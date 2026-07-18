Perfect VWAP
- Indicators
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.0
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186266?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
3. **The Volatility Squeeze:** When the outer bands constrict tightly around the VWAP, it signals a period of low market volume and consolidation. Prepare for an imminent explosive breakout in either direction.
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift