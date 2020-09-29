MyTrendFinder

My Trend Finder

 


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FREE signal that uses all three of  my indicators feel free to copy

see link below

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1318509?source=Site+Signals+My

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period is the only setting basically number of bars on your chosen timeframe,

Attach to chart of any timescale

Period in bars = 7 which is a short monitoring period, 100 would be longer monitoring 

I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically No arrow means not sure, the blue arrow indicates an upward trend while the red arrow indicates a downward trend

All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use, then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period

until you find a setup which suites your trading style




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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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ATRStops
Paul Reynolds
Indicators
ATR Stops  Attach to chart of any timescale Length = 10 ATR period = 9 kv = 6 I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically the blue line indicates an upward trend while the red line indicates a downward trend All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period until you find a setup which suites your trading style
MATrendColoured
Paul Reynolds
Indicators
MA with Trend colour   Attach to chart of any timescale MA period = 200 buffer = 1 I use this set up on a one hour chart, basically the green line indicates an upward trend while the red line indicates a downward trend All setting can be used on any chart period, If you don't like the settings I use, then just play around with the settings on any chosen time period until you find a setup which suites your trading style
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