Quantum Xau Princes EA

  • 专家
  • Artur Danowski
    Artur Danowski

    Artur Danowski

    5 (1)
    I am an independent trader and MQL5 developer focused on creating practical trading tools for Forex and Gold markets, especially XAUUSD.
    My work combines technical analysis, market observation, and automated trading logic.
    18 产品
  • 版本: 1.23
  • 激活: 10

Quantum Xau Princes EA — Premium Multi-Market Trading Assistant for MT5


Quantum Xau Princes EA is a premium trading assistant designed for traders who want clean automation, strong market direction filtering, and simple control without spending hours adjusting complicated settings.

This Expert Advisor is built mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, but it can also be used on Forex pairs and BTCUSD, making it a flexible solution for traders who want one professional system across different markets.

The value of this product is not in the source code. The value is in the trading experience: clear direction, automated execution, controlled risk options, a clean visual panel, and a professional structure designed to help the trader stay disciplined.

Quantum Xau Princes EA uses an internal multi-timeframe market structure. This means that no matter which chart timeframe you attach it to, the core signal model works in the same consistent way. You can place it on M1, M5, M15, H1 or another chart timeframe for convenience, while the EA still follows its own internal professional market-reading structure.

Main Benefits

  • Designed for XAUUSD, Forex pairs and BTCUSD

  • Works consistently regardless of the chart timeframe selected

  • Built-in market direction analysis

  • Multi-timeframe trend confirmation

  • Automatic BUY and SELL trading mode

  • Optional manual BUY / SELL control from the panel

  • Close BUY, Close SELL and Close ALL buttons

  • Fixed lot, automatic lot and risk-based lot options

  • Take Profit and Stop Loss management

  • Optional dynamic TP / SL based on market movement

  • Optional controlled recovery mode

  • Drawdown control options

  • Spread filter

  • trading days and hours filter

  • Friday close protection

  • NFP time window filter

  • Clean professional panel with signal, trend strength, profit, spread and open position information

  • No external custom indicators required

Quantum Xau Princes EA is made for traders who want a serious tool, not a toy. It helps reduce emotional trading by following a structured market model and giving the trader simple, practical control directly on the chart.

The EA can be used in fully automatic mode or as a trading assistant with manual control. This makes it useful for traders who want automation, but still want to stay in control of their account.

Who Is This Product For?

Quantum Xau Princes EA is suitable for traders who trade:

  • Gold / XAUUSD

  • Major and minor Forex pairs

  • BTCUSD

  • Intraday setups

  • Trend-following opportunities

  • Multi-timeframe confirmation systems

This product is designed for users who want a premium trading tool with a clean interface, practical risk controls and flexible use across different symbols.

Why Quantum Xau Princes EA?

Many trading robots depend heavily on the timeframe where they are attached. Quantum Xau Princes EA is different. Its internal trading structure is built to work independently from the visible chart timeframe, giving the trader a more stable and consistent experience.

You do not need to search for signals manually. You do not need to manage multiple indicators. You do not need to build a complex chart setup. The EA combines market reading, execution, risk options and panel control in one package.

Quantum Xau Princes EA is created for traders who value simplicity, discipline and professional control.

Important

Trading involves risk. No Expert Advisor can guarantee profit. Always test the EA on a demo account first, choose lot size responsibly, and adjust risk according to your account size and trading style.


