SuperTrend Indicator for MT5

The Supertrend is a relatively unpopular technical indicator that was developed - as stated above - by Olivier Sebam to help traders  identify trends and know when to buy or sell a financial asset. The indicator is not found as a default in TradingView and MetaTrader. Still, you can find custom-made Supertrend indicators in the marketplace.

When  applied on a chart,  the supertrend indicator is visible with its two colors. While they can be changed, the default colors are usually red and green. When it is  green, it  is a signal to buy an asset while when it is red , it  is a sign to sell an asset.

The supertrend indicator  works well across all timelines. It can work in shorter timeframes like the 5-minute or longer charts like daily and weekly charts.


Identify buy and sell signals

As shown above, buy and sell signals are well marked in the supertrend indicator. A buy signal emerges when the  price moves above the green part of the indicator.

On the other hand, a  sell-signal is seen when it  moves below the red section of the indicator. However, doing a multi-timeframe analysis will help you identify the best support and resistance levels.


Advantages and Disadvantages of the Supertrend Indicator

Advantages of the Supertrend Indicator include:

  1. Easy to interpret: The calculation isn’t very complex even for beginners.
  2. The predictions are fairly accurate: This is especially true during trending markets where the Supertrend is among the most reliable indicators available.
  3. Easy to configure: Since the number of input variables is lower, it can be easily adjusted to meet the trader’s requirements.
  4. No cost involved: It is available on many free platforms, and additional software or add-ins are not required to implement the indicator.
  5. Highly responsive: It is quick to detect a change in trend, making it very handy for traders looking to exploit opportunities as soon as they arrive.

The common disadvantages of using it are:

  1. Not accurate during consolidation periods: When the market is trending sideways, the Supertrend line may generate false signals.
  2. The outcome may contradict other tools: It may yield contrasting results that may not help your trading decisions. 
  3. May not work well with all assets: Traders must ensure that the indicator is reliable in the specific asset before using it. While the signal may be strong, it may not apply to all assets.


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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
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Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
Indicators
ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
TrendLine PRO MT5
Evgenii Aksenov
4.68 (34)
Indicators
The Trend Line PRO indicator is an independent trading strategy. It shows the trend change, the entry point to the transaction, as well as automatically calculates three levels of Take Profit and Stop Loss protection. Trend Line PRO is perfect for all Meta Trader symbols: currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks and indices. The indicator is used in trading on real accounts, which confirms the reliability of the strategy. Robots using   Trend Line PRO   and real Signals can be found here: 
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