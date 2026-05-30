Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA
- Experts
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQERTo trade successfully we need to go through the proven path that others had gone and reached!
Here are 17 quotes from such successful investors:
1- Limit your size in any position so that fear does not become the prevailing instinct guiding your judgment.
Joe Vidich
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 30 May 2026
- Activations: 5
|• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Volume-Weighted Entries with Advanced Drawdown Control
Most grid systems rely solely on price movement while ignoring one of the most important market drivers: volume.
The Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA is a professional-grade trading system designed to track institutional accumulation and distribution before entering the market. By combining volume-confirmed momentum entries with intelligent recovery mechanics and advanced risk management, the EA provides a more disciplined framework for automated grid trading.
Instead of blindly entering unstable market conditions, the system waits for real money flow confirmation before deploying capital.Core Strategy & Intelligent Execution
Volume-Backed Entries
The EA uses the Chaikin Oscillator to measure the flow of money into and out of the market.
Accumulation Confirmation
A BUY sequence is initiated when the oscillator crosses above the zero line, signaling increasing buying pressure and institutional accumulation.
Distribution Confirmation
A SELL sequence is initiated when the oscillator crosses below the zero line, confirming growing selling pressure and market distribution.
This approach allows the EA to trade with confirmed market participation instead of relying on price movement alone.Dynamic Grid Architecture
If price retraces after the initial entry, the EA deploys a mathematically structured recovery grid.
You maintain complete control over:
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Grid spacing
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Lot multipliers
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Dynamic spacing expansion
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Recovery progression settings
The adaptive structure allows the system to respond more safely to volatility expansion and prolonged market movement.Smart Reverse Pair Profit Taking
This is the core engine behind the EA’s drawdown reduction system.
Instead of waiting for an entire basket to slowly recover to break-even, the EA continuously pairs:
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The newest profitable position
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With the oldest losing position
Once their combined profit reaches your target value, both positions close simultaneously.
This process:
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Gradually reduces drawdown
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Frees trapped margin
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Reduces overall exposure
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Locks in realized gains continuously
Definitive Capital Protection
The EA includes multiple layers of account protection:
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Equity drawdown guards
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Maximum total grid exposure limits
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Hard monetary stop-loss protection ( MaxLossAmount )
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Emergency safeguards during extreme market conditions
Live Margin Monitoring
The system continuously monitors broker margin conditions.
If free margin falls below your configured safety threshold, the EA automatically pauses new order placement to help prevent over-leveraging and margin calls.
Dynamic Risk-Based Sizing
Initial lot sizes can automatically scale according to:
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Current account equity
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Maximum allowed risk percentage
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Exposure management settings
This supports smoother and more controlled account growth over time.Technical Excellence & Compatibility
Netting-Safe & Broker Compliant
Built using pure grid mechanics, the EA features:
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No hedging
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No position fragmentation
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Full compatibility with netting accounts
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Support for both A-Book and B-Book broker models
Advanced Order Management
Engineered specifically for MQL5 Market standards, the EA uses advanced deferred-close logic for fast and stable trade management while respecting:
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Broker volume limitations
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Spread filters
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Slippage controls
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Execution safety requirements
The system is optimized for efficient execution without freezing or blocking the trading terminal.
Real-Time Analytics Dashboard
A lightweight on-chart dashboard provides live visibility into:
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Active grid count
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Floating profit/loss
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Total banked profit
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Current market direction
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Recovery activity
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Timestamped pair-closure history
The Chaikin Oscillator Grid EA is designed to align grid trading with genuine volume-backed market participation instead of blindly reacting to price movement alone.
By combining institutional money-flow confirmation with adaptive recovery mechanics and layered risk protection, the system provides a more resilient and disciplined approach to automated trading.
Trade with volume-confirmed entries, intelligent exposure management, and professional-grade execution built for long-term account stability.