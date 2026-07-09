Chart Patterns full

Chart Patterns in Depth — Professional Pattern Detector

Chart Patterns in Depth automatically detects, draws and manages the 16 classic chart pattern variants used by professional price-action traders: Symmetrical, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Head & Shoulders and its Inverse, Cup & Handle and its Inverse, Falling and Rising Wedges, Bullish and Bearish Rectangles, Flags, Pennants, Double Tops/Bottoms and Triple Tops/Bottoms.

Unlike simple pattern scanners, this indicator implements a complete, rule-based trading methodology:

KEY FEATURES
• Full trade setups on confirmation: Entry (BUY/SELL), Take Profit and two Stop Loss levels drawn directly on the chart with pip distances and Reward:Risk ratios.
• Structural stop losses with calibrated safety buffers (7% / 14% / 21% of the target measurement) chosen per pattern based on its internal price structure.
• Entry discipline: a trade is only signaled after the candle following the breakout candle closes beyond the border — false breaks are filtered out automatically.
• What-if scenario engine: dotted projection lines show you, in advance, which pattern will form if price moves up, stays flat, or moves down — and where the projected target would be for each breakout scenario. Toggle on/off with one button.
• Trade persistence: once a setup is confirmed, its levels stay on the chart until TP or SL is actually hit — new patterns never erase a running trade plan.
• Conflict management: choose how opposing signals are handled (newest wins / first wins / show both with warning).
• Recommendations mode (default ON): trades continuation patterns only, with wedges filtered by prior trend — the conservative professional style.
• Draggable info panel: pattern name, direction, state, all trade levels, R:R, active trades list and scenario legend. Drag it anywhere; position is remembered.
• Book-style point labels (1)(2)(3)… on every pattern anchor.
• Full alert suite: popup, sound, push notification and e-mail.
• Every tolerance is a transparent input — nothing is a black box.

RECOMMENDED USE
Best on H4 and D1 charts (H1–H4 for flags and pennants). Works on any symbol: Forex, metals, indices, crypto. Backtest on your timeframe before live trading.

This indicator does not repaint confirmed signals. Detection is based on completed (closed) candles only.


*Please contact me after purchase for your gift 


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Elliott Wave Principle
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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**Trade the waves the way the book teaches — not by guesswork.** This indicator reads price structure and labels Elliott Wave impulses (1-2-3-4-5) and corrections (A-B-C) automatically, then shows you exactly where the next wave is likely to go and where the book says the trade is. It is built directly on *Elliott Wave Principle — Key to Market Behavior* by A.J. Frost & Robert Prechter, and it is faithful to the source: the four inviolable wave rules are enforced at 100%, so a count that isn't
Kaufman Pairs Spread MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
Perfect VWAP
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MT4 version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/186266?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page **Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smoot
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Elliott Wave Principle MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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Cycle Channel Index
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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Professional indicator for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Shows where price sits inside the channel of the dominant market cycle, normalized 0-100, with a signal line. Inputs: - InpCyclePeriod — dominant cycle length in bars - InpSignalPeriod — signal line smoothing Trading ideas: - Buy near 20 and sell near 80 in ranging markets. - Tune the cycle length to your symbol's natural rhythm. Works on any symbol and timeframe. No DLLs, no external dependencies. Contact me after
Perfect VWAP MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Perfect VWAP** is a highly professional technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 that brings a modern twist to traditional Volume Weighted Average Price trading. Unlike standard VWAP indicators that reset at the beginning of each day, session, or week, this indicator utilizes a **Rolling Window approach**. It calculates VWAP dynamically over a user-defined moving period, rendering a smooth, uninterrupted curve perfectly suited for both intraday scalping and long-term swing trading.
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MO Exit Manager
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
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MO Exit Manager MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule** Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop. It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on
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**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT5 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183730?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page The Square of Nine is one of W.D. Gann's most powerful forecasting tools. This indicator is a complete second-generation implementation for MetaTrader 5, built directly on Patrick Mikula's "The Definitive Guide to Forecasting Using W.D. Gann's Square of Nine." It adds a full interactive toolbar, a trading signals panel, a Gann Star diagram,
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
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**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard** Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you. Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA. **What it tracks for e
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Performance Lens
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Indicators
**Measure Utility (R-Meter) — MFE/MAE Trade Journal & Performance Dashboard** Stop chasing the "perfect" indicator. Your real edge is data — and this tool measures it for you. Measure Utility is a lightweight, measurement-only indicator that automatically tracks every trade you take and shows your true performance live on the chart. It never sends, modifies, or closes orders — it simply observes and reports, so it is completely safe to run alongside any strategy or EA. **What it tracks for e
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Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star
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**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster** MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site +Market+My+Products+Page Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance. The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the strongest ang
MO Spread Monitor MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
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MO Spread Monitor
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Utilities
MO Spread Monitor — know your spread before it costs you Spread Monitor shows the live spread in points against a limit you set, with a clear OK / BLOCKED state and an alert whenever the spread blows past the limit. It also tracks the session maximum, the running average, and how many times the limit was exceeded. Widening spread quietly eats entries and stops. This tiny utility makes it visible, so you can avoid trading through news spikes and illiquid hours. Inputs: • InpMaxSpreadPoints —
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N Day Breakout MT4
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
N Day Breakout
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Trades N-bar channel breakouts, but only when the Efficiency Ratio confirms a trending market. ATR-based stops and optional risk-percent position sizing. Inputs: - InpBreakoutPeriod — breakout channel lookback in bars - InpERPeriod — Efficiency Ratio period - InpERThreshold — minimum ER value to allow entries - InpLots — fixed lot size - InpRiskPercent — risk per trade in % of balance (0 = fixed lots) - InpATRPeri
Kaufman Pairs Spread
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama Abdelwahab
Experts
Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader, implementing proven trading methods Market-neutral spread trading: when the z-score of the ratio between two correlated symbols stretches, it shorts the rich leg and buys the cheap one, exiting near the mean. Inputs: - InpSymbolA — first leg symbol - InpSymbolB — second leg symbol - InpLookback — z-score lookback in bars - InpEntryZ — entry z-score threshold - InpExitZ — exit z-score threshold - InpLotsA — lot size for each leg - InpMagic — magic nu
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