KS Fibonacci Trendline Price Alarm Combo

KS Fibonacci Trendline Price Alarm Combo

This is a multi-tool alert indicator for MetaTrader 5 that combines three types of drawing tools into one convenient package:

Main Features

  • Three-in-One Drawing Tools (all with built-in price touch alerts):
    1. Horizontal Price Lines (classic support/resistance alerts)
    2. Trendlines (draggable, can be sloped)
    3. Fibonacci Retracement/Extension Tools (with customizable levels)
  • Smart Alerts when price touches any line/level:
    • Sound alert (built-in MT5 sounds or custom .wav)
    • Popup Alert window
    • Mobile Push Notification
    • Visual feedback (line/level turns gray after trigger)

Key Capabilities

  • One unified control panel to create and manage all tools
  • Click-to-create buttons: + New Alert Line, + New Trendline, + New Fibonacci
  • Fully draggable objects (standard MT5 behavior)
  • Customizable default settings via panel:
    • Color, Style, Width
    • Fibonacci level selection (15 standard levels, user can enable/disable any combination)
    • Labels (percentage + price)
    • Sound, Popup, and Push notification toggles
  • Persistent alerts — remembers triggered state until you move the object again
  • Automatically restores all objects and alerts when re-attached to chart
  • Scrollable settings panel for easy management

Perfect For

  • Price action traders
  • Fibonacci traders
  • Support/Resistance traders
  • Anyone who wants quick visual + audio alerts on key levels and trendlines

