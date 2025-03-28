Spearman Rank with Alerts
- Indicators
- Romer Javier Franco Lozada
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 10
📈 Spearman Rank MTF – Momentum Oscillator with Trend Intelligence
The Spearman Rank MTF is a powerful oscillator designed to measure trend strength and direction using a statistical approach based on Spearman's Rank Correlation. This indicator excels at detecting trend changes, key reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions with precision and clear visual cues.
✅ Key Benefits
-
Multi-Timeframe (MTF) support – analyze higher timeframes without leaving your current chart.
-
Dual smoothing modes – choose between the original or a smoothed curve for your trading style.
-
Multiple signal types:
-
Entering/leaving overbought/oversold zones.
-
Directional momentum shifts.
-
Fully configurable or signals off.
-
-
Clean visual design – intuitive arrows, crisp lines, and customizable settings.
🧠 How It Works
Spearman Rank measures the correlation between the order of current prices and their ideal ascending or descending sequence. Values close to +100 indicate strong bullish momentum, while values near -100 suggest strong bearish movement.
You can configure:
-
The threshold for overbought/oversold levels (default ±80).
-
The type of signal you want to display (entry, exit, both, or trend change).
-
The calculation period and smoothing option.
🎯 Perfect For:
-
Price action, swing, and scalping traders.
-
Entry/exit confirmation in trend-following systems.
-
Spotting false breakouts and subtle reversals.
-
Filtering trades based on actual trend strength.
⚙️ Parameters:
-
period : Length of the Spearman calculation.
-
level : Overbought/oversold threshold.
-
signalType : Choose when to show signal arrows.
-
smoothing : Original or smoothed line display.
-
tf : Source timeframe for MTF mode.
-
minChange : Minimum slope to detect valid trend shifts.
📌 Pro Tips
-
Use SMOOTHED mode on volatile pairs to reduce noise.
-
Set SIGNAL_TREND_CHANGE to focus on clean momentum shifts without relying on extreme levels.
-
Combine with price zones, support/resistance, or candlestick patterns for higher accuracy.
💬 Support
Ongoing updates, free improvements, and responsive post-sale support are included.