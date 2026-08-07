QUANTUM BTC AI — The Deep Learning Crypto Algo



"Don't trust the hype. Trust the Math. The Ultimate Local AI for Bitcoin."



> Engineered to dominate BTCUSD using a proprietary Neural Matrix Scoring System. No API keys. No lag. 100% Local Processing.



Why rely on external APIs like ChatGPT that can lag, crash, or expose your trading logic? Quantum BTC AI- is the world's first Expert Advisor to feature an internal Deep Learning Neural Matrix- designed specifically for the extreme volatility of the crypto market. It calculates a real-time Confidence Score (0-100%) and only executes trades when the mathematical probability exceeds 80%.



The Neural Matrix Core (How It Works)



Unlike traditional EAs that trade blindly when two lines cross, Quantum BTC AI "thinks" before it acts.



1. The Core Trigger:- The system constantly scans the H1 timeframe for high-probability momentum reversals using advanced MACD algorithms.

2. The AI Filter (Neural Matrix):- When a trigger occurs, the EA does NOT trade immediately. It passes the setup through a 4-dimensional analysis:

- Volatility (ATR Check):- Is the market moving fast enough to hit our target? (+25% Score)

- Momentum (RSI Check):- Does the asset have enough room to run without being overbought/oversold? (+25% Score)

- Money Flow (MFI Check):- Are the institutional crypto whales buying or selling? (+25% Score)

- Trend Alignment (EMA Check):- Are we trading with the overarching macro trend? (+25% Score)

3. The Execution:- The EA will only place a trade if the final Confidence Score is 80% or higher. It blocks fakeouts, traps, and low-probability setups automatically.



---



Crypto-Grade Defenses (Prop Firm Ready)



Crypto markets never sleep. Your EA shouldn't either. Quantum BTC AI runs 24/7 without weekend limitations.



- Aegis Shield (Drawdown Guard):- A hard-coded daily drawdown circuit breaker. Set it to 4% and never fail a Prop Firm 5% daily limit again.

- Ghost Stealth Mode:- Crypto brokers are notorious for hunting Stop Losses. Quantum hides them. Your SL and TP are managed virtually within the EA's memory.

- Strictly NO GRID. ONE-SHOT Execution:- Zero martingale. Zero grid. Safe, responsible risk exposure per trade.



---



How to Setup (User Manual)



1. Account & Chart Requirements

- Symbol:- BTCUSD (Bitcoin) ONLY.

- Timeframe:- Attach to the H1- chart.

- Trading Days:- Runs 7 days a week (Crypto never sleeps).



2. Parameter Settings



=== AI Neural Matrix Settings ===

- Minimum Confidence Score:- 80 (Do not lower this unless you want an extremely aggressive, high-risk strategy).

- (Internal parameters for ATR, RSI, MFI, EMA are pre-optimized for Bitcoin).



=== Risk Management ===

- Risk Per Trade (%):- 1.0% to 2.0% (Highly recommended for Prop Firms).

- Stop Loss Pts / Take Profit Pts:- Optimized for standard 5-digit BTC pricing (e.g. 15000 pts = $150 BTC movement).

- Stealth Mode:- true (Keep this ON to hide SL from brokers).

- Aegis Shield Max Daily DD (%):- 4.0 (Set slightly below your Prop Firm's limit).

- MagicTrail Exit:- true (Automatically trails your profit).