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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Precision Spike Detector
Francisco Mandomo Simbine
5 (2)
Indicators
Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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KS Candle Patterns Detector
Kulvinder Singh
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KS Pattern Indicator for MetaTrader 5 This indicator automatically identifies candlestick and price action patterns on any chart and timeframe. Detected Candlestick Patterns (enabled via ShowCandlestick = true): Doji – Neutral pattern indicating market indecision ("Doji") Bullish Engulfing – Bullish reversal signal ("Bullish Engulfing") Bearish Engulfing – Bearish reversal signal ("Bearish Engulfing") Hammer – Bullish reversal, often at potential bottoms ("Hammer") Shooting Star – Bearish revers
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RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator
Kulvinder Singh
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RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Unlock effortless risk-reward mastery with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator —a sleek, professional MetaTrader 5 indicator that automates TP/SL calculations and delivers crystal-clear visual setups directly on your chart. No more tedious manual math or miscalculations: it instantly computes precise dollar amounts based on your lot size and position direction (buy/sell), displaying interactive lines for TP, SL, half-price targets, and open levels. Perfect for traders
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RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
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RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator Overview The RR Ratio KS Simple Calculator Indicator is a free, lightweight tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically visualizes risk-reward (RR) ratios on your chart. Designed for manual traders and automated systems (EAs), it detects open positions with defined stop-loss (SL) and take-profit (TP) levels, then overlays clear visual zones to show potential risk and reward areas, including precise dollar amounts. This helps traders quickly assess trade setup
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KS Box Breakout with Supertrend
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS BoxBreakout + Supertrend   Hybrid technical indicator This indicator free for first 100 user   KS BoxBreakout   — A volatility/volume-based range breakout detector . KS Supertrend — A classic ATR-based trend-following system . The result is a multi-layered indicator that helps traders identify consolidation boxes , high-probability breakouts , and trend direction/strength at the same time. Core Idea While the BoxBreakout part detects when price is building energy inside a range (using norma
KS Fair Value Gap Alert
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
FVGs + Alerts is a Fair Value Gap detector and visualizer designed specifically for MetaTrader 5.  It helps traders identify and track price imbalances (Fair Value Gaps) that often act as key support/resistance or reaction zones in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT trading approaches. What is a Fair Value Gap (FVG)? A classic 3-candle Fair Value Gap forms when there is a strong imbalance between consecutive candles: Bullish FVG (potential support zone): High of candle [n-2] < Low of candle [n]
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RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA Master dollar-based risk management like never before with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Amount Based EA —a game-changing MetaTrader 5 utility that automates precise, fixed-dollar risk/reward setups on your chart. Perfect for traders tired of volatile lot sizing or manual calculations, this EA locks in exact dollar risks (e.g., $50 per trade) and rewards (e.g., $150 for 1:3 RR), dynamically adjusting stops and targets based on position size. No m
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA Elevate your risk management game with the RR Ratio KS Visual Calculator Point Based EA —the ultimate MetaTrader 5 utility that turns complex risk-reward calculations into a simple, visual powerhouse on your chart. Designed for precision traders, this Expert Advisor (EA) automates point-based RR ratio analysis, helping you size positions, set stops and targets dynamically, and maintain ironclad discipline without manual math or guesswork. Say goodbye
KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Overview Unlock a fresh perspective on your charts with the KS Invert Chart Pro Indicator – a powerful, zero-lag tool designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5. This innovative indicator inverts bars or candles mathematically (by multiplying price data by -1), revealing hidden patterns, contrarian opportunities, and inverse correlations that traditional views might miss. Perfect for advanced traders employing correlation strategies, multi-timeframe analysis, or hedge monitoring. Whether you're spott
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Trading Book With Performance Calendar This MetaTrader 5 indicator revolutionizes how traders track and analyze their performance by transforming raw trade data into a dynamic, visual trading journal and calendar—right on your chart. No more manual spreadsheets or expensive third-party tools (which can cost $30–$100/month). It automatically collects every trade, updates in real-time every 3 seconds, and delivers actionable insights to boost discipline, spot patterns, and refine your strategy
