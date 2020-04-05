Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA


• Please test the product in the Strategy Tester before purchasing to understand how it works.
• If you face any issues, contact me via private message—I’m always available to help.
• After purchase, send me a screenshot of your order to receive a FREE EA as a gift.
Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA

Trade smarter with the power of trend detection and intelligent grid recovery.

Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system that combines the proven accuracy of the Aroon Indicator with a sophisticated Grid Recovery Engine. Instead of opening trades randomly or at fixed price intervals, the EA waits for a confirmed Aroon crossover signal, ensuring every trading cycle begins with a technical trend confirmation.

Once a valid signal is detected, the EA automatically manages the entire position—from the initial entry to intelligent grid expansion and profit recovery—allowing traders to benefit from both trending markets and temporary pullbacks.

Key Features

  • Aroon Cross Entry Logic

    • Opens BUY trades when Aroon Up crosses above Aroon Down

    • Opens SELL trades when Aroon Down crosses above Aroon Up

    • Optional signal inversion for alternative trading strategies

  • Professional Grid Recovery Engine

    • Expands positions only when price moves against the initial trade

    • Configurable grid spacing

    • Adjustable lot multiplier

    • Custom maximum grid levels

  • Smart Profit Management

    • Automatically closes profitable grid combinations

    • Pair-closing technology helps recover losing positions faster

    • User-defined profit target for every completed grid cycle

  • Powerful Risk Controls

    • Maximum spread protection

    • One-order-per-bar filter

    • Slippage protection

    • Maximum order volume control

    • Magic Number support

    • Commission-aware profit calculations

  • Modern Trading Dashboard

    • Live Aroon strength display

    • Visual BUY/SELL bias indicator

    • Real-time grid statistics

    • Clean and intuitive interface

Why Choose Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA?

Unlike conventional grid systems that continuously open trades regardless of market conditions, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA waits for a technical confirmation before initiating a trading cycle. This selective entry approach helps reduce unnecessary exposure while allowing the proven grid engine to recover temporary adverse price movements.

The result is a balanced strategy that combines:

  • Trend-based entries

  • Intelligent position management

  • Automated recovery

  • Flexible money management

  • Fully customizable trading parameters

Whether you're an experienced trader looking for a powerful grid solution or someone seeking a hands-free automated strategy, Aroon Cross Signal Grid EA delivers a professional blend of precision, flexibility, and automation.

Trade with confidence. Enter with confirmation. Recover with intelligence.


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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Эксперты
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
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