N Day Breakout MT4
- Experts
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.2
- Activations: 5
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods
Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing.
Inputs:
- InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars
- InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period
- InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries
- InpLots — fixed lot size
- InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots)
- InpATRPeriod — ATR period
- InpSLMult — stop-loss distance as ATR multiple
- InpTPMult — take-profit distance as ATR multiple (0 = none)
- InpMagic — magic number identifying the EA's trades
- InpSlippage — maximum slippage in points (MT4)
Trading ideas:
- Suited to trending symbols: gold, indices, JPY pairs.
- Raise the ER threshold to trade only the cleanest trends.
Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.
Contact me after your purchase to receive your gift!