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro: Your Ultimate Compliance Guardian for Prop Firm Challenges Elevate Your Prop Firm Journey with Precision Monitoring Tired of juggling spreadsheets, calculators, and manual checks to stay compliant during high-stakes prop firm challenges? KS PropFirm and Broker Dashboard Pro is the all-in-one MT5 utility engineered for serious traders tackling firms like FTMO, MyForexFunds, The5%ers, and beyond. This lightweight dashboard delivers real-time insights into your
KS Dynamic Trendlines Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
DESCRIPTION: ----------- KS Dynamic Trendlines is an advanced indicator that automatically detects swing points  and draws intelligent trendlines that adapt to market conditions in real-time. KEY FEATURES: ------------ Automatic swing high/low detection Dynamic trendline generation connecting swing points Real-time break detection - broken trendlines disappear automatically Next strongest trendline appears when current one breaks Multi-timeframe support - detect on H4, display on M15 Parallel t
KS Price Action Trendline Fibonacci Auto Expert
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
Run This EA 3 Minute Chart , Only you need to Swing Detection Time Frame Switch for Big Time frame Selection. When you install first Select Trendline Breakout Strategy for Fibonacci Trades Before Test Yourself See Full Video of Strategy Test 1 Jan 2025 - 31 Dec 2025, How it will Work and How you need to Setup, after Purchase tellme in comment section for latest Set file Communication Link in mql5 For exact set file for test link i m providing in this link (set file for gold only)  https://driv
KS Multiple Independent Strategies AutoTrading
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
Overview of KS Multiple Independent Strategies Auto Trading 1.9 EA This is a professional-grade MQL5 Expert Advisor (EA) designed primarily for gold trading (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. It supports multiple independent trading strategies, advanced risk management, and various filters to optimize performance. The EA emphasizes automation, profit protection, and integration with external tools like Telegram and Discord. It operates on any timeframe but is configurable for specific sessions and news
KS ABC Pattern Live Signal MSS with FIB
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS ABC Pattern Live Signal MSS with FIB Main Purpose This is a non-repainting price action tool aimed at traders who follow **ICT (Inner Circle Trader)** or **SMC (Smart Money Concepts)** methodologies. It focuses on identifying high-probability **ABC correction/pullback patterns** after strong momentum impulses, combined with **Market Structure Shift (MSS)** confirmation and **Fibonacci** confluence for entry signals. It is designed for **manual trading** (not an automated EA/robot), partic
KS AutoTrade Usdjpy Ea
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
KS AutoTrade USDJPY EA is a simple automated trading program made for the USD/JPY currency pair (US Dollar vs Japanese Yen). What it does - It watches the price chart on timeframe. - It looks for special candle shapes - When it sees one of patterns at the end of a clear up- or down-move, it opens trade direction (trying to catch the turn). - Its using martingale combination for profitable trade. - It also has a few safety rules: it can close trades automatically at the start of a new day (opti
KS Gold Auto Trade Ea
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
No Need any Set File Just Install and Strategy make True if you are using exness or 5 Digit Broker Just put one more Zero in SL  (Test Data will be same on 1 Min OHLC with 5 Min Chart on all Broker) KS Gold AutoTrade EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. This EA performance will be high on low spread broker account (We Tested on Exness ICmarket zero slippage)  The EA combines trend filtering , classic reversal candlestick patterns  
KS Gold Moon Pro EA
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
(Important if your deposit amount 100$ than by default 300$ input correct ,if your deposit amount more than 300$ that time set this value 800$ in last field for by default increment) KS Gold Moon Pro Actual Price is 3999$ But now its for Trial Everyone on Live This EA Setup For Jan 2026 Gold So It will not trade Past Year Data and After Every Gold Milestone Update will Come with New Performance Setup. Price Starting from 40$ After Every Purchase price  will increase +20$ (Recommend Exness Zero
KS ICT Killzone Pro MT5
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
This MT5 indicator is a custom implementation of the popular ICT Killzones + Pivots concept ( Inspired By SMC ICT Concept ). Make Sure Your Push Notification Mt5 Enable    You will get all notification on your mobile Session Break , Day Week etc. IC Market Or 2 GMT Broker Use  -7 Time Input / Exness or 0 timezone broker Use -5 Time   Broker Timing will impact for Session Trading It is designed for intraday / smart money concept (SMC) traders who follow Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology and
KS Ultra Master Slave
Kulvinder Singh
Utilities
This is  KS ultra master-slave (signal copier) Expert Advisor with advanced symbol mapping support, designed to copy trades from one MetaTrader 5 account (master) to another (slave), even when the brokers use different symbol naming conventions . Core Purpose Copy trading signals (positions + pending orders) from a master account → one or more slave accounts , while intelligently handling: Different symbol names between brokers (e.g. XAUUSD → GOLD , EURUSD.fx → EURUSD , BTCUSD → Bitcoin ) Differ
KS Gold Hunter Pro EA
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
