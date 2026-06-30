Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star

**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster**

MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around

the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the

levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance.

The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the

strongest angles. The same idea applied to time gives the famous Gann counts:

9, 25, 49, 81 bars — candidate turning-point dates projected from a recent swing.

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**COMPLETE FEATURE LIST**

Levels & Structure

- Price levels from any anchor: cardinal and diagonal crosses, multiple rings

- Auto-scaling that works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto

- Nearest-level highlighting with configurable band filter

- Click the chart to set the anchor; C key resets to automatic

- Arrow keys rotate the overlay live for fine alignment

Signals Panel (book-based methodology)

- Identifies the nearest support (BUY SETUP) or resistance (SELL SETUP)

- Confluence scoring: S9 level + previous D1 high/low + Gann time forecast

- Three confidence tiers: NORMAL / GOOD CONFLUENCE ★★ / HIGH CONFLUENCE ★★★

- Price-time confluence alert when an S9 level coincides with an upcoming

Gann time line (highest reversal probability)

- Strongest angle confirmation with reliability percentage

- 12-language interface (see language input)

- Adjustable font size; always-visible text-only display

Gann Star Diagram

- Four lines through the pivot: horizontal (0°/180°), vertical (90°/270°),

and two diagonals (45°/225° and 135°/315°)

- Shaded zones: green upper-right (bullish bias), red lower-left (bearish bias)

- The angle confirmed by the signals panel is automatically highlighted in gold

- Pivot label at the intersection

Gann Channel

- Filled zone between the nearest 0° S9 levels above and below price

- Solid border lines at channel top and bottom

- Shows at a glance where price is inside the natural Gann structure

Interactive Toolbar (11 buttons)

- LEVELS — show/hide all price levels

- CHANNEL — show/hide the Gann channel zone

- STAR — show/hide the Gann star diagram

- HIST — show/hide historical session levels

- PANEL — show/hide the information panel

- TIME — show/hide Gann time forecast lines

- TABLE — show/hide the level-distance table

- AVG RING — average zone for current ring levels

- AVG ALL — average zone for all S9 levels

- AVG TOP — average zone using only the highest-reliability angles

- SIGNALS — show/hide the trading signals panel

- Button states are saved automatically and restored on reload

Angle Statistics

- For each of the 8 angles, counts how often price has touched and respected

that angle's levels over recent history

- Displayed as percentage bars in the panel

- The angle with the highest reliability score is highlighted and used in

the signals panel confirmation

Average Zone Overlays

- AVG RING: buy/sell zones calculated from the average of levels in the

current ring around price

- AVG ALL: buy/sell zones from all visible S9 levels (no filter)

- AVG TOP: buy/sell zones from only the levels on the most reliable angles

Time Forecasting

- Vertical lines projected forward from a recent swing at Gann bar counts

(9, 25, 49, 81 …)

- Direction arrow on each line (▲ bullish / ▼ bearish) determined at the

time the count fires and preserved as history scrolls

- Configurable count and color

Historical Levels

- Square of Nine levels from past daily sessions, faded by age

- Levels that repeat across sessions mark strong, lasting zones

- Configurable session count, rings, and fade speed

Confluence from Previous Day

- Additional levels derived from the previous D1 high and low

- Where these meet an S9 level, the zone is scored higher in the signals panel

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**EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED**

Base price (anchor):

- Anchor — D1 Open (current day open, auto), Recent Swing (latest swing

high or low), or Manual.

- Manual base price — the exact price when Anchor = Manual.

- Swing anchor uses a LOW — lock to swing low (on) or swing high (off).

- Bars back for the swing anchor — search depth for the swing.

- Add confluence from prev D1 HIGH / LOW — draw levels from yesterday's

extremes; overlap with S9 levels creates stronger zones.

- Click chart to set the base price — click anywhere to move the anchor

there; press C to return to automatic.

