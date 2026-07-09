Chart Patterns full
- Indicators
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Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 5
Chart Patterns in Depth — Professional Pattern Detector
Chart Patterns in Depth automatically detects, draws and manages the 16 classic chart pattern variants used by professional price-action traders: Symmetrical, Ascending and Descending Triangles, Head & Shoulders and its Inverse, Cup & Handle and its Inverse, Falling and Rising Wedges, Bullish and Bearish Rectangles, Flags, Pennants, Double Tops/Bottoms and Triple Tops/Bottoms.
Unlike simple pattern scanners, this indicator implements a complete, rule-based trading methodology:
KEY FEATURES
• Full trade setups on confirmation: Entry (BUY/SELL), Take Profit and two Stop Loss levels drawn directly on the chart with pip distances and Reward:Risk ratios.
• Structural stop losses with calibrated safety buffers (7% / 14% / 21% of the target measurement) chosen per pattern based on its internal price structure.
• Entry discipline: a trade is only signaled after the candle following the breakout candle closes beyond the border — false breaks are filtered out automatically.
• What-if scenario engine: dotted projection lines show you, in advance, which pattern will form if price moves up, stays flat, or moves down — and where the projected target would be for each breakout scenario. Toggle on/off with one button.
• Trade persistence: once a setup is confirmed, its levels stay on the chart until TP or SL is actually hit — new patterns never erase a running trade plan.
• Conflict management: choose how opposing signals are handled (newest wins / first wins / show both with warning).
• Recommendations mode (default ON): trades continuation patterns only, with wedges filtered by prior trend — the conservative professional style.
• Draggable info panel: pattern name, direction, state, all trade levels, R:R, active trades list and scenario legend. Drag it anywhere; position is remembered.
• Book-style point labels (1)(2)(3)… on every pattern anchor.
• Full alert suite: popup, sound, push notification and e-mail.
• Every tolerance is a transparent input — nothing is a black box.
RECOMMENDED USE
Best on H4 and D1 charts (H1–H4 for flags and pennants). Works on any symbol: Forex, metals, indices, crypto. Backtest on your timeframe before live trading.
This indicator does not repaint confirmed signals. Detection is based on completed (closed) candles only.
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