Gann S9 Pro Signals and Star
- Indicators
-
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 3.32
- Updated: 17 July 2026
- Activations: 5
**Gann Square of Nine 2 — Advanced Price & Time Forecaster**
MT4 version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184390?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page
Gann arranged numbers in a spiral. Moving one full rotation (360 degrees) around
the spiral changes the square root of the value by 2. From any anchor price, the
levels at 45-degree steps around the spiral act as natural support and resistance.
The cardinal cross (0/90/180/270) and the diagonal cross (45/135/225/315) are the
strongest angles. The same idea applied to time gives the famous Gann counts:
9, 25, 49, 81 bars — candidate turning-point dates projected from a recent swing.
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**COMPLETE FEATURE LIST**
Levels & Structure
- Price levels from any anchor: cardinal and diagonal crosses, multiple rings
- Auto-scaling that works on forex, metals, indices, and crypto
- Nearest-level highlighting with configurable band filter
- Click the chart to set the anchor; C key resets to automatic
- Arrow keys rotate the overlay live for fine alignment
Signals Panel (book-based methodology)
- Identifies the nearest support (BUY SETUP) or resistance (SELL SETUP)
- Confluence scoring: S9 level + previous D1 high/low + Gann time forecast
- Three confidence tiers: NORMAL / GOOD CONFLUENCE ★★ / HIGH CONFLUENCE ★★★
- Price-time confluence alert when an S9 level coincides with an upcoming
Gann time line (highest reversal probability)
- Strongest angle confirmation with reliability percentage
- 12-language interface (see language input)
- Adjustable font size; always-visible text-only display
Gann Star Diagram
- Four lines through the pivot: horizontal (0°/180°), vertical (90°/270°),
and two diagonals (45°/225° and 135°/315°)
- Shaded zones: green upper-right (bullish bias), red lower-left (bearish bias)
- The angle confirmed by the signals panel is automatically highlighted in gold
- Pivot label at the intersection
Gann Channel
- Filled zone between the nearest 0° S9 levels above and below price
- Solid border lines at channel top and bottom
- Shows at a glance where price is inside the natural Gann structure
Interactive Toolbar (11 buttons)
- LEVELS — show/hide all price levels
- CHANNEL — show/hide the Gann channel zone
- STAR — show/hide the Gann star diagram
- HIST — show/hide historical session levels
- PANEL — show/hide the information panel
- TIME — show/hide Gann time forecast lines
- TABLE — show/hide the level-distance table
- AVG RING — average zone for current ring levels
- AVG ALL — average zone for all S9 levels
- AVG TOP — average zone using only the highest-reliability angles
- SIGNALS — show/hide the trading signals panel
- Button states are saved automatically and restored on reload
Angle Statistics
- For each of the 8 angles, counts how often price has touched and respected
that angle's levels over recent history
- Displayed as percentage bars in the panel
- The angle with the highest reliability score is highlighted and used in
the signals panel confirmation
Average Zone Overlays
- AVG RING: buy/sell zones calculated from the average of levels in the
current ring around price
- AVG ALL: buy/sell zones from all visible S9 levels (no filter)
- AVG TOP: buy/sell zones from only the levels on the most reliable angles
Time Forecasting
- Vertical lines projected forward from a recent swing at Gann bar counts
(9, 25, 49, 81 …)
- Direction arrow on each line (▲ bullish / ▼ bearish) determined at the
time the count fires and preserved as history scrolls
- Configurable count and color
Historical Levels
- Square of Nine levels from past daily sessions, faded by age
- Levels that repeat across sessions mark strong, lasting zones
- Configurable session count, rings, and fade speed
Confluence from Previous Day
- Additional levels derived from the previous D1 high and low
- Where these meet an S9 level, the zone is scored higher in the signals panel
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**EVERY INPUT EXPLAINED**
Base price (anchor):
- Anchor — D1 Open (current day open, auto), Recent Swing (latest swing
high or low), or Manual.
- Manual base price — the exact price when Anchor = Manual.
- Swing anchor uses a LOW — lock to swing low (on) or swing high (off).
- Bars back for the swing anchor — search depth for the swing.
- Add confluence from prev D1 HIGH / LOW — draw levels from yesterday's
extremes; overlap with S9 levels creates stronger zones.