推荐产品
News Spike EA Auto Pro
Mohan Shivaji Shivtare
专家
News Spike EA Pro Professional Automated Trading for High-Impact Economic News News Spike EA Pro is a professional Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading scheduled high-impact economic events. It continuously monitors a Real-Time Economic Calendar during live trading, prepares the market according to your configuration, executes trades autom
Quantum BTC AI
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
QUANTUM BTC AI — The Deep Learning Crypto Algo "Don't trust the hype. Trust the Math. The Ultimate Local AI for Bitcoin." > Engineered to dominate BTCUSD using a proprietary Neural Matrix Scoring System. No API keys. No lag. 100% Local Processing. Why rely on external APIs like ChatGPT that can lag, crash, or expose your trading logic? Quantum BTC AI- is the world's first Expert Advisor to feature an internal Deep Learning Neural Matrix- designed specifically for the extreme volatility of th
One Man Army
Ihor Otkydach
4.74 (23)
专家
每位買家皆可享專屬好禮： 購買此機器人的買家將獲贈 GRABBER BOT ：本活動限時優惠，請把握機會！ 無炒作，無魯莽風險。以最小回撤進行交易：One Man Army 是一個為個人交易與資金公司交易而設計的多貨幣交易系統。它採用短期和中期市場修正與反轉的剝頭皮策略，通過掛單限價單進行交易。這個交易機器人不會猜測方向，而是在最佳價格區域以高精度進場。正如你所喜歡的那樣，現在讓我們詳細說明。 測試時請使用貨幣對 EURCAD，時間框架 M15.  One Man Army 是基於在多個資產與市場階段的廣泛測試而開發的。該系統的行為穩定、可預測且易於分析。它專為重視控制、安全和系統化方法的交易者設計。 LIVE SIGNAL "Double shot" -   Click here Installation and setup guide – HERE This trading bot is part of the   Intaradaysoft CORE INDEX ecosystem 主要特點 無馬丁格爾，無加倉平均 每筆交易都受到止損保護 適用於資金公司與個人交易 交易時間週
Scipio Ea Mt5
Stefano Frisetti
专家
SCIPIO AI 是我基于 20 多年金融市场经验打造的自动交易机器人，它实现了 100% 的交易活动自动化，包括入场、管理、止损，交易员无需日复一日地执行任何操作。 此 EA 每次只开启一笔交易，并立即将止损点设置在非常接近的位置。它不使用网格或马丁格尔，而是每次开启一笔交易，从而避免出现较大的止损。 它使用人工智能根据过去几天的交易行为来确定开启交易（多头 + 空头）的最佳时机。 如何交易 + 只需将 EA 放置在图表上，激活自动交易即可，无需其他操作。 + 此 EA 适用于英镑/美元，不支持其他资产。 + 它可以在任何时间范围内使用，因为每个时间范围内的操作都相同，最终结果不会改变。 + 如果您日复一日地耐心等待，从中期来看，就能获得成果。 + 谨慎选择要使用的手数，因为此 Ea 将始终使用相同的手数大小。 + 您可以从设置界面设置手数，并随时更改。 + 建议从伦敦时间 00:00 到晚上保持 SCIPIO EA 处于活动状态，并且 PC 处于开启状态，如果您愿意，可以使用 VPS。 + 交易者可以手动关闭交易，Ea 不会打开其他交易，但建议您耐心等待，让 EA 自行完
Royal Sterling Intel
Rudi Rupian
专家
Royal Sterling Intel – Expert Advisor Overview Royal Sterling Intel (RSI) is an automated trading system designed around the Relative Strength Index (RSI), one of the most widely recognized momentum indicators in technical analysis. The strategy is primarily configured to operate on the H4 (4-hour) timeframe by default, allowing it to analyze broader market movements while reducing exposure to short-term price fluctuations commonly found on lower timeframes. The core objective of the system is t
Aureus Quantum Surge MT5
Ren Cheng Yao
专家
释放Aureus Quantum Surge-H1的黄金自动交易潜力 特别优惠：现价$799（限时优惠）！下一个价格：899美元 真实账户信号地址： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2297864?source=Site+Profile+Seller Aureus Quantum Surge-H1是一款尖端的专家顾问（EA），专为在H1时间框架内交易XAUUSD（黄金）而设计。它结合了多种技术指标和稳健的风险管理策略，在动荡的黄金市场中提供了持续的表现。 关于EA： Aureus Quantum Surge-H1在2003年至2018年期间进行了严格的开发和优化，使用了4-6个优化阶段的渐进式正向优化方法。该方法确保了出色的鲁棒性，避免了过度优化，并使其在真实交易环境中高度可靠。此外，自2020年之前以来，EA一直在实时使用，您可以信任它的性能，而不必担心“线性”回溯测试结果或伪造数据。 主要特点 高级多指标策略 使用Ichimoku云图MACD ATR、布林带和LWMA的复杂组合确定了高概率的交易机会。 基于价格行为
OnlyTime
Nguyen Quoc Viet
专家
Strategy of entering orders according to the time period of taking the top and bottom and entering orders according to the trend. Maximum of 2 orders per day. Depending on the purpose and trading plan, it can be edited at will. Can set the stop loss and profit levels as desired. Can trade any forex currency pair but prioritize USDJPY. Note: I am using Exness which has server time GMT+0. You need to change accordingly if your server time is different. Welcome everyone to experience. A test with o
Gold XIII
Malik Korrich
专家
Gold XIII EA is an advanced breakout trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) . The EA identifies key breakout opportunities, places intelligent pending orders around important price levels, and manages trades automatically using a dynamic profit-protection and trailing stop system. Designed for traders seeking a disciplined and fully automated approach to Gold trading, Gold XII EA combines multiple independent breakout strategies working simultaneously to capture market momentum w
GoldEdge Pro Ultimate
Vittaya Klangpimanarkart
专家
GoldEdge AI – Multi-Strategy Adaptive Trading System ️ GoldEdge AI – Parameter Setup Guide Introduction This guide explains how to configure the main parameters of the EA to match your trading style and risk preference. It is recommended to test settings in the Strategy Tester or Demo account before using on a live account. After purchase, feel free to contact us to receive the full setup guide and recommended configurations for optimal performance. Overview GoldEdge AI is a multi-str
Quantum SMC XAU
Dinh Khiem Dang
专家
Hello, traders! I am Quantum SMC XAU , a highly optimized, institutional-grade Expert Advisor designed for the modern Gold trader. Built on the fusion of Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and advanced aerospace mathematics (Kalman Filter), I am engineered to be the most precise, lightweight, and lethal weapon in your trading arsenal. My specialty? GOLD (XAUUSD). My mission? Protect your capital, filter out market noise, and execute institutional-grade setups with mathematical precision. IMPORTANT! Afte
