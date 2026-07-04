Trend Bottom Catcher

Dual-timeframe EMA trend + pullback entry EA. Don't chase the trend. Let it come to you.

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A New Legend Is Born!





After extensive live market testing, a new generation trend-catching EA is here.





Only 1,000 lifetime licenses. Once they're gone, they're gone.





Discount price $499. Price increases by $50 for every 10 sold. Final price $999.





IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide.





No Martingale. No Grid.





Trend Bottom Catcher does NOT use martingale or grid strategies. Every trade is an independent position with a preset stop-loss and take-profit before entry. No holding losers. No averaging down. No gambling.





Every trade is protected from the start: the stop-loss anchors to the previous swing low/high — not an arbitrary pip count, but real support/resistance defined by market structure. Take-profit targets the opposing swing point or a configured risk-reward ratio.





This is the foundation of its high win rate and high R:R — only striking when the trend is clearest and the pullback is deepest, then letting the market run to the target.





The Strategy — Dual-Timeframe Confluence + Pullback Entry





The EA evaluates trend independently on two timeframes. Only when both timeframes fully agree does it consider the trend confirmed.





Trend Timeframe (default 1H): Price must sit above the EMA cascade in a bullish alignment, or below the reverse cascade in a bearish alignment. Five EMAs form a trend lock — you only trade with the larger trend.





Entry Timeframe (default 30M): Price must be above the fast EMA and above the Bollinger mid (short-term bullish), or the reverse (short-term bearish). Short-term and long-term must resonate, filtering out false breakouts and noise.





After confirmation, the EA does not chase. It waits for price to naturally pull back into the EMA–Bollinger mid zone — buying dips into support in an uptrend, selling bounces into resistance in a downtrend.





Why Traders Choose Trend Bottom Catcher





• 5 EMA + Bollinger Band dual-timeframe trend engine

• Pullback-to-zone entry — never chasing highs, never selling lows

• Fractal swing point stop-loss — real market structure, not random lines

• Fractal swing or R:R take-profit — exits are as disciplined as entries

• Minimum R:R filter — rejects low-quality setups outright

• Optional breakout confirmation — wait for break beyond prior high/low after pullback

• Engulfing reversal filter — auto-avoids reversal candlestick patterns

• Smart trade management — preset SL + two-stage protection (breakeven + trailing) + swing trailing

• Profit MA reversion exit — locks profit when price reverts to MA after hitting R target

• Daily/weekly auto-close — no naked weekend exposure

• Built-in P&L panel — total and today's P&L at a glance





Every Trade Follows a Complete Plan





Before entry: Dual-timeframe trend → Pullback to zone → Signal → (Optional) Breakout confirm → R:R check

At entry: Fractal SL + swing/R:R TP → Margin cap check → Execute

While open: Breakeven → Trailing → Swing trailing → MA reversion exit → Time close





No emotions. No impulse. No guessing. Just disciplined rule execution.





Minimum Requirements & Recommendations





• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Account type: Hedging

• Recommended instruments: Best: XAUUSD. Also: Crypto (BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, etc.), Forex, Indices, Commodities

• Recommended timeframes: 1H trend + 30M entry (freely adjustable)

• Minimum deposit: $500

• Recommended deposit: $1,000+

• Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)

• VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

• Trend timeframe needs ~700 bars for full EMA cascade calculation





Important: After purchase, message me for the optimal .set file and usage guide!





Disclaimer





Forex and CFD trading carries extreme risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Although Trend Bottom Catcher is carefully designed to pursue high win rates and risk-reward ratios through disciplined trade management, trading always involves risk and losses are possible. Traders new to automated trading are strongly advised to test the EA on a demo account before going live. The EA focuses on identifying high-probability opportunities rather than continuous trading — activity naturally fluctuates with market conditions. Some days may produce multiple trades, others few or none.





The goal of Trend Bottom Catcher is not merely to generate trades — but to execute with precision, manage risk intelligently, and preserve capital over the long term.

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Trend Bottom Catcher — Don't chase the trend. Let it come to you.



