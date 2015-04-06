MO Exit Manager MT4

**Exit Manager — trail and close your trades by rule**

Exit Manager takes over the exits on trades you already have open. You open positions however you like — by hand, from a signal, or from another EA — and this one manages them out with three rules you can mix: a peak-based Trailing Take-Profit, a Time-in-Trade close, and an ATR-trailing stop.

It never opens a position. It only trails and closes the ones on the current symbol (all of them, or just one magic number), so it slots cleanly on top of any manual or automated entry method.

**Inputs:**

- InpMagic — manage this magic only (0 = all trades on the symbol)

- InpUseTrailTP, InpTrailActivate, InpTrailDistance — peak-based trailing take-profit

- InpUseTimeExit, InpMaxMinutes — close after N minutes in the trade

- InpUseATRtrail, InpATRperiod, InpATRmult — ATR-based trailing stop