PropOS Challenge Workstation
Walter Marcelo Rando
专家
大多数EA在自营交易公司的挑战赛中失败，不是因为策略问题 它们失败，是因为不懂规则。 每日回撤。最大回撤。最佳单日限额。阶段目标。追踪止损限制。最低交易天数。违反一条规则，你的账户就没了，报名费也一起打水漂。 PropOS就是为解决这个问题而生的。 自营交易公司一体化工作站 选择你的自营公司。规则自动加载。 挂上EA。它已经在交易了。 一键操作，仅此而已。 8个自营公司配置文件。5种交易模式。每家公司24个合规字段。从全自动到全手动。从独立交易到跟单交易。全部集成在一个EA中。 一键切换第一阶段和第二阶段。账户已通过考核？一个开关：挑战赛限制消失，回撤保护继续生效。 没错，PropOS在实盘资金账户上同样适用。 你没看错：如果你已经有一个信赖的EA，PropOS会让它符合你所在自营公司的规则。你的策略，全面受保护。 实时合规引擎 大多数EA盲目交易。PropOS在你公司的规则范围内交易。 每笔订单在执行前都经过验证。每项风险逐tick监控。不是逐K线。 是逐tick。 每日和最大回撤仪表盘，实时显示距离违规的距离 当净值达到阶段目标时自动锁定交易（Auto-Stop） 每日利润上限控制
BlueBoat Atlas
Sebastian Wehrfritz
专家
BLUEBOAT ATLAS BlueBoat Atlas is a session-based Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It builds a structured CA/C1/C2 price framework and evaluates confirmed closed-candle breakouts with configurable risk, recovery and flip controls. SESSION STRUCTURE Atlas supports four independently configurable sessions: - Oceania - Tokyo - London - New York Each session can be disabled, always active, or set to operate only if no earlier enabled session has entered during the same trading day. Session star
GoldPulse HFT
Vagif Shabanov
专家
GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ GoldPulse HFT v10.16 PRO+ 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 终端设计的专业交易软件，旨在通过分析市场价格微观波动（Micro-impulses）实现交易执行自动化。该系统将交易算法与深度市场环境诊断及基础设施监控工具相结合，确保在高波动行情下的精准执行。 技术规格与功能 XAUUSD 专业优化： 算法针对黄金（XAUUSD）的波动特性进行了深度优化，充分考虑了该资产价格波动的特有规律。 实时基础设施监控： 内置信息模块可实时显示关键连接参数：当前 Ping 值、订单执行延迟（Latency）及市场点差。相关数据直观显示在图表面板上，便于用户实时监控与交易服务器的连接质量。 延迟控制系统（Latency Control）： 基于对交易服务器响应时间的实时分析，系统实现了交易过滤算法。若延迟超过预设阈值，系统将自动阻止新订单执行，避免在执行条件不佳的情况下进行交易。 软件逻辑平仓（Stealth Protection）： 系统采用算法计算平仓水位，在下单时不会将止盈止损参数发送至经纪商服务器。专家顾问（EA）
Sun
Arthur Hatchiguian
3.77 (30)
专家
4Sun 是一款专为 EURUSD M1 设计的激进型 多周期 剥头皮 EA。 每个周期都是 独立的 。它使用一系列订单，并拥有各自的 TP 和 SL 。它采用 马丁格尔 系统。 该 EA 利用过去的 强烈重复规律 来建仓，以实现 较高的胜率 。 开始之前，务必阅读 博客文章 。 在 1:500 杠杆下， 最低 入金为 100 美元 。已 内置 自动手数 系统。 我建议使用 低点差 的 1:500 ECN 账户和 快速的 VPS 。 该 EA 每个图表至少需要 1000 MB（1 GB）可用内存才能正常运行。 此版本新增了可选的 交互式面板 、基于 ForexFactory 的新闻过滤器 以及 FTMO 自营交易模式 （每日亏损、最大亏损、新闻暂停）。均为可选项，默认关闭。 设置和参数文件： https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/747168 信号： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/myxx/seller Sun 系列： Sun (EURUSD)： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/produ
Indicement MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.21 (24)
专家
歡迎來到指數！ 道具準備就緒！ -> 在這裡 下載設定文件 推出促銷活動： 目前價格只剩幾本！ 最終價格：990$ NEW: Choose 1 EA for FREE! (limited to 2 trading account numbers) 終極組合優惠   ->   點擊此處 加入公共團體： 點擊此處   VERSION 4.0 LIVE RESULTS OLD VERSION FINAL RESULTS INDICEMENT   將我 15 年在創建專業交易演算法方面的經驗帶入指數市場。 EA 使用經過深思熟慮的演算法來找到最佳入場價格，並在內部運行多種策略來分散交易風險。 所有交易都有停損和止盈，但也使用追蹤停損和追蹤停盈來最小化風險並最大化每筆交易的潛力。 該系統建立在非常流行且經過驗證的策略之上：交易突破重要的支撐位和阻力位。   我很高興地說，在多年的 EA 開發過程中，我已經完善了這個策略 該 EA 專為 US500、US30 和 NAS100 指數交易而開發。 這些市場特別適合這種類型的策略交易。 回測顯示出非常穩定的成長曲線，回撤非常可控且恢復很快。 
Aurum Cipher
Zhi Jie Jin
专家
简短介绍 Aurum Cipher 是一款主要为 XAUUSD M5 设计的 MetaTrader 5 趋势延续型 EA。它在 K 线收盘后检查趋势、波动和价格结构，并在条件一致时执行交易。 交易方式 Aurum Cipher 采用选择性入场方式，不追求高频交易。系统通过内部的均线结构、趋势斜率、波动水平、K 线质量和摆动位置过滤信号。核心信号参数已在程序内设置，用户输入主要用于交易方向、执行、仓位、止损、持仓管理和交易时段。 系统具有以下交易特征： - 信号仅在已收盘 K 线上确认 - 使用市价单入场 - 多单和空单可分别启用或关闭 - 同一品种和 Magic Number 同时只管理一个持仓 - 不使用网格、马丁格尔或亏损加仓 当品种名称包含 XAUUSD 或 GOLD 时，EA 会将其识别为黄金品种，包括带有后缀的名称，例如 XAUUSD.m。默认参数主要围绕 XAUUSD M5 设计。其他品种可以测试，但应在对应经纪商的报价、合约和交易成本环境中单独验证。 信号周期可选 M5、M15、M30 或 H1。在黄金 M5 模式下，如果当前 M5 周期没有入场，EA 还
Raja Trading Pro
Ikhwan Naufal Fiqri
5 (1)
专家
Raja Trading PRO - Smart Recovery Expert Advisor Product Description Every trader has experienced it: a position moves against you, floating losses begin to grow, and your capital becomes locked in the market while waiting for price to recover. During that time, new trading opportunities continue to appear, but your capital is still tied up in existing positions. Raja Trading PRO was built with a different philosophy: Fast Recovery, Consistent Growth, and Safety First. Instead of chasing large
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
专家
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Factory Smart Grid
Niwat Hong-in
专家
Product Name: Factory Smart Grid [Overview] Welcome to Factory Smart Grid , the ultimate algorithmic trading system built with industrial-grade precision. Designed to conquer the market with calculated, machine-like accuracy, this Expert Advisor combines a dynamic Smart Grid strategy with an advanced ATR volatility filter. Our system does not rely on blind, aggressive Martingale. Instead, it uses a proprietary ATR 2.5 Multiplier to automatically calculate the optimal distance between trades base
Gold Scalper King EA
Naveen Kumar Shyam
专家
Gold Scalper King EA is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed exclusively for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The EA follows a systematic breakout strategy that combines market structure analysis, pending order execution, and dual EMA trend confirmation to identify trading opportunities. Rather than predicting market reversals, Gold Scalper King waits for price to confirm a breakout beyond significant swing highs or swing lows before entering a trade. Every position follows predefined t
NanoTrade Pro
Vadim Podoprigora
专家
