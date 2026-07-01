MEXC Spot and Futures EA Connector

This library will allow you to send your trades using your MT5 EA bot and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in documentation. This product allows trading operations via API

For MEXC chart : Renting  Crypto Charting  for OHLC data or  Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth  is optional

- Supports MEXC API calls

- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders

- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders

- Modify Limit order

- Cancel Order

- Query Orders

- Change Leverage, margin

- Get Position info

and more...

Script Documentation

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Trading Forex with our platform offers several key advantages and features: Real-time Data : Stay updated with live market data to make informed decisions. User-Friendly Interface : Easy-to-navigate design for both beginners and experienced traders. Advanced Charting Tools : Visualize trends with interactive charts and technical indicators. Risk Management : Set stop-loss and take-profit levels to manage your risk. Multiple Currency Pairs : Access a wide range of forex pairs to diversify your tr
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The Hybrid Metaheuristic Algorithm (HMA) is a cutting-edge optimization approach that combines the strengths of genetic algorithms with the best features of population-based algorithms. Its high-speed computation ensures unparalleled accuracy and efficient search capabilities, significantly reducing the total time required for optimization while identifying optimal solutions in fewer iterations. HMA outperforms all known population optimization algorithms in both speed and accuracy. Use Cases AO
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Этот продукт разрабатывался в течение последних 3 лет. Это самая продвинутая кодовая база для работы со всеми видами кода искусственного интеллекта и машинного обучения на языке программирования MQL5. Он использовался для создания множества торговых роботов и индикаторов на основе ИИ в MetaTrader 5. Это премиум-версия бесплатного и открытого проекта по машинному обучению для MQL5, ссылка здесь:  https://github.com/MegaJoctan/MALE5 . Бесплатная версия имеет меньше функций, менее документирована и
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This Pine Script implements a Gaussian Channel + Stochastic RSI Strategy for TradingView . It calculates a Gaussian Weighted Moving Average (GWMA) and its standard deviation to form an upper and lower channel. A Stochastic RSI is also computed to determine momentum. A long position is entered when the price closes above the upper Gaussian band and the Stoch RSI K-line crosses above D-line . The position is exited when the price falls back below the upper band. The script includes commission, cap
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Marvellous Peace Kiragu
Библиотеки
Bookeepr is an advanced MQL5 trading bookkeeping software that automates trade logging, tracks real-time P&L, and integrates a ledger-style financial system for deposits, withdrawals, and expenses. It supports multi-currency assets , generates detailed performance reports , and provides risk management tools to help traders optimize their strategies. With secure cloud storage, exportable reports, and seamless MetaTrader 5 integration , Bookeepr ensures accurate, transparent, and hassle-free fina
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Библиотеки
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Li Guo Yin
Библиотеки
[Gold Intelligent Trading EA | Risk Control is Steady, Profit Breakthrough] The intelligent trading EA, which is customized for the fluctuation characteristics of gold, takes the hard-core trading system as the core, and each order is derived from the accurate judgment of market trends and supporting pressures by quantitative models, so as to eliminate subjective interference and make trading decisions more objective and efficient. Equipped with multi-dimensional risk control system, dynamic s
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Mohamed Maguini
Библиотеки
Questo Expert Advisor (EA) è stato progettato per offrire un'esperienza di trading automatizzata di alto livello, adatta sia ai trader principianti che a quelli esperti. Utilizzando algoritmi avanzati e tecniche di analisi del mercato, l'EA è in grado di identificare opportunità di trading redditizie con precisione e velocità. L'EA è configurabile per operare su vari strumenti finanziari, tra cui forex, indici e materie prime, garantendo una flessibilità senza pari. Le caratteristiche princip
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Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
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Chan Zhen Nam
