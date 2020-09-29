MyTrendFinder
- Indicators
-
- Version: 250.3
- Activations: 5
My Trend Finder
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FREE signal that uses all three of my indicators feel free to copy
see link below
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1318509?source=Site+Signals+My
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period is the only setting basically number of bars on your chosen timeframe,
Attach to chart of any timescale
Period in bars = 7 which is a short monitoring period, 100 would be longer monitoring
I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically No arrow means not sure, the blue arrow indicates an upward trend while the red arrow indicates a downward trend
All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use, then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period
until you find a setup which suites your trading style