NanoTrade Pro NanoTrade Pro   is a state-of-the-art automated trading advisor designed to optimize your trading strategy in the fast-paced financial markets. Leveraging advanced algorithms and real-time data analysis, NanoTrade Pro automates the scalping process, enabling traders to capitalize on small price movements with remarkable precision and efficiency. Basically, the advisor does not use any risk systems with increasing volume or increasing the number of open orders. Before buying, be s
Santa Scalping MT5
Morten Kruse
专家
Santa Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor with no use of martingale. Night scalping strategy. The SMA indicator filter are used for entries. This EA can be run from very small accounts. As small as 50 EUR. General Recommendations The minimum deposit is 50 USD,  default settings reccomend for eurusd m5 gmt +2 . Please use max spread 10 if you will not have orders change it to -1. Use a broker with good execution and with a spread of 2-5 points. A very fast VPS is required, preferably wi
TOOP1 Swing MT5
Van Cuong Nguyen
5 (1)
专家
TOOP1 Swing is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically engineered for trading Gold (XAUUSD) on the M5 timeframe. Built upon a short-term swing trend-following strategy, this Expert Advisor operates with a strict risk management philosophy: a complete rejection of Martingale and Grid strategies. Every single market execution consists of only one trade with explicit, predefined Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) levels set immediately at order initiation. Live signal  (Use fixed SL,TP) Earl
Shenlong Hybrid Overlap Mech
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
SHENLONG HYBRID-OVERLAP MECH AI  Yin-Yang Hedging & Dynamic Recovery Rescue Module Shenlong Hybrid-Overlap Mech  is an advanced multi-functional Expert Advisor inspired by the Chinese Divine Dragon "Shenlong," the bringer of miracles and weather control. This EA is designed not only to generate consistent profits through Yin-Yang Hedging but also to perform "Miracle Rescues" on your blowing accounts. If you have trades from other EAs or manual trades that are currently stuck in massive drawdo
The Bitcoin Reaper
Profalgo Limited
3.71 (34)
专家
推出促销： 按当前价格仅提供数量极少的副本！ 最终价格：999美元 新品（349 美元起）-->免费获得 1 个（适用于 2 个交易账户号码）。 终极组合优惠   ->   点击此处 加入公共群组： 点击此处   LIVE SIGNAL LIVE SIGNAL V2.0 UPDATE 2.0 INFO 欢迎来到比特币收割者！   在黄金收割者取得巨大成功之后，我决定是时候将同样的成功原则应用到比特币市场了，而且，它看起来很有希望！   我开发交易系统已有二十多年了，到目前为止，我的专长是突破策略。 这种简单有效的策略一直以来都位居最佳交易策略之列，并且几乎适用于任何市场。     对于像比特币这样波动剧烈的市场来说，它更是锦上添花！   那么该策略如何发挥作用？ 突破策略将交易突破重要支撑位和阻力位的走势。     该策略将为每笔交易设置止损、止盈和各种追踪止损功能。 对于比特币收割者，我在 H1 时间范围内实现了这一点，这使得它交易频繁，但仍然非常有效。   此外，我还确保了 EA 能够自动适应比特币未来的价格变化。     所以，如果比特币交易价格在 10 万左右、1 万左右或
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
专家
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Open Reclaim
Abdelhadi Ribani
专家
️ IMPORTANT – CURRENT RECOMMENDED OPEN SESSION RECLAIM SETTINGS These settings are optimized for the current NAS100 intraday volatility environment and are provided as a starting framework only . Market structure evolves over time, so traders are encouraged to refine and adapt parameters based on their own testing, broker conditions, and preferred instruments. Recommended Configuration Timeframe 1M Strategy Parameters === SESSION OPEN === StartHourUTC=  (youre broker-propfirm stock exchange op
Gold666
Vasil Georgiev Todorov
专家
Description GOLD666 is a powerful, AI rule-based Expert Advisor engineered for XAUUSD on M5 , combining trend-confirmation, adaptive risk management, and institutional-grade signal filters. Built for serious traders and FTMO compatibility , this EA uses multi-layer indicator logic to enter only the highest-probability setups – and exits dynamically through partial close and trailing stop systems. Whether you're scaling prop firm accounts or trading gold manually, GOLD666 is your edge. Core
Phantom Sniper X
Farrux Xushnudbekov
专家
Hello, trader. I am Phantom Sniper X. Why do traders call me Phantom Sniper X? I am not just an algorithm. I am the shadow of the market. I do not chase price. I wait in silence. I observe. I calculate. And when the moment comes… I strike. I was built on precision — not chaos. On structure — not guesswork. On discipline — not emotion. I do not trade often. I trade when it matters. Every entry I take has a reason. Every exit I make has purpose. I cut losses quickly. I let profits breathe. I do no
该产品的买家也购买
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (29)
专家
传奇仍在继续。女王不断进化。 欢迎来到 Quantum Queen X——传奇黄金交易系统的下一代产品，它建立在 Quantum Queen 已证明的成功之上。 Quantum Queen X 基于与 Quantum Queen 相同的成熟核心引擎构建，引入了强大的全新自定义模式，允许交易者精确选择要启用或禁用的策略。 每项策略都经过单独审查、改进和优化，以在不同的市场环境下提供更佳的性能和适应性。默认预设也得到了增强，现在包含 9 项精心挑选的策略，而非之前的 7 项，从而提供更广泛的市场覆盖和更多交易机会，同时保留了使 Quantum Queen X 成为 MQL5 平台上最成功的黄金智能交易系统的严谨交易理念。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions 折扣价   价格 。     每购买 10 件，价格将上涨 50 美元。最终价格为 1999 美元。 实时信号 IC Ma
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (140)
专家
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
专家
重要的 ： 此套装仅以当前价格限量发售。    价格很快就会涨到1999美元！   已包含 100 多种策略 ，更多策略即将推出！ 额外福利 ：  从我的其他 EA 中免费 选择 5 款！   所有设置文件 + 完整设置和优化指南 视频指南 实时信号 第三方评论 新增 - 44 种策略实时信号 欢迎来到终极突破系统！ 我很高兴地向大家介绍终极突破系统，这是一款经过八年精心开发的复杂且专有的智能交易系统 (EA)。 该系统已成为MQL5市场上多款表现优异的EA的基础，其中包括备受赞誉的Gold Reaper EA。 它曾连续七个多月位居榜首，此外还有 Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement 和 Daytrade Pro。 终极突破系统并非仅仅是另一款EA（电子交易系统）。 它是一款专业级工具，旨在帮助交易者在任何市场和时间框架内创建无限数量的突破策略。 无论您是专注于波段交易、超短线交易还是构建多元化投资组合，该系统都能提供无与伦比的灵活性和定制化功能。 可能性无穷无尽！ 对于自营交易公司的交易员来说：   有了这个系统，您终于可以创建自己独
