tightly around the VWAP, it signals a period of low market volume and consolidation. Prepare for an imminent explosive breakout in either direction.

*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 

*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 

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Do Thi Phuong Anh
Indicators
Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
Advanced Indicator Scanner MT4
Amir Atif
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Advanced Indicator Scanner is a multi-symbol multi-timeframe scanner that works with hundreds of custom indicators available across the web including mql5 website market and codebase indicators. Advanced Indicator Scanner features: Scans your indicator in 28 customizable instruments and 9 timeframes. Monitors up to 2 lines(buffers) of an indicator. Showing of indicator value on buttons. You can choose between 3 alert modes:  Single symbol and timeframe Multiple timeframes of a symbol Multiple
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