Spearman Rank with Alerts

📈 Spearman Rank MTF – Momentum Oscillator with Trend Intelligence

The Spearman Rank MTF is a powerful oscillator designed to measure trend strength and direction using a statistical approach based on Spearman's Rank Correlation. This indicator excels at detecting trend changes, key reversals, and overbought/oversold conditions with precision and clear visual cues.

✅ Key Benefits

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) support – analyze higher timeframes without leaving your current chart.

Dual smoothing modes – choose between the original or a smoothed curve for your trading style.

Multiple signal types : Entering/leaving overbought/oversold zones. Directional momentum shifts. Fully configurable or signals off.

Clean visual design – intuitive arrows, crisp lines, and customizable settings.

🧠 How It Works

Spearman Rank measures the correlation between the order of current prices and their ideal ascending or descending sequence. Values close to +100 indicate strong bullish momentum, while values near -100 suggest strong bearish movement.

You can configure:

The threshold for overbought/oversold levels (default ±80).

The type of signal you want to display (entry, exit, both, or trend change).

The calculation period and smoothing option.

🎯 Perfect For:

Price action , swing , and scalping traders.

Entry/exit confirmation in trend-following systems.

Spotting false breakouts and subtle reversals.

Filtering trades based on actual trend strength.

⚙️ Parameters:

period : Length of the Spearman calculation.

level : Overbought/oversold threshold.

signalType : Choose when to show signal arrows.

smoothing : Original or smoothed line display.

tf : Source timeframe for MTF mode.

minChange : Minimum slope to detect valid trend shifts.

📌 Pro Tips

Use SMOOTHED mode on volatile pairs to reduce noise.

Set SIGNAL_TREND_CHANGE to focus on clean momentum shifts without relying on extreme levels.

Combine with price zones, support/resistance, or candlestick patterns for higher accuracy.

💬 Support

Ongoing updates, free improvements, and responsive post-sale support are included.



