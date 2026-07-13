Trend Scalper Pro VIP

Trend Scalper Pro — Adaptive Trend-Following EA with Smart Recovery Engine

Trend Scalper Pro is a fully automated trading system built around a dynamic trend-detection engine, a multi-layer drawdown protection framework, and an intelligent recovery-based position sizing model. It is designed for traders who want a disciplined, rules-based approach to short-term trend trading without having to watch the charts themselves.

The EA runs entirely on its own logic once attached — no manual intervention required — and comes with a live on-chart dashboard so you always know exactly what the system is doing and why.
⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

⭐ Recommended Setup

Setting Recommendation
Broker Exness
Account Type Cent Account
Minimum Deposit $500 (in cent-account equivalent)
Timeframe M1 (1 Minute)
Symbol XAUUSD (Gold) only

This EA has been specifically tuned and stress-tested for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe using a cent account structure, which allows for finer position-sizing control and more precise risk management given gold's typical volatility. Running it on other symbols, timeframes, or standard account types is not recommended and may produce inconsistent results.
  ⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)

🔑 Key Features

Adaptive Trend Engine Continuously analyzes market structure to identify emerging directional moves, filtering out noise and low-quality setups before any trade is considered.

Higher-Timeframe Confirmation Filter Cross-checks every potential entry against a higher timeframe context to help avoid trading against the dominant market direction.

Intelligent Recovery-Based Lot Sizing Instead of a fixed lot size, position sizing dynamically adjusts based on account performance, aiming to recover from losing sequences in a controlled, mathematically defined way rather than through blind martingale escalation.

Multi-Layer Drawdown Protection Built-in peak-balance tracking with configurable drawdown thresholds. When drawdown limits are approached, the system can automatically pause trading and reset with a fresh strategy cycle instead of chasing losses indefinitely.

Basket / Average-Out Management When multiple positions are open simultaneously, the EA can manage them as a combined basket — closing the group together once the overall position clears profitability, rather than relying on each trade to hit its target independently.

Deposit/Withdrawal-Aware State Persistence All critical account state (peak balance, recovery cycle, compounding progress) is saved to file and automatically reconciled on restart — including correctly distinguishing your own deposits/withdrawals from genuine trading drawdown, even after a terminal restart or power loss.

Compounding Profit Targets (Optional) Profit targets can automatically scale up as your account balance grows past defined milestones, letting the strategy compound naturally over time.

Live Performance Dashboard A clean, dark-themed on-chart HUD displays real-time statistics: win/loss streaks, win rate, current recovery target, drawdown level, peak balance, basket status, and more — all at a glance.

Fully Automated No manual chart-watching required. The EA manages entries, exits, position sizing, and risk controls independently based on its internal rule set.

⚙️ Why These Settings Matter

Gold (XAUUSD) is known for sharp, fast intraday moves — exactly the type of environment this EA's trend-detection and recovery framework was designed around. The M1 timeframe allows the system to react quickly to short-term momentum shifts, while the cent account structure lets the built-in recovery and compounding logic operate with much finer granularity than a standard account would allow at the same nominal deposit size.

A minimum of $500 (cent account) is recommended to give the drawdown protection and recovery engine sufficient room to operate as designed.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, and other leveraged instruments carries substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. Past performance, backtest results, and any statistics shown on this listing are not a guarantee of future results. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose. It is strongly recommended to test this EA on a demo account before deploying it with real funds, and to fully review and understand all input parameters before going live.

📊 Recommended Verification

⚠   (PLEASE MESSAGE ME PRIVATLY FOR OPTIMIZED SET FILE)


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Quant Gold HFT Expert Advisor for XAUUSD on M15 timeframe. Main Features: ATR-based trailing stop and breakeven Daily Pivot levels filter Entry cooldown system Blocked hours during high volatility periods No martingale, no grid Backtest Results (Pepperstone, real tick data): 2 Years: Profit Factor 1.22, Max Drawdown 9.4% 1 Year: Profit Factor 1.27, Max Drawdown 9.2% 4 Months: Profit Factor 1.36 $500 account run on 0.01 lot The EA was tested on different time periods with stable results. Importa
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
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GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
Saiko Scalper v5
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SAIKO Scalper is an advanced algorithmic trading robot designed to detect and exploit real market momentum using tick-level impulse analysis. Instead of relying only on traditional indicators, the robot monitors consecutive price movements in real time and enters trades when a strong directional impulse is detected. This approach allows SAIKO Scalper to capture fast market opportunities while avoiding many false signals caused by normal price fluctuations. The robot includes multiple layers of
PivotStorm
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PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Stealth 150 DE40
Szymon Jan Szarowski
4 (1)
Experts
Sorry for the excellent 340% p.a. performance! Yes, you read that right: these 340% p.a. backtest results are almost indecently good. But please don’t get me wrong – this is not a marketing trick, but the result of clean programming and honest backtests. Of course, such dream returns are not realistically sustainable forever, since after a few years, any EA in backtesting eventually hits the lot size limits. Still: Stealth 150 DE40 shows what’s possible when you simply let the algorithm d
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
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Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Tick Volume Balance — Real-Time Buyer/Seller Pressure Reader See who's really in control of every candle. Tick Volume Balance breaks down each finished candle into its individual ticks, classifies every tick as an up-move or a down-move by comparing it to the tick before it, and weighs each one by its volume. Whichever side — buyers or sellers — dominates the candle gets displayed as a clean percentage label directly on your chart, so you can see the real pressure behind the price action, not ju
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