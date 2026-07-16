GoldRatchet MT5

5

GoldRatchet MT5

Professional Automated Execution Engine for MetaTrader 5

The market decides. GoldRatchet responds.

Most Expert Advisors begin working after they believe they have found an opportunity.

GoldRatchet is built around a different philosophy.

It does not attempt to predict the next market direction.

It prepares for it.

Before price reaches an execution level, GoldRatchet has already organized its execution framework around the market. When price reaches a predefined level, execution begins automatically. The position is then managed according to its built-in protection logic. When the trading cycle is completed, the execution framework is rebuilt automatically and prepared for the next opportunity.

The market keeps moving.

GoldRatchet keeps preparing.

That continuous operating cycle defines the entire system.

Not prediction.

Preparation.

Execution.

Protection.

Rebuild.

Repeat.

Backtest Snapshot

The supplied MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester report produced the following historical results using the configuration shown below:

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M1

  • Test Period: 2026.05.01 – 2026.06.03

  • History Quality: 100%

Reported Results

  • Initial Deposit: 1,000 USD

  • Net Profit: 5,580.98 USD

  • Profit Factor: 1.24

  • Winning Trades: 75.45%

  • Maximum Equity Drawdown: 16.18%

  • Total Trades: 6,779

These figures represent one historical Strategy Tester report using the specified configuration and historical market data.

Actual trading performance will vary depending on market conditions, broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, latency, account configuration, and user settings.

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Why GoldRatchet Is Different

Most automated trading systems revolve around a single question:

Will price go up or down?

GoldRatchet approaches the problem differently.

Instead of trying to forecast direction, it maintains a structured execution environment that remains ready while the market evolves.

Its objective is not to predict.

Its objective is to execute consistently whenever predefined market conditions are satisfied.

That difference changes the entire trading workflow.

Instead of repeatedly searching for the next opportunity, GoldRatchet continuously prepares for it.

How GoldRatchet Works

After being attached to a MetaTrader 5 chart, GoldRatchet immediately begins organizing execution around the current market price.

Its operating cycle follows a repeatable process:

  1. Analyze the current market price.

  2. Build predefined execution levels.

  3. Wait for price interaction.

  4. Execute automatically when configured conditions are met.

  5. Manage the active position using the built-in protection logic.

  6. Complete the trading cycle.

  7. Rebuild the execution framework.

  8. Prepare again.

This cycle continues automatically throughout operation without requiring the trader to manually reconstruct the trading structure after every completed trade.

Always Ready Before Price Arrives

Traditional Expert Advisors often return to an idle state after completing a trade.

GoldRatchet does not.

Every completed cycle immediately becomes the preparation phase for the next one.

Execution never starts from zero.

Preparation is continuous.

Execution is conditional.

Management is systematic.

Rebuilding is automatic.

This continuous readiness is the operating philosophy behind GoldRatchet.

One-Way Profit Lock

Opening a trade is only one part of the process.

Managing it consistently is equally important.

Once a position moves in your favor, GoldRatchet applies its integrated protection logic according to its internal execution rules and your configured parameters.

The objective is not to predict additional movement.

The objective is to manage existing progress in a disciplined and repeatable manner while the trading cycle continues.

This philosophy transforms trade management into an organized operating process rather than a sequence of manual decisions.

What Happens After Installation

Getting started requires only a few steps.

  1. Attach GoldRatchet to a supported MetaTrader 5 chart.

  2. Select your preferred trading symbol.

  3. Configure execution and risk parameters.

  4. Enable automated trading.

  5. Allow GoldRatchet to prepare its execution framework.

From that point forward, GoldRatchet continuously monitors price, responds automatically whenever configured execution conditions are met, manages the active trading cycle, rebuilds its execution framework, and prepares for future opportunities.

Designed For Traders Who Prefer Structure

GoldRatchet is designed for traders who prefer:

  • Structured execution instead of directional guessing.

  • Consistent operating rules instead of emotional decision-making.

  • Automatic trade management.

  • Reduced screen time.

  • Continuous market readiness.

  • Repeatable trading workflows.

  • Configurable execution behavior.

  • Professional MetaTrader 5 automation.

GoldRatchet is not designed to replace disciplined risk management.

It is designed to automate disciplined execution.

Supported Markets

GoldRatchet has been developed for MetaTrader 5 and can be configured for supported financial instruments offered by compatible brokers.

