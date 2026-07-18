Cycle Channel Index
- Indicators
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Professional indicator for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods
Shows where price sits inside the channel of the dominant market cycle, normalized 0-100, with a signal line.
Inputs:
- InpCyclePeriod — dominant cycle length in bars
- InpSignalPeriod — signal line smoothing
Trading ideas:
- Buy near 20 and sell near 80 in ranging markets.
- Tune the cycle length to your symbol's natural rhythm.
Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.
Contact me after your purchase to receive your gift!