PivotScannerPro — Multi-Symbol Multi-Timeframe Pivot & EMA Scanner

PivotScannerPro is a free, all-in-one dashboard that scans multiple symbols across multiple timeframes at once — so you can spot trade opportunities without opening dozens of charts.

Built by the community, for the community.

WHAT IT DOES

The scanner shows a clean dashboard with every symbol on the left and your chosen timeframes (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1) across the top. Each cell tells you three things at a glance:

SIGNAL — a fresh BUY or SELL based on EMA 9/21 crossover confirmed by the daily pivot

TREND — whether EMA 9 is above or below EMA 21

PIVOT SIDE — whether price is trading above (+P) or below (-P) the pivot

When ALL selected timeframes agree on the same direction, the row lights up as a STRONG signal — these multi-timeframe confluence setups are the highest-probability opportunities.

CLICK TO OPEN CHART

Click any cell in the dashboard and PivotScannerPro instantly opens that symbol on that timeframe — with pivot levels (P, R1, R2, R3, S1, S2, S3), EMA 9/21 lines, and buy/sell arrows drawn automatically. No template setup needed. Everything is built into a single file.

KEY FEATURES

Multi-symbol scanner (Forex, commodities, indices, crypto — fully customizable list)

Multi-timeframe view: M15, H1, H4, D1 side by side

EMA 9/21 crossover signals confirmed by pivot points

Strong-signal highlight when all timeframes align

One-click chart opening with indicators auto-attached

Classic pivot levels: P, R1/R2/R3, S1/S2/S3 (bold, colour-customizable)

On-screen price labels for every level

Popup and push-notification alerts on new signals

Works on any broker — just match the symbol names

Single file — nothing else to install

HOW TO USE

Attach PivotScannerPro to any one chart — it opens in SCANNER mode by default and shows the dashboard. Edit the symbol list in the inputs to match your broker's exact symbol names (or enable "auto-use Market Watch symbols"). Watch the cells — green means bullish, red means bearish, and a glowing row means all timeframes agree. Click any cell to open that market with full pivot + EMA analysis.

INPUTS

Symbols list (comma-separated) or auto Market Watch

Timeframes to scan (M15 / H1 / H4 / D1)

Fast EMA (default 9) and Slow EMA (default 21)

Pivot period (default Daily)

Pivot line colours and thickness

Alerts: popup / push on/off

Dashboard position, size, font

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ

This indicator is provided free for educational purposes only. It is a technical analysis tool, NOT financial advice and NOT a guaranteed trading system. No indicator is correct 100% of the time. Always use proper risk management, use a stop loss on every trade, and test thoroughly on a demo account before risking real money. Trading carries a risk of loss. You are solely responsible for your own trading decisions.

Free for the community — from algotraders24.com