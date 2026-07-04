Trend Bottom Catcher

Trend Bottom Catcher
Dual-timeframe EMA trend + pullback entry EA. Don't chase the trend. Let it come to you.
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Recommended Broker: Bybit — Trade crypto, forex & indices with deep liquidity.


A New Legend Is Born!

After extensive live market testing, a new generation trend-catching EA is here.

Only 1,000 lifetime licenses. Once they're gone, they're gone.

Discount price $499. Price increases by $50 for every 10 sold. Final price $999.

IMPORTANT! After purchase, send me a private message to receive the installation manual and setup guide.

No Martingale. No Grid.

Trend Bottom Catcher does NOT use martingale or grid strategies. Every trade is an independent position with a preset stop-loss and take-profit before entry. No holding losers. No averaging down. No gambling.

Every trade is protected from the start: the stop-loss anchors to the previous swing low/high — not an arbitrary pip count, but real support/resistance defined by market structure. Take-profit targets the opposing swing point or a configured risk-reward ratio.

This is the foundation of its high win rate and high R:R — only striking when the trend is clearest and the pullback is deepest, then letting the market run to the target.

The Strategy — Dual-Timeframe Confluence + Pullback Entry

The EA evaluates trend independently on two timeframes. Only when both timeframes fully agree does it consider the trend confirmed.

Trend Timeframe (default 1H): Price must sit above the EMA cascade in a bullish alignment, or below the reverse cascade in a bearish alignment. Five EMAs form a trend lock — you only trade with the larger trend.

Entry Timeframe (default 30M): Price must be above the fast EMA and above the Bollinger mid (short-term bullish), or the reverse (short-term bearish). Short-term and long-term must resonate, filtering out false breakouts and noise.

After confirmation, the EA does not chase. It waits for price to naturally pull back into the EMA–Bollinger mid zone — buying dips into support in an uptrend, selling bounces into resistance in a downtrend.

Why Traders Choose Trend Bottom Catcher

• 5 EMA + Bollinger Band dual-timeframe trend engine
• Pullback-to-zone entry — never chasing highs, never selling lows
• Fractal swing point stop-loss — real market structure, not random lines
• Fractal swing or R:R take-profit — exits are as disciplined as entries
• Minimum R:R filter — rejects low-quality setups outright
• Optional breakout confirmation — wait for break beyond prior high/low after pullback
• Engulfing reversal filter — auto-avoids reversal candlestick patterns
• Smart trade management — preset SL + two-stage protection (breakeven + trailing) + swing trailing
• Profit MA reversion exit — locks profit when price reverts to MA after hitting R target
• Daily/weekly auto-close — no naked weekend exposure
• Built-in P&L panel — total and today's P&L at a glance

Every Trade Follows a Complete Plan

Before entry: Dual-timeframe trend → Pullback to zone → Signal → (Optional) Breakout confirm → R:R check
At entry: Fractal SL + swing/R:R TP → Margin cap check → Execute
While open: Breakeven → Trailing → Swing trailing → MA reversion exit → Time close

No emotions. No impulse. No guessing. Just disciplined rule execution.

Minimum Requirements & Recommendations

• Platform: MetaTrader 5
• Account type: Hedging
• Recommended instruments: Best: XAUUSD. Also: Crypto (BTCUSDT, ETHUSDT, etc.), Forex, Indices, Commodities
• Recommended timeframes: 1H trend + 30M entry (freely adjustable)
• Minimum deposit: $500
• Recommended deposit: $1,000+
• Minimum leverage: 1:100 (1:500 recommended)
• VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
• Trend timeframe needs ~700 bars for full EMA cascade calculation

Important: After purchase, message me for the optimal .set file and usage guide!

Disclaimer

Forex and CFD trading carries extreme risk and is not suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Although Trend Bottom Catcher is carefully designed to pursue high win rates and risk-reward ratios through disciplined trade management, trading always involves risk and losses are possible. Traders new to automated trading are strongly advised to test the EA on a demo account before going live. The EA focuses on identifying high-probability opportunities rather than continuous trading — activity naturally fluctuates with market conditions. Some days may produce multiple trades, others few or none.

The goal of Trend Bottom Catcher is not merely to generate trades — but to execute with precision, manage risk intelligently, and preserve capital over the long term.
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Trend Bottom Catcher — Don't chase the trend. Let it come to you.

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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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