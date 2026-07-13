Trend Scalper Pro VIP

Trend Scalper Pro — Adaptive Trend-Following EA with Smart Recovery Engine

Trend Scalper Pro is a fully automated trading system built around a dynamic trend-detection engine, a multi-layer drawdown protection framework, and an intelligent recovery-based position sizing model. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to short-term trend trading without having to watch the charts themselves.

The EA runs entirely on its own logic once attached — no manual intervention required — and comes with a live on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what the system is doing and why.

⚠ (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)



⭐ Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation Broker Exness Account Type Cent Account Minimum Deposit $500 (in cent-account equivalent) Timeframe M1 (1 Minute) Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) only

This EA has been specifically tuned and stress-tested for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a cent account structure, which allows for finer position-sizing control and more precise risk management given gold's typical volatility. Running it on other symbols, timeframes, or standard account types is not recommended and may produce inconsistent results.

⚠ (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

🔑 Key Features

Adaptive Trend Engine Continuously analyzes market structure to identify emerging directional moves, filtering out noise and low-quality setups before any trade is considered.

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation Filter Cross-checks every potential entry against a higher timeframe context to help avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

Intelligent Recovery-Based Lot Sizing Instead of a fixed lot size, position sizing dynamically adjusts based on account performance, aiming to recover from losing sequences in a controlled, mathematically defined way rather than through blind martingale escalation.

Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection Built-in peak-balance tracking with configurable drawdown thresholds. When drawdown limits are approached, the system can automatically pause trading and reset with a fresh strategy cycle instead of chasing losses indefinitely.

Basket / Average-Out Management When multiple positions are open simultaneously, the EA can manage them as a combined basket — closing the group together once the overall position clears profitability, rather than relying on each trade to hit its target independently.

Deposit/Withdrawal-Aware State Persistence All critical account state (peak balance, recovery cycle, compounding progress) is saved to file and automatically reconciled on restart — including correctly distinguishing your own deposits/withdrawals from genuine trading drawdown, even after a terminal restart or power loss.

Compounding Profit Targets (Optional) Profit targets can automatically scale up as your account balance grows past defined milestones, letting the strategy compound naturally over time.

Live Performance Dashboard A clean, dark-themed on-chart HUD displays real-time statistics: win/loss streaks, win rate, current recovery target, drawdown level, peak balance, basket status, and more — all at a glance.

Fully Automated No manual chart-watching required. The EA manages entries, exits, position sizing, and risk controls independently based on its internal rule set.

⚙️ Why These Settings Matter

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for sharp, fast intraday moves — exactly the type of environment this EA's trend-detection and recovery framework was designed around. The M1 timeframe allows the system to react quickly to short-term momentum shifts, while the cent account structure lets the built-in recovery and compounding logic operate with much finer granularity than a standard account would allow at the same nominal deposit size.

A minimum of $500 (cent account) is recommended to give the drawdown protection and recovery engine sufficient room to operate as designed.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and other leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, backtest results, and any statistics shown on this listing are not a guarantee of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account before deploying it with real funds, and to fully review and understand all input parameters before going live.

📊 Recommended Verification

⚠ (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

