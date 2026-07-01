MEXC Spot and Futures EA Connector
- 程序库
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Rajesh Kumar Nait嗨，我是Rajesh，一名MQL开发者，拥有信息技术学士学位。拥有超过12年的编程经验，我从PHP开发人员转型为全职MQL5程序员和加密货币交易员。
在我的当前角色中，我专注于作为日间交易员每日交易$SOL，并在我的销售页面上提供尖端程序出售。这些程序包括本机Websocket加密货币交易所连接实用程序，并通过Websocket和API从所有热门交易所加载图表。它们在VPS上无缝运行，无需外部DLL。
如果您对加密货币图表或交易工具感兴趣，请随时通过DM与我联系。在我的MQL5销售页面上查看我的加密产品和交易所集成。我提供每天12小时的IST时区支持，每周7天。
- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
This library will allow you to send your trades using your MT5 EA bot and its very easy to integrate on any EA which you can do yourself with the script code which is mentioned in documentation. This product allows trading operations via API
For MEXC chart : Renting Crypto Charting for OHLC data or Crypto Ticks with Order Book Depth is optional
- Supports MEXC API calls
- Place Limit, SL Limit and Take Profit Limit Orders
- Place Market, SL-Market, TP-Market orders
- Modify Limit order
- Cancel Order
- Query Orders
- Change Leverage, margin
- Get Position info
and more...