Библиотеки
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates only within the predefined price range . When an order is closed, filled, or cancelled (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will automatically place new orders to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using Max Orders . Example: Max Orders: 8 Active trades: 2 Pending Buy Limit orders: 6 In t
EA Scalper sell limit
Chan Zhen Nam
Библиотеки
Automatic Replenishment Trading Within a Defined Range The EA operates   only within the predefined price range . When an order is   closed, filled, or cancelled   (reducing the total number of orders), the EA will   automatically place new orders   to maintain the continuous operation of the trading strategy. This EA is   designed for ranging / sideways market conditions . You can control the total number of orders using   Max Orders . Example: Max Orders:   8 Active trades:   2 Pending Sell L
ShreeFx Trade Manager
Dhiraj Shivprabhu Pattewar
Библиотеки
️ 1. Interactive User Interface (UI) Dual-Tab System: Cleanly separates execution tools (TRADE) from configuration (️ SETTINGS) to keep the chart clutter-free. Dark/Light Mode: Instantly switch between themes using the ️/ emoji button to match your chart background. Live P&L Dashboard: Real-time display of Account Balance, Equity, Floating Profit/Loss (in USD and %), Total Positions (Buys/Sells), Total Lot Exposure, and current Spread. On-Chart Direct Editing: Change any setting (Lot Size,
PostgreSQL Client
Romeu Bertho
Библиотеки
A complete PostgreSQL client implemented in pure MQL5 over native MetaTrader 5 TCP sockets. The library implements the PostgreSQL client with MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, SSL/TLS, the Simple Query Protocol, and explicit transactions. No DLLs, no external dependencies, no third-party services. Features Direct TCP connection to any PostgreSQL-compatible database MD5 and SCRAM-SHA-256 authentication, auto-detected SSL/TLS via PostgreSQL's SSLRequest flow Full transaction support Typed res
SmartStructureLib
Noel Anjao Alube
Библиотеки
SmartStructureLib — Smart Money Concepts Engine for MQL5 Developers SmartStructureLib is a professional-grade MQL5 library that gives developers a complete Smart Money Concepts calculation engine they can embed directly into any Expert Advisor or indicator. Instead of building SMC detection logic from scratch, you include one file and call clean, readable methods that handle all the heavy lifting behind the scenes. The library is built around seven focused modules. The Structure Engine detects B
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Библиотеки
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Библиотеки
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Утилиты
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Индикаторы
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Утилиты
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
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Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Multi Symbol ZigZag Breakout Scanner сканирует все символы, выбранные в обзоре рынка. Это поможет легко найти двойную вершину, двойное дно или любой уровень расширения Фибоначчи, когда цена вот-вот достигнет этих уровней. Вы можете выбрать Timeframe и несколько Extdepths (до 3) Zigzag. Рекомендуемые зигзаги 21, 34 и 55, которые охватывают все типы зигзага и шум фильтра. Вы можете настроить получение либо оповещения терминала, либо push-уведомления, либо и того, и другого.
Break of Structure
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Рыночные структуры - это те, которые при прорыве на более высоком таймфрейме могут помочь трейдеру очистить тренд. 1. Этот индикатор нарисует ZigZag только до 2 последних структур (предыдущий максимум и минимум ZigZag), а новый бар ZigZag будет сформирован только тогда, когда произойдет разрыв структуры. 2. Он дает Терминал и Push-уведомление о нарушении структуры 3. Увеличьте и уменьшите Extdepth зигзага с помощью клавиш [ и ] для регулировки колебания 4. Измените цвета линий AB BC и CD. 5
CB1 Swing Breakout Change of Character Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Сканер прорыва Fibo Musang FMBCR CB1 MT5 Fibo Musang CB1 или Candle Break 1 — это стратегия, которая очень хорошо работает на золоте XAUUSD и других символах форекс. Этот сканер поможет вам очень быстро сканировать многосимвольные валюты и получать оповещения о прорыве FMCBR CB1. Пожалуйста, смотрите видео для получения более подробной информации, поскольку оно полностью настраивается в соответствии с предпочтениями трейдера: 1. Вы можете выбрать таймфрейм и историю баров 2. Вы можете измен
Double Click to Set Price Alert
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Утилиты
