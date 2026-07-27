BlueBoat Atlas

BLUEBOAT ATLAS

BlueBoat Atlas is a session-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It builds a structured CA/C1/C2 price framework and evaluates confirmed closed-candle breakouts with configurable risk, recovery and flip controls.

SESSION STRUCTURE

Atlas supports four independently configurable sessions:
- Oceania
- Tokyo
- London
- New York

Each session can be disabled, always active, or set to operate only if no earlier enabled session has entered during the same trading day.

Session start times use the broker's server time.

CA, C1 AND C2

At the start of an enabled session, Atlas uses four completed candles to build the initial CA channel.

Available seeding modes:
- Smart
- Wick Only
- Body Only

As price develops, confirmed breakouts can extend the structure through C1 and C2.

Entry evaluation uses completed candles on the selected entry timeframe.

POSITION SIZING

Each session can independently use fixed lot sizing or equity-risk percentage sizing.

With percentage sizing, volume is calculated from account equity and the planned entry-to-stop distance.

The Market edition also validates broker volume limits, lot step, free margin and symbol trade restrictions before sending orders.

TAKE PROFIT

Each session can use one of two target calculations:

C2 Breakout Reference:
The target is projected from the breakout boundary using a configurable C2 factor.

Risk/Reward from Entry:
The target is projected from the entry price using the entry-to-stop distance.

An optional break-even rule can move the stop after the configured C3 condition.

TOODEEP AND RECOVERY

When a breakout closes too far beyond the active structure, the optional TooDeep brake can block a direct market entry.

If enabled, a recovery limit order can wait for a retracement during a configurable number of bars.

The recovery logic also tracks a theoretical target. If price reaches that target before the pending order is filled, the pending order can be cancelled.

OPTIONAL FLIP AFTER STOP

After an Atlas position is closed by stop-loss, the EA can optionally arm an opposite-direction flip opportunity.

The opposite trade is not opened solely because the stop-loss was reached. Atlas waits for a confirmed closed-candle breakout on the opposite side.

Maximum flips per session, flip target calculation and flip lot multiplier are configurable.

OPENING SPIKE FILTER

The optional opening-spike filter can ignore consecutive oversized candles at the beginning of a session before the four-candle seed is built.

ADDITIONAL CONTROLS

Atlas includes session-specific seed and entry timeframes from M1 to H4, configurable stop suspension, optional profit-goal suspension, persistent CA/C1/C2 chart drawings, optional manual structure adjustment, session reconstruction after reinitialization and optional carry-over overlap on hedging accounts.

ACCOUNT MODES

Standard Atlas operation can be used on netting and hedging accounts.

The optional feature that allows a new session to open a separate position while a previous-session position remains open requires a hedging account.

RECOMMENDED WORKFLOW

Run Atlas in the Strategy Tester first. Confirm the broker's server time, configure session hours, verify symbol specifications and inspect the CA/C1/C2 logic in Visual Mode before live use.

Atlas is designed primarily for XAUUSD. Other symbols require separate testing and may need adjusted point-based settings.

IMPORTANT

BlueBoat Atlas is an execution tool. It does not guarantee profitability. Market conditions, spread, slippage, broker specifications and user settings can materially affect results.

Historical tests do not guarantee future performance.

Support is provided through the MQL5 product comments and MQL5 messaging system.

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Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
The GOLDEN LUCKS is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor that pushes the boundaries of modern trading by integrating advanced artificial intelligence with the latest trading technologies. Built on the state-of-the-art GPT-4o platform, it leverages the unparalleled power of neural networks to adapt dynamically to ever-changing market conditions. What sets this EA apart is its use of advanced discrete Fourier visualization within the ATFNet framework. This innovative feature equalizes the frequency spec
Reactor EA MT5
Berat Cakan
Experts
Reactor MT5   is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for   Intraday   Trading.  it is   based on  m any indicators . The Expert was tested on the whole available historical period on   EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, AUDUSD and USDJPY M15  currency pair with exceptional results. You can download the demo and test it yourself. My tests were performed with the real tick date with   99,90% accuracy , actual spread, and additional slippage. The basic strategy starts with Market order in counter trend and tren
QuantXProTrader EA
Netlux Digital Kft.
Experts
QXS PRO TRADER Expert Advisor QuantXProTrader is an Expert Advisor based on Profitable Price Action strategy. It is compatible with our QXS Trend indicator and work automatically by Trend detection on Multiple assets. Each and Everything in this EA is perfect Just you need to set input parameters. Take Profit, Stop loss, Trailing Stop, Trailing Step, Lot Size Adjust it as per your account capital and equity. Recommended TIMEFRAMES are: M15, M30 and H1  Before Installing Expert Advisor on chart
TickToker
Oxana Tambur
Experts
>>>>>>>>>>>>>> more then 90% discount ($ 3750 >>> $ 345), Special offer is valid for 3 months from the start of sales <<<<<<<< <<<<<<<< The trading robot has been trading on a real account since 2018. We will show our account to everyone who plans to buy a trading robot. To do this, contact us. TickToker is a fully automatic Expert Advisor designed for the    EUR/GBP,EUR/SGD,AUD/NZD,EUR/CHF   currency pairs.  Does not use Martingale and Grid, all trades are covered by Stop Loss and Take Profit.
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Experts
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
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