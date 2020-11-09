SnR tool
- Indicators
-
Syahirul Nizzam Bin HaronHello everybody,
I'm ready to create any EA, indicator and script if you want to ...
Feel free to contact me ...
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 21 April 2022
- Activations: 7
This is a SnR tool.
It is built based on the body candle.
It is a multi timeframe indicator.
There is a powerful scalabar for vertical line slides to limit the candle bars.
Color for each line can also be changed.
It can detect:
1. Support && Resistance
2. Support become Resistance && vice versa
3.Support become Resistance become Support && vice versa
It also can be used for trading tools and studies on SnR
*New Version avaiable
I found this tool to be an escential indicator for plotting the Support and Resistance zones and helps me to identify the "Reaction Zones" that will have major market movements. I found that the 1 Day timeframe worked best for identifying every type of SR (S,R,SbR,RbS,SbRbS,RbSbR) without creating a lot of clutter. The colors I that worked best for me (version 1.50) was S=CornflowerBlue, Resistance=Red, SbR=Magenta, RbS=Aqua, AbRFbS=Firebrick, RbSbR=SeaGreen. The only update I could see to be helpful would be to allow for the customization of the line widths. Thanks you so much for creating a fantatic indicator!