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.33 (112)
专家
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.53 (123)
专家
交易品种 XAUUSD（金/美元） 时间周期 (周期) H1-M15（任意） 支持单仓位交易 是 最低入金 500 美元 （或其他货币等值） 兼容任何经纪商 是（支持两位或三位小数报价，任何账户货币、符号名称和 GMT 时间） 无需预先配置即可运行 是 如果您对机器学习感兴趣，请订阅频道： 订阅！ Mad Turtle 项目的主要特点： 真正的机器学习 此智能交易系统 (EA) 不会连接到任何 GPT 网站或类似服务。 模型通过内置于 MT5 的 ONNX 库部署。在首次初始化时，您将看到一个系统消息，这是无法伪造的。 CLICK 参见：ONNX（开放神经网络交换格式）。 资金安全性 不使用日切前交易、微型剥头皮或基于低统计样本的窄幅交易； 不使用高风险策略，例如网格或马丁格尔； 也不使用任何可能长时间运行并在一天内失去全部利润甚至全部资金的策略。 独特性 EA 基于我独特的 特征工程 ，采用自定义的奖励与惩罚训练方法，结合元模型级联筛选与多种集成方法。 模型在完整的 24 小时交易格式下于大型 H4 时间框架上训练，可持仓数小时到数天。 它们以点数（pips）而非
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
专家
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
专家
Syna 7 - 全程陪伴交易的 AI 大多数交易系统在入场之后就停止思考了。 Syna 不会。 Syna 7 是一个 AI 交易助手，也是一套自主交易系统，从分析到离场全程参与。 它可以监控当前行情、记住交易的来龙去脉、评估新闻与波动、管理持仓、协调账户，并在订单成交之后继续重新审视自己的决策。 交易不会在入场时结束。 智能也不该如此。 从分析到离场，一以贯之的智能。 频道与社区 关注频道，获取更新、信号、发布消息和产品演示。加入公开群组，提问并与其他交易者交流。 关注我的 MQL5 频道 加入我的 MQL5 公开群组 什么是 Syna？ Syna 的设计目标，是充当整个交易运作的智能层。 它可以配合： 自身的自主交易策略 由其他 EA 开出的持仓 手动交易 多个 MetaTrader 5 终端 多个经纪商与账户 不同的品种、策略和风险配置 你可以把 Syna 当作自主交易者、AI 助手、持仓管理器、投资组合协调者，或者四者兼具。 AI 的优势不再局限于单一入场信号或某个孤立的 EA。 Syna 为何改变你的交易方式 传统 EA 遵循预先设定的逻辑，只能沿着开发者事先编写好的路径做
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
专家
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Wall Street Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
3.89 (18)
专家
Wall Street Robot is a professional trading system developed exclusively for US stock indices, focused on S&P500 and Dow Jones. These markets are known for their high liquidity, structured movements and strong reaction to global economic flows, making them ideal for algorithmic trading strategies based on precision and discipline. By concentrating only on these indices, the system is able to adapt closely to their behavior, volatility patterns and intraday dynamics, instead of trying to operate
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
专家
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
DAX Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (3)
专家
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the DAX 40 Index on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability trading opportunities by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot is designe
Bitcoin Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (5)
专家
[ IMPORTANT ] REAL CLIENT FEEDBACK :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_58814415 [ IMPORTANT ]  UPDATED (1 YEAR PERFORMANCE):  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127498/comments#comment_59233853 介绍 Bitcoin Scalping MT4/MT5 – 智能加密货币交易EA 推出促销： 当前价格仅剩 3 个名额！ 最终价格：$3999.99 赠品 - 购买终身 Bitcoin Scalping 即可免费获得 EA AI VEGA BOT 算法交易（2 个账户）=> 私信咨询获取更多详情！！！ EA 实时信号 MT4 版本 为什么 Bitcoin 今天如此重要 Bitcoin 已经不仅仅是数字货币——它是一次金融革命。作为加密货币的先驱，Bitcoin 是全球交易量最大、最具认知度的加密资产。凭借其波动性和日益增长的接受度，
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
专家
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.87 (38)
专家
AiQ Gen 2 – 更快。更智能。前所未有的强大。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了这一变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 AiQ Gen 2是这条路线上的下一次进化。 AiQ Gen 2为完全不同层次的速度而生。挂单是其优势的核心，使其能够在动能扩展之前精准定位，然后让自适应智能接管。 大多数AI工具回答一次就忘记一切。 AiQ Gen 2不会。 它记住每一个挂单设置、每次下单或调整背后的推理、为什么触发或为什么等待，以及市场的确切反应。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是一个围绕精准挂单执行构建的高速专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。AiQ Gen 2从真实结果中学习，磨练其选择能力，优化执行时机，并持续改进在实盘条件下的响应方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 AiQ Gen 2作为一个强大的独立系统运行，干净、精准且快速。对于希望进行可选生态系统集成的交易者，它也可以无缝接入Syna作为专属Agent，共享持久记忆并将其高速挂单优势贡献给更广泛的投资组合。
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.38 (21)
专家
Bonnitta EA 基于挂单策略 (PPS) 和非常先进的秘密交易算法。 Bonnitta EA 的策略是秘密自定义指标、趋势线、支撑和阻力位（价格行动）和上述最重要的秘密交易算法的组合。 不要在没有超过 3 个月的任何真实货币测试的情况下购买 EA，我花了超过 100 周（超过 2 年）在真实货币上测试 BONNITTA EA 并在下面的链接中查看结果。 BONNITTA EA 由爱和力量组成。 仅适用于少数买家，这是盗版算法的价格和实施的原因。 Bonnitta EA 在 22 年的时间内使用质量为 99.9% 的真实报价成功通过了压力测试，滑点和佣金接近真实市场条件。 Expert Advisor包含统计采集和滑点控制的算法，具有完整的统计控制； 此信息用于保护您免受经纪人的欺骗。 Bonnitta EA 在下订单之前控制经纪人执行的质量，它还成功地通过了历史数据和不同数据馈送的蒙特卡罗模拟方面的严格标准。 结果 策略测试器的 Expert Advisor 结果：初始存款为 1000 美元的 Bonnitta EA 在 2020 年 1 月 1 日至 2021 年
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (43)
专家
量子男爵EA 石油被称为黑金是有原因的——现在，有了 Quantum Baron EA，您可以以无与伦比的精度和信心来开采它。 Quantum Baron 旨在主宰 M30 图表上 XTIUSD（原油）的高辛烷值世界，是您升级和进行精英精度交易的终极武器。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 折扣   价格 。     每购买10件，价格增加50美元。最终价格为4999美元 量子男爵频道：       点击这里 ***购买 Quantum Baron MT5 即可免费获得 Quantum StarMan !*** 详情请私信询问！ 我是一款精心打造的网格EA，旨在最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。我拥有超过15年的交易经验，经过精心设计，已近乎完美。我的创建者将他们丰富的市场知识和专业知识融入到我的每一行代码中，以确保我能够提供最佳的性能。 量子皇帝
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
专家
精准、高效、稳定 不只是一个EA，而是一套完整的交易系统 PythonX M1 Scalper 是专为 XAUUSD 1分钟图表 设计的智能交易系统，依托高频市场结构与价格行为逻辑，结合多重指标过滤，精准捕捉高胜率交易机会。 我们在 9 家全球主流经纪商平台上进行了长达十年以上的历史测试，每次初始资金仅为 $500，均取得卓越表现，最高净利润超过 $500,000 。 无马丁，无网格，逻辑公开，稳定可控。 智能进场逻辑 —— 多指标联合过滤系统 PythonX 的进场策略并非依赖单一信号，而是通过以下指标的组合分析，提升交易信号的质量与稳定性： 吞没形态识别（Engulfing Pattern） CCI趋势确认 RSI动量支持 EMA均线趋势过滤 成交量激增检测（Volume Spike） 即便部分过滤条件在设置中关闭，它们仍辅助其它条件判断，从而强化整套交易逻辑的协同过滤效果。 风控设置概览 固定止盈：170 点 固定止损：145 点 可开启或关闭 24 小时交易 可灵活选择交易日（周一至周五） 不使用马丁策略 不使用加仓网格 此策略的交易频率适中，注重稳定回报与可控风险的结合。