- Click chart to set the base price — click anywhere to move the anchor
there; press C to return to automatic.
Method / scale:
- Sqrt scale — level spacing. 0 = automatic (recommended). Higher values
pack levels closer (intraday); lower values spread them wider (swing).
Levels:
- Rings — full rotations projected above and below the anchor.
- Cardinal levels (0/90/180/270) — enable/disable the plus-shape angles.
- Diagonal levels (45/135/225/315) — enable/disable the X-shape angles.
- Overlay rotation (deg) — rotate all levels to align with your market's
actual pivots. Arrow keys adjust live.
Display:
- Draw levels within +/- % of price — filter to near-price levels only.
Set 0 for all levels.
- Levels listed per side in the panel — panel row count.
- Extend level lines to the right — live S/R extension.
- Price labels on the lines — show price and angle on each line.
- Level line width — line thickness.
Colors:
- Cardinal, Diagonal, Active/nearest, Base, Confluence — full control.
Angle reliability:
- Show how often price respects each angle — live meter per angle.
- Bars to scan for touches — history depth.
- Touch threshold (% of price) — proximity to count as a touch.
Historical zones:
- Show past sessions' levels (faded) — levels from prior daily sessions.
- Past D1 sessions to draw / Rings for historical levels / Fade older
sessions — count, density, and fade control.
Time forecasting:
- Forecast pivot DATES — vertical lines at Gann bar counts from a swing.
- Forecast bars to project — how many counts to draw.
- Time line color — color of the vertical lines.
Trading signals overlay:
- Show trading signals panel — toggle the signals panel on/off.
- Signals panel X / Y position — screen position.
- Signal text language — 12 languages: English, Russian, Chinese, Spanish,
Portuguese, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Italian, Turkish, Arabic.
- Signal text font size — 8–16 pt, boxes auto-resize.
Gann Star:
- Show Gann Star — toggle the star diagram on/off.
Gann Channel:
- Show Gann Channel — toggle the channel zone on/off.
Control panel (toolbar):
- Show control panel — toggle the 11-button toolbar on/off.
- Control panel X / Y position — screen position.
Panel:
- Show panel, position, font size, background — the information panel.
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**HOW TO USE IT IN LIVE TRADING**
1) Daily open levels for intraday trading
Keep the anchor on D1 Open. The cardinal and diagonal levels become your
intraday support/resistance map. Look for rejections and pauses as price
approaches a level. Trade toward the next level with a stop just beyond the one
that should hold.
2) Trade from a major swing
Set the anchor to a historical high or low (use Manual or click the pivot).
The projected levels often align with future reaction points. Enter on a bounce
in the direction of the larger trend; stop just beyond the level; target the
next one.
3) Use the strongest angle
Watch the angle reliability meters. Give the highest-scoring angle more weight
for entries and targets. Rotate the overlay with the arrow keys to fine-tune.
This is the core Gann idea: let the market show you which angle to trust.
4) Confluence stacking (highest-probability setups)
The signals panel scores zones automatically. Focus on HIGH CONFLUENCE ★★★
zones where an S9 level, a previous-day line, and a Gann time count all agree.
These are the setups Mikula's book ranks as the strongest.
5) Price and time confluence — the book's primary signal
When the signals panel shows "⚠️ PRICE-TIME CONFLUENCE ALERT!", a Square of
Nine price level and a Gann time forecast line are within 3 bars of each other.
This is the highest-probability reversal setup in Mikula's methodology. Trade
with the signal; put the stop beyond the level.
6) Read the star for directional bias
Open the Gann Star. The green upper-right zone is the bullish quadrant; the
red lower-left zone is the bearish quadrant. When the signals panel confirms an
angle, that angle's line in the star turns gold. Entries in the direction of the
highlighted angle have the most structural support.
7) Targets and stops
Use the next S9 level as the first target and the one beyond as the second.
Place stops just outside the level that should hold if the trade idea is correct.
The panel's distance readout helps with position sizing.
Tip: tune the Sqrt scale and rings to the instrument and timeframe so the levels
sit naturally around price. Then confirm with your own approach — the Square of
Nine is a map of high-probability levels and dates, not a stand-alone signal.
*Please contact me after purchase for your gift
Very nicely coded indicator, faithful to Gann's principles, and interesting as well. Responsive author who puts a lot of pride in his work.