SuperTrend Indicator for MT5

The Supertrend is a relatively unpopular technical indicator that was developed - as stated above - by Olivier Sebam to help traders identify trends and know when to buy or sell a financial asset. The indicator is not found as a default in TradingView and MetaTrader. Still, you can find custom-made Supertrend indicators in the marketplace.

When applied on a chart, the supertrend indicator is visible with its two colors. While they can be changed, the default colors are usually red and green. When it is green, it is a signal to buy an asset while when it is red , it is a sign to sell an asset.

The supertrend indicator works well across all timelines. It can work in shorter timeframes like the 5-minute or longer charts like daily and weekly charts.





Identify buy and sell signals

As shown above, buy and sell signals are well marked in the supertrend indicator. A buy signal emerges when the price moves above the green part of the indicator.

On the other hand, a sell-signal is seen when it moves below the red section of the indicator. However, doing a multi-timeframe analysis will help you identify the best support and resistance levels.





Advantages and Disadvantages of the Supertrend Indicator

Advantages of the Supertrend Indicator include:

Easy to interpret: The calculation isn’t very complex even for beginners. The predictions are fairly accurate: This is especially true during trending markets where the Supertrend is among the most reliable indicators available. Easy to configure: Since the number of input variables is lower, it can be easily adjusted to meet the trader’s requirements. No cost involved: It is available on many free platforms, and additional software or add-ins are not required to implement the indicator. Highly responsive: It is quick to detect a change in trend, making it very handy for traders looking to exploit opportunities as soon as they arrive.

The common disadvantages of using it are:

Not accurate during consolidation periods: When the market is trending sideways, the Supertrend line may generate false signals. The outcome may contradict other tools: It may yield contrasting results that may not help your trading decisions. May not work well with all assets: Traders must ensure that the indicator is reliable in the specific asset before using it. While the signal may be strong, it may not apply to all assets.