Supported markets may include:

  • Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Forex

  • Stock Indices

  • Individual Stocks

  • Commodities

  • Cryptocurrencies

  • Synthetic Indices where supported by the broker

Each instrument has different volatility, spread, contract size, tick value, and execution characteristics.

For that reason, configuration should always be optimized individually for each symbol.

Key Features

  • Professional automated execution engine for MetaTrader 5.

  • Structured price-based execution framework.

  • Automatic execution when predefined conditions are satisfied.

  • Continuous market readiness.

  • Integrated trade management.

  • Automatic execution framework rebuilding.

  • Repeatable trading cycle.

  • Configurable execution parameters.

  • Reduced need for continuous chart monitoring.

  • Multi-symbol capability where broker conditions allow.

  • Designed for disciplined execution rather than market prediction.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does GoldRatchet predict market direction?

No.

GoldRatchet does not attempt to forecast future market direction.

It executes according to predefined operating conditions whenever price reaches configured execution levels.

Is GoldRatchet fully automated?

Yes.

Once configured inside MetaTrader 5, GoldRatchet automatically manages its execution framework according to its built-in operating logic and your selected settings.

Can it trade multiple symbols?

Yes.

GoldRatchet can be configured independently for multiple supported MetaTrader 5 instruments where broker conditions and account resources permit.

Can the same settings be used everywhere?

No.

Every market behaves differently.

Testing and optimization for each symbol are recommended.

Does GoldRatchet guarantee profits?

No.

No Expert Advisor or automated trading system can guarantee future profits or eliminate trading risk.

Trading performance depends on market conditions, execution quality, account configuration, broker environment, and user-defined settings.

Who Is GoldRatchet Not For?

GoldRatchet may not be suitable if you are looking for:

  • Guaranteed profits.

  • Manual buy or sell signals.

  • A prediction-based trading strategy.

  • A system that never experiences losses.

  • A product that requires no understanding of risk management.

GoldRatchet MT5

Prepared Before the Market Moves.

The market decides.

GoldRatchet responds.

It prepares.

It waits.

It executes.

It manages.

It rebuilds.

Then it prepares again.

That continuous execution cycle is what defines GoldRatchet.

Not a prediction machine.

A professional execution engine built for disciplined, repeatable, and continuous market readiness.

Risk Disclosure

GoldRatchet is an automated trading tool designed to execute and manage trading activity according to its internal operating logic and the parameters selected by the user.

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may result in partial or total loss of invested capital.

Before trading with a live account, users should thoroughly test the Expert Advisor on a demo account, configure appropriate risk settings, and ensure that the selected configuration is suitable for their broker, account type, and financial circumstances.

Past performance should never be interpreted as a guarantee of future results.


Reviews 1
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat
125
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat 2026.07.28 20:05 
 

I have had a very positive experience with GoldRatchet MT5 so far. What impressed me the most is not only the EA itself, but the developer's professionalism and support. The developer is extremely responsive, patient, and always willing to answer every question in detail. He took the time to explain the EA's settings, helped me understand how to optimize it for my trading style, and provided clear guidance whenever I needed assistance. It's rare to find a developer who genuinely cares about helping customers after the purchase. The level of support and communication has given me much more confidence in using the EA. Thank you for your excellent work and for being so dedicated to your customers. I highly recommend both the EA and the developer's outstanding support.

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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
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Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
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MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
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Valentina Zhuchkova
3 (1)
Experts
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
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Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
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Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat
125
Samer Osama Ahmad Khraisat 2026.07.28 20:05 
 

I have had a very positive experience with GoldRatchet MT5 so far. What impressed me the most is not only the EA itself, but the developer's professionalism and support. The developer is extremely responsive, patient, and always willing to answer every question in detail. He took the time to explain the EA's settings, helped me understand how to optimize it for my trading style, and provided clear guidance whenever I needed assistance. It's rare to find a developer who genuinely cares about helping customers after the purchase. The level of support and communication has given me much more confidence in using the EA. Thank you for your excellent work and for being so dedicated to your customers. I highly recommend both the EA and the developer's outstanding support.

Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem
197
Reply from developer Mahmoud Hashem Abdelhakim Sweilem 2026.07.29 05:45
Thank you so much for your thoughtful and detailed review. I truly appreciate your kind words and your trust in GoldRatchet MT5. My goal is not only to provide a professional Expert Advisor but also to ensure that every user fully understands how to use it effectively and gets the support they need. Your feedback means a lot to me and motivates me to continue improving both the EA and the quality of support I provide. Thank you once again for your recommendation and for being a valued customer. Best regards,
Mahmoud Hashem
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