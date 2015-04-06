MO Exit Manager MT4
- Experts
-
Mohamed Amr Mohamed Osama AbdelwahabSoftware Developer, Instructor, and Technical Team Leader with over 22 years of experience across desktop, web, and financial software development. Top Rated freelancer on Upwork with 200+ completed projects, $200K+ delivered, and a 100% job success record. Specialized in algorithmic trading systems
- Version: 1.0
**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule**
Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop.
It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on top of any manual or automated entry method.
**Inputs:**
- InpMagic — manage this magic only (0 = all trades on the symbol)
- InpUseTrailTP, InpTrailActivate, InpTrailDistance — peak-based trailing take-profit
- InpUseTimeExit, InpMaxMinutes — close after N minutes in the trade
- InpUseATRtrail, InpATRperiod, InpATRmult — ATR-based trailing stop
Exit-only EA: it never OPENS trades; it manages and closes existing ones.
Part of the MO trading tools range — search "MO" in the Market for the other free and paid tools.