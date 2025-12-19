Impulse for VPS MT5: Automated Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5 (Version 2026)

Demonstrating stable growth over 10 years.

It is developed for traders working with strict requirements for drawdown and risks.

Impulse for VPS MT5 is a fully automated high-speed trading expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Its strategy is based on searching for impulse movements and shows stable profit growth over a ten-year testing period, which is reflected in detail in Scenario 5 shown below (using 100% history quality).

The advisor is autonomous, reacting instantly to market events and movements thanks to algorithmic trading, completely eliminating the human factor. It is optimized for the EURUSD pair and requires uninterrupted operation on a remote VPS server with minimum Ping and low Latency for maximum efficiency. Impulse for VPS MT5 is ideally suited for both beginner traders and experienced investors wishing to diversify their portfolio. The minimum deposit to start is $2.5 USD (recommended for stable operation is from $20 USD).

Key Features and Functions

Breakout Strategy: The advisor places Buy Stop and Sell Stop pending orders at a set distance from the current price. After one of the orders is activated, the opposite order is automatically deleted.

Maximum Slippage Protection: The logic of our trading system in conjunction with the VPS server is designed to minimize slippage. This ensures ultra-precise execution of orders even during moments of high volatility, guaranteeing the fulfillment of your trading conditions.

Reliable Risk Management:

* Flexible Lot Management: Transaction volume is calculated automatically based on your current deposit. This allows for exponential profit growth while maintaining a constant level of risk relative to the account size.

* Hard Stop Loss: Set immediately after opening a position to protect against unwanted losses.

* Maximum Drawdown (MaxLossPercent): An intelligent system that closes all positions if the current loss exceeds a specified percentage of the maximum equity.

* Adaptive Two-Level Equity Protection: An advanced system that protects accumulated profit by monitoring the drawdown from the maximum achieved equity level. Depending on the profit size, the system automatically switches to a more aggressive drawdown percentage to lock in results as quickly as possible.

Two-Stage Trailing Stop:

* Stage 1 (Breakeven): Activated upon reaching a certain profit and moves the stop loss to the breakeven level.

* Stage 2 (Dynamic Take Profit): At this stage, the trailing stop works as a sliding take profit that does not have a fixed target. It moves dynamically with the price, allowing you to take the maximum from the impulse without being limited by a pre-set exit point.

Emergency Failsafe Channel (Backup OnTimer via Transaction Channel)

* Emergency Close on Data Failure: If the Quote Tick Channel freezes, the chart "stalls," or candles do not update, the advisor immediately activates backup control via the Transaction Channel.

* Independent Monitoring: Through the Transaction Channel (which does not depend on ticks), the advisor can monitor the current account state (Equity). If a specified condition is met (reaching a critical drawdown level), it forcibly closes all positions, guaranteeing capital protection even when quotes have stopped.

Additional Emergency Protection by Account Currency: In backup channel mode, forced closure also triggers if the drawdown from maximum equity exceeds a specified amount in the account currency.

Trading Time Management: Automatic cessation of placing new orders after a specified hour (e.g., 22:00) to avoid trading during periods of low liquidity.

Connection Quality Control (Ping)

The advisor is equipped with a strict connection quality filter (Ping). Trading operations are permitted and active only if the communication delay with the trading server does not exceed a specified critical threshold (MaxPingMs). In standard settings, this threshold is set at 1.0 millisecond (ms). Exceeding this limit immediately blocks the placement of new trading orders. However, already placed pending orders remain in the market and can be executed. If a trade is already open and Ping increases, all protective logic (Trailing Stop and Equity control) continues to work in full, protecting the existing position. The current Ping is displayed on the chart.

Multi-Level Protection and Critical Latency Control.

The advisor is equipped with a unique security core in addition to strict Ping control. Critical Latency Control (Last Order) is the second, emergency level of protection that monitors the actual execution time of the last transaction on the broker's server. At the slightest suspicion of a critical delay (exceeding the MaxLatencyMS threshold), the advisor automatically blocks the placement of trading orders, immediately activates the Emergency Channel (OnTimer) and starts it instantly, without waiting for a tick failure or scheduled interval. Furthermore, if the advisor enters the market while exceeding the MaxLatencyMS threshold, it immediately turns on the OnTimer protective channel to monitor the new position. Simultaneously, the advisor continuously searches for acceptable Latency, periodically sending diagnostic orders for a forced measurement of current Latency, preparing to resume normal operation. This backup channel works independently of the quote stream, using the MetaTrader Transaction Channel for constant Equity monitoring. In case of critical drawdown or tick channel failure, OnTimer is guaranteed to send orders to the broker to close all open positions, using the emergency limit in account currency (Emergency_Max_Drop) or adaptive protection thresholds, ensuring the maximum degree of capital protection by sending orders in time even in the most unstable market conditions or critical connection problems. This guarantees that even during a critical communication failure (chart frozen), Equity protection will be executed via a reliable Transaction Channel, and trading will resume only when Latency returns to acceptable limits.

