PivotScannerPro

PivotScannerPro — Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Pivot & EMA Scanner

PivotScannerPro is a free, all-in-one dashboard that scans multiple symbols across multiple timeframes at once — so you can spot trade opportunities without opening dozens of charts.

Built by the community, for the community.

WHAT IT DOES

The scanner shows a clean dashboard with every symbol on the left and your chosen timeframes (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1) across the top. Each cell tells you three things at a glance:

  • SIGNAL — a fresh BUY or SELL based on EMA 9/21 crossover confirmed by the daily pivot

  • TREND — whether EMA 9 is above or below EMA 21

  • PIVOT SIDE — whether price is trading above (+P) or below (-P) the pivot

When ALL selected timeframes agree on the same direction, the row lights up as a STRONG signal — these multi-timeframe confluence setups are the highest-probability opportunities.

CLICK TO OPEN CHART

Click any cell in the dashboard and PivotScannerPro instantly opens that symbol on that timeframe — with pivot levels (P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3), EMA 9/21 lines, and buy/sell arrows drawn automatically. No template setup needed. Everything is built into a single file.

KEY FEATURES

  • Multi-symbol scanner (Forex, commodities, indices, crypto — fully customizable list)

  • Multi-timeframe view: M15, H1, H4, D1 side by side

  • EMA 9/21 crossover signals confirmed by pivot points

  • Strong-signal highlight when all timeframes align

  • One-click chart opening with indicators auto-attached

  • Classic pivot levels: P, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3 (bold, colour-customizable)

  • On-screen price labels for every level

  • Popup and push-notification alerts on new signals

  • Works on any broker — just match the symbol names

  • Single file — nothing else to install

HOW TO USE

  1. Attach PivotScannerPro to any one chart — it opens in SCANNER mode by default and shows the dashboard.

  2. Edit the symbol list in the inputs to match your broker's exact symbol names (or enable "auto-use Market Watch symbols").

  3. Watch the cells — green means bullish, red means bearish, and a glowing row means all timeframes agree.

  4. Click any cell to open that market with full pivot + EMA analysis.

INPUTS

  • Symbols list (comma-separated) or auto Market Watch

  • Timeframes to scan (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1)

  • Fast EMA (default 9) and Slow EMA (default 21)

  • Pivot period (default Daily)

  • Pivot line colours and thickness

  • Alerts: popup / push on/off

  • Dashboard position, size, font

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ

This indicator is provided free for educational purposes only. It is a technical analysis tool, NOT financial advice and NOT a guaranteed trading system. No indicator is correct 100% of the time. Always use proper risk management, use a stop loss on every trade, and test thoroughly on a demo account before risking real money. Trading carries a risk of loss. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions.

Free for the community — from algotraders24.com


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Volume flow Profile
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Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
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Limited Discounted Price!  Only $99! After purchase contact me to get the bonus ORB Seeker EA and personal optimized set files. Catch clean session breakouts with confidence! ORB Seeker MT5 is a professional Opening Range Breakout (ORB) indicator built for traders who want accuracy, simplicity, flexibility, and clear chart structure. It automatically plots the pre-market or custom session range on any instrument, then gives clear breakout signals with entry, stop loss, take profit, and optiona
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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5 (1)
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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