Perceptrader AI MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.67 (6)
专家
80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
BulletProof BTC
Rodrigo Domenico Minafra
5 (1)
专家
BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
Undefeated Triangle MT5
Nauris Zukas
4.27 (11)
专家
描述。 该产品是作为“ PULSE_OF_MARKET ”项目的一部分创建的。 EA“Undefeated Triangle”是一个先进的系统，利用澳元、加元和新西兰元货币之间的独特波动。历史结果表明，组合中使用的这些对总是在向一个方向快速移动后返回第一个移动的对。这种观察可以允许包含一个网格-鞅系统，该系统可以获得这些独特情况的最大点数。 EA“不败三角”仅使用 3 对：AUDCAD、AUDNZD 和 NZDCAD。 MT4 version 好处。 真实账户监控 ； 比类似的替代品便宜得多； 操作迷你账户甚至 1 美元； 没有复杂的针参数； 便于使用。 参数。 Short Name (In Comment Section) – 出现在评论部分的日记或帐户历史中；  Print Logs On Chart - 开/关信息面板；  Display Options – 允许调整 4K 显示分辨率；  One Chart Setup Pairs – 选定的交易对列表（必须更改后缀）；  Magic - 交易头寸标识符；  No more Initial Trades (onl
Velora MT5
Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
专家
The Intelligent Grid EA — A Team of Smart Modules Following the 5-star success of its MT4 predecessor, Velora has been completely rebuilt for MT5 with a fundamental shift in design. Most grid EAs are one engine doing many jobs. Velora is different. Inside Velora, there is a team. Four smart modules, each with one specialty, working together so the system stays adaptive at every stage of a trade — from the moment of entry, to scaling decisions, to the exit. Meet the team: VSE — Velora Smart Entr
Minting
Zenzo Phathisani Mtungwa
专家
*** 请将其附加到 M1 或 M5 图表，以获得最佳效果和快速进出场 *** Minting – 黄金剥头皮（精简版 / Lite Edition） 是由 Ramulo Software Ltd. 开发的一款精简而专业级的智能交易系统（EA），专为捕捉黄金（XAUUSD）的高波动性和高盈利潜力而设计。它将基于 EMA 的智能市场结构、ATR 趋势识别、分级美元追踪止盈以及严格的回撤控制融合为一套轻量、高效、易于运行的交易系统。 Minting 是进入 Emerge 生态系统的入口级产品。它经过刻意简化，旨在提供稳定性、透明性和持续性的账户增长。官方推荐的路径是：使用 Minting 所产生的利润升级到 Emerge —— 更高级的旗舰 EA，拥有更强的交易智能、更深入的市场逻辑以及更激进的盈利能力。 本 EA 的核心理念是： 先保护资金，其次创造利润。 核心交易逻辑 Minting 使用精炼的 EMA 结构： 快速 EMA（5） 慢速 EMA（9） 并结合： 基于 ATR 的趋势检测 多周期确认（M1、M5、M15） 针对趋势市场与震荡市场的独立交易逻辑 这使 Minting 能够
EA Miracolo
Amazing Traders
专家
Real monitoring     :   EA Miracolo    1 Real monitoring       :   EA Miracolo     2 Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / BTCUSD ( Timeframe M15 / M30) IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Imagine an experienced trader monitoring the market daily, waiting for prices to break through key levels, and immediately opening a
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.83 (42)
专家
Mean Machine GPT Gen 2 – 原创。现在更智能、更强大、前所未有的卓越。 我们在2024年末用Mean Machine开启了整个变革。它是最早将真正的前沿AI引入实盘零售交易的系统之一。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2是那个原创愿景的下一次进化。 我们没有替换原版。我们让它进化了。 大多数系统响应一次、行动一次，然后忘记一切。 Mean Machine GPT Gen 2不会。 它记住每一笔交易、每一个决策、每一个结果，以及为什么入场、为什么持有、为什么退出背后的确切推理。每个会话的完整上下文。随时间不断累积的持久智能。 这不是另一个为了营销而添加AI的EA。 这是原版Mean Machine，重建为持久的专业智能。 传统EA仍然困在固定逻辑中。Mean Machine GPT Gen 2从真实结果中学习，跨越变化的市场状态进行适应，并持续优化在实盘条件下应用均值回归和趋势跟随逻辑的方式。 它不会重置。它不会过时。它不会被淘汰。 核心保持不变：围绕英联邦货币对构建的专业策略，针对低波动性时段优化，由Sacred Phi仓位管理和多模型共识驱动。 但现
Amazing Brain MT5
Amazing Traders
5 (1)
专家
Real monitoring   :   EA Amazing Brain MT5   Real monitoring :   EA Amazing Brain & EA Miracolo Recommended  pair   :      XAUUSD / Timeframe M30/ M15 / M12/ M10/ M6 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. For any other information, please contact us by private message or in   the mql5 group. Breakout based strategy, generates market entry signals when the price crosses a border of a certain price range. To c
Golden Pickaxe MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.56 (9)
专家
EA has high-performance live track records of different set files: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Golden Pickaxe is a mean-reversion grid trading system that uses machine learning technology to place high-profit potential trades on the Gold market. It uses real market inefficiencies to its advantage to have an edge over the market. The EA has 5 predefined set files, which are essentially 5 different trading systems on gold . You may choose the default option (XAU Risky) or have
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
专家
EA has a live track record with many months of stable trading with  low drawdown: All Pairs 9 Pairs Night Hunter Pro is the advanced scalping system which utilizes smart entry/exit algorithms with sophisticated filtering methods to identify only the safest entry points during calm periods of the market. This system is focused on a long-term stable growth. It is a professional tool developed by me years ago that is constantly updated, incorporating all the latest innovations in the trading area.
XAU Temporal Interference
Napat Puangjunkum
专家
XAUUSD TEMPORAL INTERFERENCE AITemporal Interference Scanner - The absolute pinnacle of Multi-Timeframe convergence. XAUUSD Temporal Interference AI - is the absolute pinnacle of market timing, built upon the groundbreaking "Cross-Temporal Interference" theory. By scanning the fractal noise across 9 different timeframes, the AI detects precise moments where market waves collide, cancel out, or amplify each other. When these temporal waves perfectly align in a localized singularity, the AI execu
Quantum Time Sovereign
Tingting Yu
