Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1.

Each cycle is independent. It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.

This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate. It is very important to read the blog post before you start.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included.

I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.

This version adds an optional interactive dashboard, a ForexFactory based news filter and an FTMO prop firm mode (daily loss, max loss, news pause). All optional and off by default.

This algorithm is made only on MT5 with my own indicators, no third party software is used.

This EA does not predict the future and market conditions can change. I advise you to activate the stoploss and to not use a very risky setup.