Impulse for VPS MT5 is a critical diagnostic tool with two levels of control. It clearly displays the built-in Ping and Latency control.

Test Results

The advisor has passed extensive testing in the Strategy Tester, including short-term and long-term periods. Below are the results obtained with 100% history quality on the M1 timeframe.

To repeat the test results, the following general parameters must be set:

Expert: Impulse for VPS MT5

Period: M1 (2025.01.01 - 2025.11.29)

Currency: USD

Symbol: EURUSD

PendingOrderDistance=250.0

DisableOrdersAfterHour=22

MagicNumber=12345

MaxPingMs=1

MaxLatencyMS=20.0

Leverage: 1:1000

Scenario 1: Aggressive Start (see screenshot 1)

Parameters:

DepositForBaseLot=2.5

MaxLossPercent=15

Emergency_Max_Drop=5

Initial Deposit: 10.00

Results:

History Quality: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 351 655.07 Balance drawdown absolute: 0.14 Equity drawdown absolute: 0.18

Gross profit: 381 153.99 Balance drawdown maximal: 8 100.00 (4.61%) Equity drawdown maximal: 15 400.00 (8.44%)

Gross loss: -29 498.92 Balance drawdown relative: 42.95% (5 343.61) Equity drawdown relative: 49.73% (6 509.46)

Profit factor: 12.92 Expected payoff: 6 895.20 Margin level: 184.23%

Recovery factor: 22.83 Sharpe ratio: 383.03 Z-score: -0.32 (25.10%)

AHPR: 1.2974 (29.74%) LR correlation: 0.74 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.2278 (22.78%) LR standard error: 73 421.33

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (84.38%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 40 (78.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (21.57%)

Largest profit trade: 121 100.00 Largest loss trade: -6 700.00

Average profit trade: 9 528.85 Average loss trade: -1 680.05

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (12 154.40) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-4 803.66)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 189 000.00 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -6 700.00 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 4 Average consecutive losses: 1

Scenario 2: Balanced Growth (see screenshot 2)

Inputs: = DepositForBaseLot=5

MaxLossPercent=15.0

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 100.00

Results:

History Quality: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 163 881.11 Balance drawdown absolute: 0.70 Equity drawdown absolute: 0.90

Gross profit: 172 798.09 Balance drawdown maximal: 2 736.00 (8.05%) Equity drawdown maximal: 6 600.00 (4.23%)

Gross loss: -8 916.98 Balance drawdown relative: 27.43% (1 174.45) Equity drawdown relative: 32.65% (1 451.86)

Profit factor: 19.38 Expected payoff: 3 213.36 Margin level: 399.48%

Recovery factor: 24.83 Sharpe ratio: 393.66 Z-score: -1.16 (74.99%)

AHPR: 1.1837 (18.37%) LR correlation: 0.66 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.1562 (15.62%) LR standard error: 30 546.37

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (84.38%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 40 (78.43%) Loss trades (% of total): 11 (21.57%)

Largest profit trade: 40 606.02 Largest loss trade: -2 277.67

Average profit trade: 4 319.95 Average loss trade: -355.49

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (3 923.30) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-828.29)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 136 436.35 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -2 277.67 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 5 Average consecutive losses: 2

Scenario 3: Expanded Potential (see screenshot 3)

Inputs: = DepositForBaseLot=7.5

MaxLossPercent=15.0

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 1 000.00

Results:

History Quality: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 158 350.15 Balance drawdown absolute: 4.66 Equity drawdown absolute: 5.99

Gross profit: 169 349.60 Balance drawdown maximal: 2 709.98 (5.38%) Equity drawdown maximal: 6 593.12 (4.35%)

Gross loss: -10 999.45 Balance drawdown relative: 19.36% (2 324.03) Equity drawdown relative: 24.00% (2 984.71)

Profit factor: 15.40 Expected payoff: 3 104.90 Margin level: 614.50%

Recovery factor: 24.02 Sharpe ratio: 376.34 Z-score: -2.32 (97.91%)

AHPR: 1.1180 (11.80%) LR correlation: 0.74 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.1045 (10.45%) LR standard error: 27 120.74

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (68.42%) Long trades (won %): 32 (81.25%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 39 (76.47%) Loss trades (% of total): 12 (23.53%)

Largest profit trade: 29 860.67 Largest loss trade: -2 251.20

Average profit trade: 4 342.30 Average loss trade: -481.32

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (9 465.62) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-1 618.36)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 114 915.12 (8) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -2 251.20 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 6 Average consecutive losses: 2

Scenario 4: Maximum Potential (see screenshot 4)

Inputs: = DepositForBaseLot=10

MaxLossPercent=10

Emergency_Max_Drop=50.0

Initial Deposit: 10 000.00

Results:

History Quality: 100%

Bars: 355297 Ticks: 16253899 Symbols: 1

Net profit: 222 378.63 Balance drawdown absolute: 35.00 Equity drawdown absolute: 45.00

