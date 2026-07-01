MEXC Spot and Futures EA Connector
- Библиотеки
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Rajesh Kumar NaitПривет, я Раджеш, разработчик MQL с дипломом бакалавра в области информационных технологий. Обладая более чем 12-летним опытом программирования, я перешел от работы PHP-разработчиком, специализирующимся на веб-разработке, к полноценному программисту MQL5 и трейдеру криптовалютой.
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
This library will allow you to send your trades using your MT5 EA bot and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in documentation. This product allows trading operations via API
For MEXC chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional
- Supports MEXC API calls
- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders
- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders
- Modify Limit order
- Cancel Order
- Query Orders
- Change Leverage, margin
- Get Position info
and more...