KS_Gold_Hunter_Pro EA is  primarily designed for XAUUSD (Gold) (KS Gold Hunter Pro Actual Price is 2999$ But now its for Trial Everyone on Live) (All Setting for January 2026 updated Gold mode , it will not fully work on previous Year data) Every Gold milestone setting will change and update as per gold movement.  Recommendation  By Default Exness Zero account Setting  1 Min Chart of Gold    Other Broker You Can Ask me For other Broker Setting in Comment Section after Purchase , Easy to Config
KS Smart Trading ICT Concept
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Smart Trading ICT Concept  (Inspired By SMC ICT Concept ) Trading Style / Philosophy: Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology Purpose: Visualizes key institutional / smart money price action structures and zones directly on the chart in real-time or historical mode. Helps traders identify high-probability areas based on ICT concepts such as market structure breaks, order blocks, liquidity grabs, imbalances, and premium/discount positioning. Main Features & Displaye
KS Day Week MultitimeFrame Candle
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Day Week Multi TimeFrame (also referred to in comments as: Period Box + Corner Multi-TF Live Candles) Main Purpose This is a visual multi-timeframe information & context indicator designed to help traders quickly see: Recent structure & sentiment on a chosen higher timeframe (via colored range/period boxes) Current live candle status of four important higher timeframes (H4, D1, W1, MN1) displayed compactly in one corner of the chart It is especially popular among ICT / SMC / supply-demand / i
KS Zigzag Channel
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS ZigZag Channels indicator is a MetaTrader 5 (MQL5) custom indicator. It draws zigzag-style pivot lines connecting significant swing highs and lows, along with channel-like extremities (upper and lower deviation bands) around each zigzag segment. The goal is to filter out market noise, highlight the underlying trend structure, and provide dynamic support/resistance-like zones based on historical price deviation from the main zigzag line. Core Logic & Detection Method Unlike classic percentage-
KS Fx Session Alert Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS FX Session Alert Indicator Forex market sessions indicator for MetaTrader 5. It visually highlights the four trading sessions — London, New York, Tokyo, and Sydney  Its Designed for ICT, SMC, and price action traders, this indicator provides essential session context, highlights volatility periods, market movements. Key Features Session Visualization Display up to four sessions (London, New York, Tokyo, Sydney) with individual enable/disable options. Customize start and end times in your loca
KS Swing High Low Liquidity
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
This KS_SwingHighLowLiquidity indicator. It is designed for MetaTrader 5 and focuses on detecting swing highs and swing lows (pivots) while treating them as liquidity levels — a concept in Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodologies. Core Purpose The indicator identifies significant swing points where price is likely to have accumulated stop-loss orders , pending orders, or resting liquidity. These swings act as "magnets" that price often returns to "sweep" (briefly br
KS Support Resistance Retest Signal
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Support Resistance Retest Signal trading strategy focused on price action and market structure . Core Concept This indicator detects: Key support and resistance zones — usually based on minor or significant swing highs and lows (previous peaks and troughs in price). Breakout — when price decisively breaks through a support or resistance level (typically confirmed by a candle close beyond the level to filter out false breaks). Retest — after the breakout, price pulls back to the broken level (
KS SuperTrend Indicator
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Supertrend Indicator Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line = Uptrend (Bullish) Red line = Downtrend (Bearish) Smart Background Highlighting : Light green background fill during uptrends Light red background fill during downtrends Can be toggled on/off Clear Buy & Sell Signals : Green arrow for Buy signals (trend flip from down to up) Red
KS SuperTrend With OrderBlock
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
Hybrid technical indicator Classic ATR-based Supertrend (trend-following with volatility filter) Smart Money Concepts (SMC) / ICT (Inner Circle Trader) methodology, including Order Blocks, market structure, Fair Value Gaps, and more. It is designed for traders who want to use trend confirmation from Supertrend alongside institutional-level structure (BOS, CHoCH, Order Blocks, etc.). The indicator draws everything directly on the chart (trend lines, fills, arrows, rectangles, labels, etc.). A key
KS SuperTrend EA
Kulvinder Singh
Experts
KS Supertrend EA This Price Only for Live Testing after that price will increase      Original Price One Year 999$ No need to do any thing its everything By default for any time frame , it will work 1 min to 15 min , Gold Result more better than other Pair. Just SL TP Set according to your broker and Pair Core Features Classic Supertrend Algorithm with accurate Pine Script-style logic Uses ATR (Average True Range) to dynamically plot trend-following bands Dual Trend Visualization : Green line
KS Box Breakout Signal
Kulvinder Singh
Indicators
KS Box Breakout Signal is a custom MQL5 indicator for MetaTrader 5 that automatically detects consolidation boxes (price ranges) and signals breakouts with visual elements and volume analysis. Core Concept The indicator identifies periods where price volatility compresses (based on a normalized volatility calculation), forms a box between the high and low of that consolidation, and then waits for a decisive breakout above the top or below the bottom of the box. It combines: Volatility-based box
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