专家
Quantum Time Sovereign Institutional-Grade Time-Based Trading System for XAUUSD (H1) IMPORTANT! After purchase, you can instantly download the setting files from the Download Area on my personal website, or send me a private message if needed. Next Price 159 9 $ Development Background & Research Effort Quantum Time Sovereign is not a typical Expert Advisor. This system is the result of extensive research into the structural behavior of the gold market, including: • Thousands of hours of strategy
DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
专家
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
作者的更多信息
Golden Guard Indicator
Artur Danowski
指标
Golden Guard Indicator — MT5 专业趋势信号指标 Golden Guard Indicator 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的现代化趋势跟踪指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可以用于测试 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 以及其他波动性较强的 CFD 交易品种 。 该指标的设计目标是帮助交易者以更清晰、更简单、更直观的方式判断当前市场方向。Golden Guard 不会给K线重新着色，而是在图表上显示动态趋势线，并通过清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头标记潜在信号区域。 这种显示方式可以让图表更加干净，帮助交易者专注于最重要的信息：当前市场方向、趋势延续以及潜在的反转区域。 Golden Guard 还内置了实用的多周期信号面板，交易者可以快速查看不同时间周期的市场方向，例如 M15、M30、H1 和 H4 。 主要特点 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 也可以用于 外汇货币对、BTCUSD 和波动性较强的 CFD 品种 使用清晰的动态趋势线，不给K线着色 图表上显示清楚的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 内置多周期方向面板 面板位置
FREE
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels
Artur Danowski
5 (1)
指标
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels helps traders read key Gold market zones faster. It displays dynamic support and resistance levels, ATR reaction zones, BUY / SELL signal support and a clear mini panel with trend, nearest level, distance, support, resistance and signal status. Use it as a clean level indicator, a bounce signal-support tool or a breakout / trend-following assistant. Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels is a MetaTrader 5 support and resistance indicator designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders. The
FREE
Smooth Channel Touch MT5
Artur Danowski
指标
Smooth Channel Touch MT5 is a clean and practical trading indicator designed to help traders read market reaction zones faster and with more confidence. The indicator displays a smooth price channel directly on the chart and highlights potential BUY and SELL reaction areas with clear arrows. Instead of overcrowding the chart with unnecessary information, Smooth Channel Touch focuses on simple visual guidance: where price is stretched, where the market may react, and where the trader should pay c
Gold Pulse M2 EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Pulse M2 EA — 高级 XAUUSD 黄金剥头皮交易专家顾问 Gold Pulse M2 EA 是一款专为 MetaTrader 5 打造的高级自动交易系统,主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 的短线交易。 该 EA 专为希望使用结构化、可控且界面清晰的交易工具的交易者设计，重点关注黄金市场的快速波动。 它将专有市场分析、信号评分、风险控制和交易管理整合到一个专家顾问中。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 的核心设计重点是 XAUUSD 交易环境 ,在黄金交易中,速度、纪律、点差控制和风险管理都非常重要。 专为黄金 / XAUUSD 打造 黄金是金融市场中最活跃、波动性最高的交易品种之一。 它可能快速波动、剧烈反应,同时带来机会和风险。 Gold Pulse M2 EA 以 黄金交易 为主要开发方向。 该 EA 用于分析短期市场条件，并且只有在其内部交易模型确认有效交易机会时才会执行交易。 该系统也可以在其他交易品种上进行测试,但其主要理念、设计和默认交易方向都专注于 XAUUSD / 黄金 。 专有评分交易引擎 Gold Pulse M2 EA 并不是依靠单一简
XAU Gold Matrix M2
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA XAU Gold Matrix M2 Grid Scalper EA 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 智能交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易者设计，适合希望在低时间周期交易中获得更好控制、更清晰结构和更流畅操作体验的用户。 该EA旨在帮助交易者更有条理地跟随黄金短线波动，并通过篮子管理、安全过滤和图表手动面板来提升交易管理效率。 交易者不需要一直手动盯盘和管理每一笔订单。EA可以作为自动化交易助手，帮助处理交易、篮子管理、保护功能以及图表上的手动控制。 这个EA能带来什么价值？ 黄金市场波动快，节奏强，手动管理有时会非常困难。XAU Gold Matrix M2 的目标是让交易过程更加清晰、有序和可控。 它不是为了让用户研究复杂代码或隐藏逻辑，而是为了提供更实用、更舒适的交易体验。 主要优势 主要针对 黄金 / XAUUSD 适合低时间周期交易 趋势跟随交易思路 可控网格和篮子管理 安全过滤，提高交易选择质量 篮子止盈和止损保护 保本和追踪保护 回撤和净值保护 点差和保证金保护 可在图表上手动
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 是一款专业的 MetaTrader 5 信号指标，旨在帮助交易者更快速地判断市场方向，并做出更清晰的交易决策。 该指标将趋势方向、市场动能、强度确认以及多周期分析整合到一个简洁的可视化工具中。交易者无需手动查看多个不同的指标，就可以直接在图表上看到清晰的 BUY / SELL 箭头、动态趋势线和实用的 Matrix 面板。 Gold Matrix Arrow Pro 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，但也适用于外汇货币对以及其他适合趋势交易分析的市场。 该工具的核心目标非常简单： 减少图表干扰，节省分析时间，并帮助交易者专注于市场方向更清晰的交易机会。 主要优势： 图表上显示清晰的 BUY 和 SELL 箭头 动态趋势线显示当前市场方向 多周期 Matrix 面板显示 BUY / SELL / WAIT 状态 实时显示当前市场方向 入场状态面板帮助更快做出决策 市场状态信息：WAIT、SETUP 或 TREND 可选择不同显示模式：简洁、标准或完整面板 面板位置和大小可调整，方便整理图表 支持提醒、声音和推送通知 灵活的信号灵敏度模式，适
Gold Compass EA for XAUUSD
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Compass EA — 黄金 / XAUUSD 专用智能交易系统 Gold Compass EA 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的智能交易系统，主要面向 黄金 XAUUSD 交易设计。该 EA 专注于市场方向识别、自动交易管理以及实用的风险控制功能，适合希望使用自动化系统并保留手动控制能力的交易者。 EA 使用内部趋势识别模型来判断潜在交易方向，并根据市场状态管理交易。核心策略逻辑已被简化和保护。 Gold Compass EA 内置图表交易面板，用户可以直接在图表上控制交易。可以开启或关闭自动交易，手动执行 BUY/SELL 交易，也可以一键关闭 BUY、关闭 SELL 或关闭全部订单。 主要功能 主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 适用于 MetaTrader 5 自动识别交易方向 内部保护型策略逻辑 图表交易面板 手动 BUY 和 SELL 按钮 Close BUY、Close SELL、Close ALL 按钮 可在面板中调整手数 BUY/SELL 方向控制 多订单篮子管理 支持真实和虚拟 TP/SL 支持追踪止损 反向信号平仓功能 点差过滤器 交易时间
Gold XAU Arrak EA
Artur Danowski
专家
