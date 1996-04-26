Perfect VWAP MT4
- Indicators
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.0
**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
Equipped with **3 customizable, volume-weighted standard deviation bands** (similar to Bollinger Bands but anchored strictly to volume and liquidity dynamics), Perfect VWAP provides critical reference points for institutional value, dynamic support/resistance levels, and extreme market volatility overbought/oversold conditions.
## Input Parameters
* **Period of Volume Weight Average Price (`InpPeriod`):** Specifies the lookback window (number of bars) used to calculate the moving VWAP and standard deviation.
* **Shift (`InpShift`):** Moves the indicator plots forward or backward in time along the chart.
* **Price Type (`InpPriceType`):** Allows you to select the price point for calculation (Close, Open, High, Low, Median, Typical, or Weighted).
* **Number of StdDevs for 1st/2nd/3rd band (`InpStdDev1/2/3`):** Configures the multiplier for the volume-weighted standard deviation bands (Default: 1.0, 2.0, 2.5).
## Trading Ideas & Strategies
1. **Mean Reversion (The Rubber Band Strategy):** When price stretches outside the 2nd (`InpStdDev2`) or 3rd (`InpStdDev3`) band, it marks statistical extremes. Look for price exhaustion signals or candlestick reversals to trade a correction back toward the baseline (the central VWAP line).
2. **Trend Riding & Pullbacks:** In a strong trending market, the central VWAP acts as dynamic support/resistance. When the price pulls back to the VWAP line and rejects it, enter a trade in the direction of the macro trend.
3. **The Volatility Squeeze:** When the outer bands constrict tightly around the VWAP, it signals a period of low market volume and consolidation. Prepare for an imminent explosive breakout in either direction.
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift