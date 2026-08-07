Quantum BTC AI

 QUANTUM BTC AI — The Deep Learning Crypto Algo

"Don't trust the hype. Trust the Math. The Ultimate Local AI for Bitcoin."

> Engineered to dominate BTCUSD using a proprietary Neural Matrix Scoring System. No API keys. No lag. 100% Local Processing.

Why rely on external APIs like ChatGPT that can lag, crash, or expose your trading logic? Quantum BTC AI- is the world's first Expert Advisor to feature an internal Deep Learning Neural Matrix- designed specifically for the extreme volatility of the crypto market. It calculates a real-time Confidence Score (0-100%) and only executes trades when the mathematical probability exceeds 80%.

 The Neural Matrix Core (How It Works)

Unlike traditional EAs that trade blindly when two lines cross, Quantum BTC AI "thinks" before it acts.

1. The Core Trigger:- The system constantly scans the H1 timeframe for high-probability momentum reversals using advanced MACD algorithms.
2. The AI Filter (Neural Matrix):- When a trigger occurs, the EA does NOT trade immediately. It passes the setup through a 4-dimensional analysis:
  - Volatility (ATR Check):- Is the market moving fast enough to hit our target? (+25% Score)
  - Momentum (RSI Check):- Does the asset have enough room to run without being overbought/oversold? (+25% Score)
  - Money Flow (MFI Check):- Are the institutional crypto whales buying or selling? (+25% Score)
  - Trend Alignment (EMA Check):- Are we trading with the overarching macro trend? (+25% Score)
3. The Execution:- The EA will only place a trade if the final Confidence Score is 80% or higher. It blocks fakeouts, traps, and low-probability setups automatically.

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 Crypto-Grade Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)

Crypto markets never sleep. Your EA shouldn't either. Quantum BTC AI runs 24/7 without weekend limitations.

- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.
- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Crypto brokers are notorious for hunting Stop Losses. Quantum hides them. Your SL and TP are managed virtually within the EA's memory.
- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.

---

 How to Setup (User Manual)

 1. Account & Chart Requirements
- Symbol:- BTCUSD (Bitcoin) ONLY.
- Timeframe:- Attach to the H1- chart.
- Trading Days:- Runs 7 days a week (Crypto never sleeps).

 2. Parameter Settings

 === AI Neural Matrix Settings ===
-  Minimum Confidence Score:- 80 (Do not lower this unless you want an extremely aggressive, high-risk strategy).
-  (Internal parameters for ATR, RSI, MFI, EMA are pre-optimized for Bitcoin).

 === Risk Management ===
-  Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).
-  Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Optimized for standard 5-digit BTC pricing (e.g. 15000 pts = $150 BTC movement).
-  Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).
-  Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).
-  MagicTrail Exit:- true (Automatically trails your profit).
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Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
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Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
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Bashar Taisir Saleh Al Zubaidi
5 (1)
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Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
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EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
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M Ardiansyah
1 (1)
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Prestige EA   is a powerful, intelligent trend‑detection trading robot built using advanced mathematical and statistical models. It is designed to identify high‑probability market movements with precision while maintaining strict risk control. The EA uses refined entry filters with advanced correction logic to ensure accurate and reliable trade entries. Every trade is protected by Take Profit and Stop Loss, ensuring disciplined risk management. In addition, the EA includes smart internal algorit
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