GOLD XAU ARRAK EA GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易 Expert Advisor，主要设计用于黄金 / XAUUSD 交易。该 EA 使用内部过滤型市场方向引擎来识别当前市场方向，并根据当前方向管理交易仓位。 该系统适合希望进行自动化黄金交易的交易者，提供图表控制、仓位管理、网格管理、虚拟止盈/止损以及实用的风险控制功能。 GOLD XAU ARRAK EA 不是一个简单的信号型机器人。它将市场方向过滤、自动开仓、篮子仓位管理、手动交易按钮和风险控制工具结合在一个交易系统中。 Main Features / 主要功能 主要为黄金 / XAUUSD 设计 内部过滤型市场方向引擎 根据市场方向自动执行 BUY 和 SELL 交易 多种网格管理模式 基于 Equity 的 Risk Percent 手数计算 支持固定手数和资金管理 虚拟 Take Profit 和虚拟 Stop Loss 支持真实 TP / SL 篮子式仓位管理 可选择反向信号平仓 图表手动交易面板，包含 BUY、SELL、Close Buy、Close
XAU Trend Guard EA
Artur Danowski
专家
XAU Trend Guard EA — 黄金与外汇的安全趋势交易系统 XAU Trend Guard EA 是一款用于 MetaTrader 5 的自动交易系统，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 设计，推荐使用周期为 H1 。 该EA适合希望采用更安全、更受控交易方式的交易者。它 不使用网格交易 ，也 不使用马丁格尔策略 。系统重点关注市场方向、受控进场、有限风险暴露和实际风险管理。 XAU Trend Guard EA 主要用于 XAUUSD，但也可以在主要外汇货币对上进行测试和使用，具体效果取决于经纪商条件、点差和市场波动。 核心理念 系统根据市场方向运行，并且只在内部交易条件一致时才执行交易。 完整的进场逻辑不会公开，这有助于保护策略核心，同时让用户使用起来更加简单。 主要优势 主要为 XAUUSD / 黄金 设计 推荐周期： H1 也可测试用于外汇货币对 无网格交易 无马丁格尔 更安全、受控的交易方式 内置趋势过滤 受控持仓管理 可限制 BUY 和 SELL 持仓数量 支持每个信号只开一单 支持每根K线只开一单 支持反向信号管理 支持虚拟止盈和止损 支持移动止损 点差过滤
Gold Crown Compass
Artur Danowski
指标
Gold Crown Compass  Gold Crown Compass 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业趋势信号指标，主要为 黄金 / XAUUSD 交易设计，同时也可用于外汇货币对和其他活跃交易品种。 该指标通过清晰的动态趋势线、BUY / SELL 箭头信号以及实用的多周期信号面板，帮助交易者更快判断市场方向。 Gold Crown Compass 适合希望简化图表分析的交易者。它不需要复杂的操作，可以直观显示当前趋势方向、趋势强度和市场状态，让交易决策更加清晰。 主要优势 主要适用于 黄金 / XAUUSD 也可用于外汇货币对和其他高波动品种 清晰的动态趋势线 BUY 和 SELL 箭头信号 多周期方向面板 当前趋势显示 趋势强度百分比 市场状态显示：趋势行情或震荡行情 Clean / Standard / Full 三种显示模式 面板位置和大小可调整 支持提醒、邮件和推送通知 图表简洁，不增加不必要的干扰 为什么选择 Gold Crown Compass？ 黄金市场波动快、机会多，但方向判断经常不清晰。很多交易者容易因为信号混乱、趋势不明确或入场犹豫而错过机
Gold Phantom Entry EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold Phantom Entry EA Flagship Premium Expert Advisor for Gold, Forex and BTCUSD Gold Phantom Entry EA is a high-end automated trading system designed for traders who want structured execution, advanced risk control and a professional Virtual-to-Real trading model. Created mainly for Gold / XAUUSD, the EA focuses on selective liquidity-rejection style entries, hidden trade management and strong protection layers. It is not built to open random trades. It is designed to wait, confirm and execu
Gold XauUsd Dark Levels EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA Gold XAUUSD Dark Levels EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automatic trading around important market zones. Gold / XAUUSD is the main recommended market. The EA can also be tested on major Forex pairs and BTCUSD, but settings such as spread filter, grid distance, lot size and risk controls should be adjusted to the symbol’s volatility and broker conditions. The EA focuses on market reaction areas, trade management
MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro
Artur Danowski
实用工具
Professional MT5 manual trading panel with BUY/SELL controls, Close tools, Break Even, trailing stop, basket management, risk-based lot calculation and live multi-currency account preview. MT5 Manual Trading Panel Pro is a professional manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who want faster trade execution, cleaner position control and easier risk management directly from the chart. This is not an automatic signal robot. The panel does not try to predict the market. I
Quantum Gold Algos 5K
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum Gold Algos 5K is a premium AI-style AutoPilot Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed mainly for Gold / XAUUSD traders who want automated execution, clean risk control and professional position management. The EA is built around a locked AutoPilot engine. The internal logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses profile-based control, allowing the trader to choose the preferred t
BTC Speed Alpha
Artur Danowski
指标
If you like BTC Speed Alpha Indicator, you can also check BTC Speed Alpha EA on my MQL5 profile. The EA version is designed for automated BTCUSD trading with risk control, Break Even, trailing stop, position assist and dashboard panel. BTC Speed Alpha is a free MetaTrader 5 indicator designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want a clean visual tool for reading market direction, impulse movement and potential BUY / SELL opportunities directly on the chart. The indicator combines an adaptive t
BTC Speed Alpha EA
Artur Danowski
专家
Free companion indicator available: BTC Speed Alpha Indicator can be downloaded for free from my MQL5 profile and used together with this EA for additional visual BTC market context. BTC Speed Alpha EA is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed for Bitcoin / BTCUSD traders who want automated BTC trading with clean risk control, structured trade management and a modern chart dashboard. The EA is built around a locked Alpha Engine. The internal signal logic is hidden to keep the setu
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5
Artur Danowski
专家
Quantum AI Gate Engine MT5 is a premium Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed for traders who want automated execution, intelligent trade filtering and professional risk control in one clean trading system. The EA is built around a locked Quantum Gate Engine. The internal decision logic is hidden to keep the setup simple for users and to protect the strategy concept. Instead of exposing many technical parameters, the system uses a clean control menu, signal scoring and risk-based execution
筛选:
无评论
回复评论