N Day Breakout MT4

MO Exit Manager Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab Experts

**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on