A probability of bankruptcy
- Indicators
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Kiyoshi Mizu Miyabi NoriI like to make various things.
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 22 March 2024
This is a tool to estimate your probability of bankruptcy.
features.
- estimate a probability of bankruptcy (Nauzer J. Balsara) from your trade history
- usually, it is small print and never interfere with trades
- alert in large prints and color when it exceed the alert level
- you can set parameters(i.e. winning ratio) fixed and simulate freely
*1: this value is for reference only and is not guaranteed to occur.