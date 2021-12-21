Sun
- Experts
-
Arthur HatchiguianHello, my name is Arthur 🙋♂️
I am an independent French developer with a passion for finance.
Trader for years, I started developing trading algorithms a while ago.
I am a developer specialized in the conception of trading algorithms.
- Version: 1.21
- Updated: 1 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1.
Each cycle is independent. It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.
This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate.
It is very important to read the blog post before you start.
The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included.
I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.
This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.
This version adds an optional interactive dashboard, a ForexFactory based news filter and an FTMO prop firm mode (daily loss, max loss, news pause). All optional and off by default.
Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller
Sun pairs:
- Sun (EURUSD): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/75070
- Golden Tree (XAUUSD): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76681
This algorithm is made only on MT5 with my own indicators, no third party software is used.
This EA does not predict the future and market conditions can change. I advise you to activate the stoploss and to not use a very risky setup.
very good and efficient. I recommend it.