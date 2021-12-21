Sun

3.77

Sun is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for EURUSD M1.
Each cycle is independent. It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL. It uses a martingale system.
This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate.

It is very important to read the blog post before you start.

The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included.
I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS.

This EA requires at least 1000 MB (1 GB) of free RAM per chart to work properly.

This version adds an optional interactive dashboard, a ForexFactory based news filter and an FTMO prop firm mode (daily loss, max loss, news pause). All optional and off by default.

Setup and settings files: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Signals: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller
Sun pairs:

This algorithm is made only on MT5 with my own indicators, no third party software is used.
This EA does not predict the future and market conditions can change. I advise you to activate the stoploss and to not use a very risky setup.

WARNING: My products are only available on the official MQL5 website https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller. If you see them elsewhere, it is a scam.
Reviews 43
Stelios Valentinos
56
Stelios Valentinos 2023.01.30 21:18 
 

very good and efficient. I recommend it.

Byron
721
Byron 2022.12.28 13:22 
 

The product is perfect until now , it uses martin. strategy which is risky but profitable , but its safe compare to other products i had at past with same strategy . Always have in mind to use correct account/fund managements on all EAs you use

Sylbel
41
Sylbel 2022.12.09 02:43 
 

Le SUN fait vraiment du beau job. Pour un essai d'un mois avec un petit capital 500$ je finis avec 113$ en profit. Très précis sur les entrées et sorties avec un faible drawdown pour le profit générer. Évidemment j'ai augmenter mon capital pour un nouveau mois avec un faible risque. Bravo Arthur pour le bon travail.

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5 (1)
Experts
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Filter:
Ali Raza Liaqat
34
Ali Raza Liaqat 2023.10.14 11:34 
 

I use it for 2 months and it base on martingale strategy its waste off money and time only i check it on eurusd and the drawdown was 50% this ea make profit 60 doller in a month and next month lost all profit and drawdown was 50% my honest review is here to protect other buyer to trap ...very bad experience 😪

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.10.24 15:27
Hi, I guess you didn't read the guide because they are plenty of tools to protect you from drawdown. Next time read the guide before going live
Dang Viet Long
256
Dang Viet Long 2023.03.01 08:27 
 

Hi, the bot is working great but I notice you just stop renting the bot but change to purchase only is it right ?

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.03.02 18:21
Hi, rentals are back
4MATEUR
19
4MATEUR 2023.02.09 07:41 
 

I started with 1000$ and did exactly the same as the guide given, the outcome is losing about 40% which is 600$ now. This is not what I expected from 999$ EA lol. However, it won several trades and percentages meanwhile it also lost bigger than you gained earlier. In conclusion, this is just a waste of money and time. I am sorry for saying this but I am telling the fact based on my account performance since the day 1 I bought this product.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.02.09 10:24
Hi. Thanks for your feedback. So you pick a set named « high risk » and you don’t understand why it’s volatile during the most dangerous period of the last 10 years because of rates changing.. I’m not sure why you didn’t expected this because I’m warning about it everywhere and I also say that no money is guaranteed, it depends on market. It’s the game of trading, you pick a strategy and you use it on the market. You can’t blame the strategy after using it. You should have understand the risk before using it.
PS: on my side only early 2023 is red. Overall we’re still up 300+%. Have a good day
Arkadius
137
Arkadius 2023.02.03 16:29 
 

I have lost my patience with this strategy.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.02.03 21:34
Hi, what do you mean?
Stelios Valentinos
56
Stelios Valentinos 2023.01.30 21:18 
 

very good and efficient. I recommend it.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2023.01.30 21:34
Hi, thank you for the feedback. Take the time to fully understand the EA by reading carefully the blog post.
Byron
721
Byron 2022.12.28 13:22 
 

The product is perfect until now , it uses martin. strategy which is risky but profitable , but its safe compare to other products i had at past with same strategy . Always have in mind to use correct account/fund managements on all EAs you use

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.12.28 13:22
Hi, thank you for the feedback.
Sylbel
41
Sylbel 2022.12.09 02:43 
 

Le SUN fait vraiment du beau job. Pour un essai d'un mois avec un petit capital 500$ je finis avec 113$ en profit. Très précis sur les entrées et sorties avec un faible drawdown pour le profit générer. Évidemment j'ai augmenter mon capital pour un nouveau mois avec un faible risque. Bravo Arthur pour le bon travail.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.12.20 10:44
Hello, merci pour le feedback!
プロの流儀
57
プロの流儀 2022.11.23 02:50 
 

During uptrends and downtrends, do nothing, buy high, sell low, and immediately lose your profit. Not recommended.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.23 14:50
Hi, thanks for your review. This is not a "classic" trading strategy. If you are not comfortable with AI trading, do not use this robot. You should know this by reading the guide before you buy.
Cruz Molina William Alberto
2480
Cruz Molina William Alberto 2022.11.15 20:57 
 

I rented the app for three months and after testing it for one month on different live accounts the results might actually differ from broker to broker, nonetheless, the way SUN EURUSD opens trades is not the most mind reassuring and it can easily generate losses if the risk is not properly managed. Even with the settings provided by the author as low risk the grid martingale strategy implemented is very very risky and easily can erase previous gains. The SL equity is a great last resource but if activated your account equity wouldn't increase. So although is an impressive piece of software I won't recommend this EA if you value your capital.

Have been days without opening any positions, so not sure what is going on.

Additionally in the blog of the EA it says that it requires less than 1GB RAM to run per chart, if this is so, is it still possible to run it using a VPS?