Method / scale:

- Sqrt scale — level spacing. 0 = automatic (recommended). Higher values

pack levels closer (intraday); lower values spread them wider (swing).

Levels:

- Rings — full rotations projected above and below the anchor.

- Cardinal levels (0/90/180/270) — enable/disable the plus-shape angles.

- Diagonal levels (45/135/225/315) — enable/disable the X-shape angles.

- Overlay rotation (deg) — rotate all levels to align with your market's

actual pivots. Arrow keys adjust live.

Display:

- Draw levels within +/- % of price — filter to near-price levels only.

Set 0 for all levels.

- Levels listed per side in the panel — panel row count.

- Extend level lines to the right — live S/R extension.

- Price labels on the lines — show price and angle on each line.

- Level line width — line thickness.

Colors:

- Cardinal, Diagonal, Active/nearest, Base, Confluence — full control.

Angle reliability:

- Show how often price respects each angle — live meter per angle.

- Bars to scan for touches — history depth.

- Touch threshold (% of price) — proximity to count as a touch.

Historical zones:

- Show past sessions' levels (faded) — levels from prior daily sessions.

- Past D1 sessions to draw / Rings for historical levels / Fade older

sessions — count, density, and fade control.

Time forecasting:

- Forecast pivot DATES — vertical lines at Gann bar counts from a swing.

- Forecast bars to project — how many counts to draw.

- Time line color — color of the vertical lines.

Trading signals overlay:

- Show trading signals panel — toggle the signals panel on/off.

- Signals panel X / Y position — screen position.

- Signal text language — 12 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish,

Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish, Arabic.

- Signal text font size — 8–16 pt, boxes auto-resize.

Gann Star:

- Show Gann Star — toggle the star diagram on/off.

Gann Channel:

- Show Gann Channel — toggle the channel zone on/off.

Control panel (toolbar):

- Show control panel — toggle the 11-button toolbar on/off.

- Control panel X / Y position — screen position.

Panel:

- Show panel, position, font size, background — the information panel.

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**HOW TO USE IT IN LIVE TRADING**

1) Daily open levels for intraday trading

Keep the anchor on D1 Open. The cardinal and diagonal levels become your

intraday support/resistance map. Look for rejections and pauses as price

approaches a level. Trade toward the next level with a stop just beyond the one

that should hold.

2) Trade from a major swing

Set the anchor to a historical high or low (use Manual or click the pivot).

The projected levels often align with future reaction points. Enter on a bounce

in the direction of the larger trend; stop just beyond the level; target the

next one.

3) Use the strongest angle

Watch the angle reliability meters. Give the highest-scoring angle more weight

for entries and targets. Rotate the overlay with the arrow keys to fine-tune.

This is the core Gann idea: let the market show you which angle to trust.

4) Confluence stacking (highest-probability setups)

The signals panel scores zones automatically. Focus on HIGH CONFLUENCE ★★★

zones where an S9 level, a previous-day line, and a Gann time count all agree.

These are the setups Mikula's book ranks as the strongest.

5) Price and time confluence — the book's primary signal

When the signals panel shows "⚠️ PRICE-TIME CONFLUENCE ALERT!", a Square of

Nine price level and a Gann time forecast line are within 3 bars of each other.

This is the highest-probability reversal setup in Mikula's methodology. Trade

with the signal; put the stop beyond the level.

6) Read the star for directional bias

Open the Gann Star. The green upper-right zone is the bullish quadrant; the

red lower-left zone is the bearish quadrant. When the signals panel confirms an

angle, that angle's line in the star turns gold. Entries in the direction of the

highlighted angle have the most structural support.

7) Targets and stops

Use the next S9 level as the first target and the one beyond as the second.

Place stops just outside the level that should hold if the trade idea is correct.

The panel's distance readout helps with position sizing.

Tip: tune the Sqrt scale and rings to the instrument and timeframe so the levels

sit naturally around price. Then confirm with your own approach — the Square of