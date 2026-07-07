KS Fibonacci Trendline Price Alarm Combo
- Indicators
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.5
- Updated: 2 August 2026
- Activations: 5
KS Fibonacci Trendline Price Alarm Combo
This is a multi-tool alert indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three types of drawing tools into one convenient package:
Main Features
- Three-in-One Drawing Tools (all with built-in price touch alerts):
- Horizontal Price Lines (classic support/resistance alerts)
- Trendlines (draggable, can be sloped)
- Fibonacci Retracement/Extension Tools (with customizable levels)
- Smart Alerts when price touches any line/level:
- Sound alert (built-in MT5 sounds or custom .wav)
- Popup Alert window
- Mobile Push Notification
- Visual feedback (line/level turns gray after trigger)
Key Capabilities
- One unified control panel to create and manage all tools
- Click-to-create buttons: + New Alert Line, + New Trendline, + New Fibonacci
- Fully draggable objects (standard MT5 behavior)
- Customizable default settings via panel:
- Color, Style, Width
- Fibonacci level selection (15 standard levels, user can enable/disable any combination)
- Labels (percentage + price)
- Sound, Popup, and Push notification toggles
- Persistent alerts — remembers triggered state until you move the object again
- Automatically restores all objects and alerts when re-attached to chart
- Scrollable settings panel for easy management
Perfect For
- Price action traders
- Fibonacci traders
- Support/Resistance traders
- Anyone who wants quick visual + audio alerts on key levels and trendlines