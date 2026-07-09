Chart Patterns full

Chart Patterns in Depth — Professional Pattern Detector





Chart Patterns in Depth automatically detects, draws and manages the 16 classic chart pattern variants used by professional price-action traders: Symmetrical, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Head & Shoulders and its Inverse, Cup & Handle and its Inverse, Falling and Rising Wedges, Bullish and Bearish Rectangles, Flags, Pennants, Double Tops/Bottoms and Triple Tops/Bottoms.





Unlike simple pattern scanners, this indicator implements a complete, rule-based trading methodology:





KEY FEATURES

• Full trade setups on confirmation: Entry (BUY/SELL), Take Profit and two Stop Loss levels drawn directly on the chart with pip distances and Reward:Risk ratios.

• Structural stop losses with calibrated safety buffers (7% / 14% / 21% of the target measurement) chosen per pattern based on its internal price structure.

• Entry discipline: a trade is only signaled after the candle following the breakout candle closes beyond the border — false breaks are filtered out automatically.

• What-if scenario engine: dotted projection lines show you, in advance, which pattern will form if price moves up, stays flat, or moves down — and where the projected target would be for each breakout scenario. Toggle on/off with one button.

• Trade persistence: once a setup is confirmed, its levels stay on the chart until TP or SL is actually hit — new patterns never erase a running trade plan.

• Conflict management: choose how opposing signals are handled (newest wins / first wins / show both with warning).

• Recommendations mode (default ON): trades continuation patterns only, with wedges filtered by prior trend — the conservative professional style.

• Draggable info panel: pattern name, direction, state, all trade levels, R:R, active trades list and scenario legend. Drag it anywhere; position is remembered.

• Book-style point labels (1)(2)(3)… on every pattern anchor.

• Full alert suite: popup, sound, push notification and e-mail.

• Every tolerance is a transparent input — nothing is a black box.





RECOMMENDED USE

Best on H4 and D1 charts (H1–H4 for flags and pennants). Works on any symbol: Forex, metals, indices, crypto. Backtest on your timeframe before live trading.





This indicator does not repaint confirmed signals. Detection is based on completed (closed) candles only.

*Please contact me after purchase for your gift



