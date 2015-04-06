N Day Breakout MT4

Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods

Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing.

Inputs:
- InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars
- InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period
- InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries
- InpLots — fixed lot size
- InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots)
- InpATRPeriod — ATR period
- InpSLMult — stop-loss distance as ATR multiple
- InpTPMult — take-profit distance as ATR multiple (0 = none)
- InpMagic — magic number identifying the EA's trades
- InpSlippage — maximum slippage in points (MT4)

Trading ideas:
- Suited to trending symbols: gold, indices, JPY pairs.
- Raise the ER threshold to trade only the cleanest trends.

Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.

Contact me after your purchase to receive your gift!
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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.** This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5) and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on *Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior* by A.J. Frost & Robert Prechter, and it is faithful to the source: the four inviolable wave rules are enforced at 100%, so a count that isn't
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Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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Elliott Wave Principle MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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Chart Patterns in Depth — Professional Pattern Detector Chart Patterns in Depth automatically detects, draws and manages the 16 classic chart pattern variants used by professional price-action traders: Symmetrical, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Head & Shoulders and its Inverse, Cup & Handle and its Inverse, Falling and Rising Wedges, Bullish and Bearish Rectangles, Flags, Pennants, Double Tops/Bottoms and Triple Tops/Bottoms. Unlike simple pattern scanners, this indicator implements a c
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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Professional indicator for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Shows where price sits inside the channel of the dominant market cycle, normalized 0-100, with a signal line. Inputs: - InpCyclePeriod — dominant cycle length in bars - InpSignalPeriod — signal line smoothing Trading ideas: - Buy near 20 and sell near 80 in ranging markets. - Tune the cycle length to your symbol's natural rhythm. Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies. Contact me after
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**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
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MO Exit Manager
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**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
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MO Exit Manager MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard** Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you. Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA. **What it tracks for e
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**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard** Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you. Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA. **What it tracks for e
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**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance. The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the strongest ang
MO Spread Monitor MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
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MO Spread Monitor
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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