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.15 21:13
Hi, thanks for your feedback. USD is correcting after a huge uptrend and central banks are adjusting rate month by month, it's a dangerous period to trade USD pairs. If you base your review on this only month, obviously it can't be perfect. Also, the recommended broker is written in the guide. If you respect the low-risk set recommendation, the % base on your balance is quite low. Please read carefully the recommendation. Have a good day
Maciej Mackiewicz
275
Maciej Mackiewicz 2022.11.08 21:05 
 

everything goes fine until a certain point, and suddenly all profit is lost. I do not recommend.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.08 21:18
Hi, thanks for your review
mohammad6300
252
mohammad6300 2022.11.07 17:45 
 

Hi friends This expert is quite weak and my losses were much more than my profits Judge for yourself, if the expert seller had confidence in his work, he would not have used the demo account in the mql5 signal I feel that she does not know how to write robots at all and used strategy builder The final price is 30 dollars, friends, not more Take care of your money

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.07 18:15
Hi, insulting me and threatening to publish a bad review in private message because I refuse to work on your personal projects is absurd and stupid. First I wonder how do you get losses when the live signal is on 363% up with a high-risk set. Please consider reading the author's guide before going blindly all in. Secondly, my algo is running on a real live account for every sun pairs, but I guess it's easier to make false accusations than to search by yourself. This signal is up 26%, see for yourself, it's on my seller page. I won't take more time to justify myself, you seem to be a beginner, so I will not judge and take sides. Have a good day
Mahukola Michee Nonga
145
Mahukola Michee Nonga 2022.11.03 10:55 
 

Everything was going well, i've been running the EA for 2 months, and made 100% profit from my capital, but in one day, all that profit was gone. I don't know what happen, i'm restarting from the start, now i'm loosing

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.11.03 15:06
Hi, thank you for your feedback. If you are not understanding what happened, you didn’t read the EA guide. You probably went all in risk with no securities as it is required and recommended. Next time please pay intention to the author recommendation. Simply by using the equity SL you would have saved a part of your capital. As you can see on my demo account, even with high risk settings, if you respect the recommended settings you don’t lose your money by aiming impossible profits. Have a good day
Samuel O. Mintah
27
Samuel O. Mintah 2022.10.29 15:07 
 

Hi, Please I want to buy the Robot but after buying it can you sent the robot file to my mail?

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.10.29 15:13
Hi, all the set files can be downloaded from the blog post https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Vaul90
256
Vaul90 2022.10.12 14:52 
 

Hi Arthur, your EAs are great. On 09/26/22 I got the SUN EURUSD. I had a problem with the recruitment and then wrote to you on September 27th. Your support is also great. You got back to me within an hour and helped me. Since then I have run the Sun EURUSD continuously. Since October 7th I have also added the SUN USDJPY, SUN USDCAD and the SUN USDCHF. I am currently running all 4 EAs with a low risk of 0.01 lot per EA and made a profit of €65 within just 3 days. Overall, I made a profit of around €200 within 11 days. I only trade with an initial size of 0.01 lot. It is important to me to keep the risk low. It's incredible how you could create such an incredibly good EA. I have already tried some EAs. All minimized my account within a short period of time. I am very thankful that I found your EAs. Actually, I've already thought about deleting my trading account with IC Markets and giving up trading forever. Thank you for your excellent work. Greetings Arnold

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.10.12 14:59
Hi Arnold, thank you very much for your kind words. I'm really happy that you enjoy my work and that you manage to keep your risk low. Have a great day.
jadaoun123
46
jadaoun123 2022.10.06 07:01 
 

Dear Arthur, i am not sure what went wrong since yesterday it is not active can you please support me

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.10.06 07:58
Hi, yes contact me in private message.
a1spenny
341
a1spenny 2022.09.28 21:27 
 

After testing this product for a month on the minimum recommended balance, the draw down out weighed all the profits. Small profit big draw downs, I can not recommend

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.29 09:02
Hi, thanks for your feedback. The lower your balance is, the higher the drawdown will be. That's explained on the blog post. But as always people don't take time to read and complain after so I will summarize : the minimum balance is not the recommended one. There are one recommended balance and one minimum one. The minimum is NOT recommended. So yes we both don't recommend starting with the minimum balance. PS: I just checked my private message with you and you told me that you've started with a 100$ balance early September. The recommended balance for the high risk set is 1000$, that's a 10x difference... next time, please take the time to read the author's explanation before jumping in like this.
Remember that we are in the most unstable monetary period since 2008, if you thought you would become a millionaire in 1 month with $100 in such an unstable period, let me tell you (no offense) that you are dreaming. PS2: The demo signal with high-risk settings is up 5% in September as I write this.
Have a good day
dylan4744
108
dylan4744 2022.09.27 16:00 
 

I bought this EA, think very good thanks to your work, great maker worth learning.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.27 16:10
Hi, please read the guide to understand the securities: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168
Rustamsvz
40
Rustamsvz 2022.09.26 14:48 
 

Добрый день. Почему то у меня открываются сделки только на sell.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.26 14:50
Hi probably because there is a strong downtrend. Do you have the option "buy enabled" to true?
dulcomb
47
dulcomb 2022.09.23 14:49 
 

i plugged it to my platform ,i dnt see it taking any trades.please help

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.23 14:59
Hi, as mentionned on the guide, please follow this steps: If you don't have trade, check this step 1 by 1: Check if you can read auto trading enabled
Check if you have trade on the strategy tester with the same settings. If you don't have trade on tester, change the filing type and retry until you find the good one.
Check the spread filter
Check the journal log to see if there is an error
doggyhotty
53
doggyhotty 2022.09.14 15:34 
 

just a quick review. i tested it live on high risk for a month. it is a very intelligent ea. you need to manage the risk tho and the equity stop lost is a great feature. thank you arthur. great work.

Arthur Hatchiguian
41936
Reply from developer Arthur Hatchiguian 2022.09.14 15:42
Hi, thank you for you review!
123
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