Gross profit: 261 011.77 Balance drawdown maximal: 7 261.09 (4.24%) Equity drawdown maximal: 13 662.78 (7.71%)

Gross loss: -38 633.14 Balance drawdown relative: 13.71% (2 392.96) Equity drawdown relative: 16.87% (3 052.27)

Profit factor: 6.76 Expected payoff: 4 360.37 Margin level: 833.60%

Recovery factor: 16.28 Sharpe ratio: 312.49 Z-score: -1.33 (81.65%)

AHPR: 1.0711 (7.11%) LR correlation: 0.89 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.0636 (6.36%) LR standard error: 28 250.73

Total trades: 51 Short trades (won %): 19 (63.16%) Long trades (won %): 32 (68.75%)

Total deals: 102 Profit trades (% of total): 34 (66.67%) Loss trades (% of total): 17 (33.33%)

Largest profit trade: 52 127.49 Largest loss trade: -6 084.70

Average profit trade: 7 676.82 Average loss trade: -1 602.70

Maximum consecutive wins (): 11 (42 636.98) Maximum consecutive losses (): 3 (-5 295.33)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 70 336.23 (4) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -6 084.70 (1)

Average consecutive wins: 3 Average consecutive losses: 2

Scenario 5: Long-Term Potential (see screenshot 5)

DepositForBaseLot=33

MaxLossPercent=4

Emergency_Max_Drop=4000

Initial Deposit: 100 000.00

Results:

History Quality: 100%

Bars: 4061203 Ticks: 273404858 Symbols: 1

Total Net Profit: 6 033 252.37 Balance Drawdown Absolute: 106.05 Equity Drawdown Absolute: 1 045.35

Gross Profit: 7 406 399.93 Balance Drawdown Maximal: 75 300.00 (2.58%) Equity Drawdown Maximal: 128 800.00 (2.23%)

Gross Loss: -1 373 147.56 Balance Drawdown Relative: 8.57% (20 319.68) Equity Drawdown Relative: 11.95% (29 371.98)

Profit Factor: 5.39 Expected Payoff: 12 363.22 Margin Level: 2748.07%

Recovery Factor: 46.84 Sharpe Ratio: 149.15 Z-Score: 0.18 (14.28%)

AHPR: 1.0088 (0.88%) LR Correlation: 0.99 OnTester result: 0

GHPR: 1.0085 (0.85%) LR Standard Error: 272 929.09

Total Trades: 488 Short Trades (won %): 204 (38.24%) Long Trades (won %): 284 (30.28%)

Total Deals: 976 Profit Trades (% of total): 164 (33.61%) Loss Trades (% of total): 324 (66.39%)

Largest profit trade: 200 300.00 Largest loss trade: -45 100.00

Average profit trade: 45 160.98 Average loss trade: -3 331.06

Maximum consecutive wins (): 6 (375 900.61) Maximum consecutive losses (): 16 (-63 400.00)

Maximal consecutive profit (count): 375 900.61 (6) Maximal consecutive loss (count): -63 400.00 (16)

Average consecutive wins: 1 Average consecutive losses: 3

The results presented above are an example of the advisor's performance. You can independently test Impulse for VPS MT5 on any time interval of interest to you, choosing any deposit, using the Strategy Tester. This will allow you to choose the optimal scenario, adapt the settings to your trading level, and get a full picture of its effectiveness in different market conditions.

Like any trading tool, the advisor requires additional verification on real accounts for a full assessment of its effectiveness. Trading with this advisor involves increased risks. Start only with an amount the loss of which will not be critical for you. Past results are no guarantee of future ones.

Important Notes:

Choosing the Optimal VPS and Broker

For the maximum effectiveness of the breakout strategy, minimum delay (Ping/Latency) ensured by the physical proximity of the VPS to the broker's server is critically important. Before starting, ensure that your VPS and broker connection provide minimum latency. For your convenience, the Impulse for VPS MT5 advisor clearly displays key diagnostic data (Ping and Latency) directly on the chart. Use this data to choose the most optimal and efficient combination of VPS and broker.

Successful Infrastructure Selection

The result of selecting optimal partners: the combination of VPS and broker will provide an ideal environment for the advisor's operation. The main advantage of working with a VPS server: you do not have to sit at the computer constantly. The ability to use a mobile phone for remote monitoring of operation and conducting a quick check of the combination's operation (VPS, broker, advisor) to ensure connection quality. This flexibility ensures that you control the state of critical infrastructure while remaining mobile.

For maximum efficiency of the advisor's operation, we carefully select brokers that provide high order execution speeds. This requires searching for providers capable of ensuring quote speeds at the level of the best ECN/LPs (liquidity providers). Minimum delay (Ping/Latency) ensured by the physical proximity of the VPS to the broker's server is critically important.

Additional Features: Python Code

Through the MQL5 Market platform, you can order the Python code of this advisor from us, which will allow you full freedom for integration and customization of our high-speed system into your own infrastructure complex.

We provide full user support and regularly work on improvements and updates so that our product meets current market conditions and the needs of traders.