SnR tool

5

This is a SnR tool.


It is built based on the body candle.
It is a multi timeframe indicator.
There is a powerful scalabar for vertical line slides to limit the candle bars.
Color for each line can also be changed.

It can detect:
1. Support && Resistance
2. Support become Resistance && vice versa
3.Support become Resistance become Support && vice versa

It also can be used for trading tools and studies on SnR

*New Version avaiable


Reviews 3
Rapid Freedom
169
Rapid Freedom 2021.05.02 21:30 
 

I found this tool to be an escential indicator for plotting the Support and Resistance zones and helps me to identify the "Reaction Zones" that will have major market movements. I found that the 1 Day timeframe worked best for identifying every type of SR (S,R,SbR,RbS,SbRbS,RbSbR) without creating a lot of clutter. The colors I that worked best for me (version 1.50) was S=CornflowerBlue, Resistance=Red, SbR=Magenta, RbS=Aqua, AbRFbS=Firebrick, RbSbR=SeaGreen. The only update I could see to be helpful would be to allow for the customization of the line widths. Thanks you so much for creating a fantatic indicator!

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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
TrendDecoder Premium
Christophe Pa Trouillas
5 (8)
Indicators
Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Alireza Saeedi
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Alireza Saeedi 2023.05.19 17:47 
 

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BJA158
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BJA158 2022.04.11 05:56 
 

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Rapid Freedom
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Rapid Freedom 2021.05.02 21:30 
 

I found this tool to be an escential indicator for plotting the Support and Resistance zones and helps me to identify the "Reaction Zones" that will have major market movements. I found that the 1 Day timeframe worked best for identifying every type of SR (S,R,SbR,RbS,SbRbS,RbSbR) without creating a lot of clutter. The colors I that worked best for me (version 1.50) was S=CornflowerBlue, Resistance=Red, SbR=Magenta, RbS=Aqua, AbRFbS=Firebrick, RbSbR=SeaGreen. The only update I could see to be helpful would be to allow for the customization of the line widths. Thanks you so much for creating a fantatic indicator!

Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron
2582
Reply from developer Syahirul Nizzam Bin Haron 2021.08.15 19:33
I have add mode of choice on this indicator input menu - Mode - Normal and Mode -Advance ... the advance mode like to filter more accurate price to stop and reverse as it show more often react to that level
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