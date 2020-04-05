Kaufman Pairs Spread
- Experts
-
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.1
- Activations: 5
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods
Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean.
Inputs:
- InpSymbolA — first leg symbol
- InpSymbolB — second leg symbol
- InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars
- InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold
- InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold
- InpLotsA — lot size for each leg
- InpMagic — magic number identifying the EA's trades
- InpSlippage — maximum slippage in points (MT4)
Trading ideas:
- Use correlated pairs: EURUSD/GBPUSD, gold/silver, related indices.
- Lower the entry z-score for more trades, raise it for safer ones.
Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies.
Contact me after your purchase to receive your gift!