Двойной щелчок по нескольким символам в любом месте на графике, чтобы установить ценовое оповещение и получать уведомления от Terminal Alert или Push Notification 1. Добавьте утилиту советника на график 2. Просмотрите диаграмму с помощью клавиш <- влево или -> вправо. 3. Дважды щелкните в любом месте на графике, и он добавит линию, перетащите эту линию, чтобы установить желаемую цену, и вуаля, оповещение установлено! Когда цена дойдет до линии, она уведомит вас либо терминалом, либо push-увед
Control Candle Multiple Inside Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Control Candle is the candlestick which holds multiple inside bars and are in control until its high low range is broken by close of any candlestick. When control candle is broken, price may act on these control candle as support and resistance. This indicator create rectangles on chart which will help you find control candles fast. Control candle indicator box is customizable by color, style, width and other options in indicator settings.
Cobra Levels
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Уровни кобры Это 6 наборов уровней с двумя частотными режимами, которые работают на универсальном рынке, включая форекс, криптовалюту, товарный, изящный и банковский. Они публикуются на основе лучших исследований финансовых инструментов. Верхние уровни называются от U1 до U5, а нижние уровни называются от D1 до D5. Рынок может двигаться либо по внутренним каналам до U3 или D3 в нормальном состоянии, либо по внешним каналам от U4 до U5 или от D4 до D5 в нестабильном состоянии. Когда цена достиг
Fibonacci Font Label
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор позволяет отображать метки уровней Фибоначчи большим размером шрифта. . Он поддерживает до 25 уровней Фибоначчи. - Как только вы рисуете Фибоначчи, он показывает уровни, которые вы добавили в качестве входного параметра, с большим размером шрифта и выбранным вами цветом и шрифтом. Настраиваемые параметры: 1. Текстовый шрифт Фибо 2. Размер текста Фибо 3. Цвет текста Фибо 3. Добавьте описание к каждому уровню 4. Другие варианты, такие как якоря и степени.
Higher Time Frame Bars
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор эффективно отслеживает любые свечи других таймфреймов, которые вы хотите отслеживать на том же графике. 1. Выберите любой более высокий таймфрейм для загрузки баров на тот же график. 2. Настройте цвета и стиль свечей. 3. Выберите количество баров для рисования свечей. 4. Отслеживайте завершенные свечи более высоких таймфреймов вместе с фитилем и телом. 5. Легко и удобно для тех, кто не хочет переключать график.
Binance MT5 Crypto Trading Tool
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (3)
Утилиты
Торговый инструмент Binance для MT5 1. Этот продукт включает в себя графики в реальном времени через Websocket, исторические графики, автоматическое обновление при перезапуске терминала MT5 для обеспечения бесперебойной работы без ручного вмешательства, что обеспечивает бесперебойную торговлю на Binance. Торговля, графики в реальном времени и исторические данные доступны для спотовых и фьючерсных сделок. Функции графиков: 1. Графики в реальном времени OHLC через Websocket (wss) 2. Обновление
Cobra Pivots with Alerts
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Индикаторы
Cobra Pivot Points — это индикатор для построения наиболее оптимизированных точек разворота, который вы можете протестировать самостоятельно, загрузив ДЕМО-версию. 1. Выберите два лучших режима поворота: повороты Cobra или повороты Camrilla. 2. Вы можете использовать любой таймфрейм, не ограничиваясь D1. 3. Вы можете играть со значением High Low Close предыдущего дня с помощью параметра Shift. 1 = предыдущий бар, 2 = бар перед предыдущим баром и так далее. Этот параметр поможет вам в исследов
Previous Candle High Low Scanner MultiSymbol
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультивалютный сканер предыдущей свечи или предыдущего бара позволяет сканировать многосимвольные графики с любым пользовательским таймфреймом, который вы выбираете в настройках индикатора. В зависимости от продукта: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/78657. Его можно использовать для сканирования нескольких символов для определения максимума-минимума предыдущего дня, максимума-минимума предыдущей недели, максимума-минимума предыдущего месяца или любого пользовательского таймфрейма, напри
Pivot Points Multi Symbol Scanner
Rajesh Kumar Nait
Утилиты
Мультисимвольный сканер точек разворота сканирует все символы, доступные в обзоре рынка, на предмет точек разворота пола, Вуди, Камарильи, Демарка или Фибоначчи. Вы можете выбрать любой таймфрейм для расчета точек разворота и получения оповещений, когда цена касается этих уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Для визуальных точек разворота. Вас может заинтересовать этот продукт: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110072. Имеет опции для выбора различных типов оповещений. Вы можете выбрать
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