Gold Day Trader Vision AI Quantum

  • Эксперты
  • Chainarong Yensawat
    Chainarong Yensawat

    Chainarong Yensawat

    ***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
    “การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
    และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
    ***บังคับข้อตกลง***
    "ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
  • Версия: 599.99
  • Обновлено: 4 июля 2026
  • Активации: 5
# Vision AI Quantum EA (GOLD SNIPER Edition)

**Vision AI Quantum EA** is an advanced, high-precision autonomous trading system engineered exclusively for **GOLD (XAUUSD)** on the **M15/M5 timeframes**. Built upon cutting-edge Neural Network (A.I.) predictions combined with institutional-grade market liquidity tracking, this EA specializes in capturing premium reversal entries right at the terminal ends of candlestick wicks (**Extreme Momentum Fading**).

Equipped with a **100% Pure Dynamic Swing Reverse Subsystem**, the EA does not rely on fragile fixed grid layers or dangerous martingales. Instead, it aims for massive risk-to-reward ratios while strictly managing retail vulnerabilities.

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### 🧠 CORE QUANTUM ARCHITECTURE & STRATEGY

The EA processes price feed ticks through a multi-layered verification gate before a single order is routed to the server:

1. **Whale Wick Liquidity Sweep Matrix:** The core engine monitors extreme price expansions. It triggers buy/sell protocols only when current Ask/Bid liquidity sweeps past the high or low boundaries of previous bars, successfully trapping institutional fake-outs.
   
2. **Absolute Dual-Zone MACD Interlock:** To completely eliminate the risk of "catching falling knives" during heavy one-sided news drops, the EA operates with a dual trend-lock standard:
   - **BUY** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is above the Zero line AND crossed above the Signal Line ($Main > Signal > 0$).
   - **SELL** orders are strictly permitted only when the MACD Main Line is below the Zero line AND crossed below the Signal Line ($Main < Signal < 0$).

3. **Neural Network RSI Pipeline Gate:** An internal lightweight neural network processes localized trend velocity, volume feed data, and scaled RSI metrics to output an autonomous probability edge. Orders are executed only if the A.I. Confidence Score clears your decisive input threshold (e.g., $\ge 60\%$).

4. **Strict Intrabar Re-entry Prevention:** To ensure portfolio longevity, the system enforces a strict **One Position Per Candlestick Bar** rule. If a position hits its Stop Loss or closes within a bar, the system locks further entries, patiently searching for signals only when the next fresh bar prints.

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### 🛡️ KEY RISK MANAGEMENT FEATURES

- **No Dangerous Strategies:** No Martingale, no Grid, no Averaging. Every position is protected by a definitive hard Stop Loss and Take Profit.
- **Advanced BreakEven Protector:** Automatically moves your Stop Loss to a profitable buffer zone once the trade matures in time and covers broker commissions.
- **Broker Maximum Spread Guard:** Actively blocks orders during heavy news slippage or abnormal spread widening (Optimized for tight raw/zero accounts such as Exness, XM, IC Markets).
- **Day Rollover Safe Window:** Automatically restricts trading during toxic market rollover swap hours (23:30 broker time) when spreads artificially inflate.

---

### 🎛️ PREMIUM HUD DASHBOARD CONTROLLER

The EA renders a sleek, institutional double-panel interface directly on your chart:
- **Realtime Portfolio Enterprise Dashboard (Left Box):** Tracks floating metrics, net equity P/L, active volume data, and calculated historical performance across 4 intervals (1 Week, 1 Month, 6 Months, 1 Year).
- **Strategy Checklist Auditor Panel (Right Box):** Provides complete transparency on why the EA is waiting or standby, verifying spread, time locks, and indicator gates instantly in premium Gold text theme.

---

### ⚙️ RECOMMENDATIONS & SETUP

- **Symbol:** XAUUSD / GOLD
- **Timeframe:** M15 (Highly Optimized) or M5 (For active intraday traders)
- **Account Type:** ECN, Raw Spread, or Zero Spread accounts with low commissions.
- **Broker Compatibility:** Fully compatible with Exness, XM, IC Markets, and Prop Firm accounts (FTMO, FundedNext, etc.).
- **VPS:** A low-latency Windows VPS (under 20ms to broker server) is highly recommended for atomic entry precision.
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Fan Yang
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Эксперты
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Vladimir Mametov
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Arkadii Zagorulko
3.75 (12)
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Valentina Zhuchkova
1 (2)
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SomaGold
Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold — мультистратегийный пробойный советник для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для золота (XAUUSD). Один график, один советник, 32 независимые стратегии, работающие вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Это мой первый опубликованный советник на MQL5. Чтобы сделать его доступным на старте, я использую прозрачную модель поэтапного роста цены: Стартовая цена: 100 USD Цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Ранние покупатели фиксируют самую низк
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
BB Return mt5
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4.42 (125)
Эксперты
BB Return — советник для торговли золотом (XAUUSD). Эту торговую идею я использовал ранее в ручной торговле. В основе стратегии — возврат цены к диапазону Bollinger Bands , но не в лоб и не по каждому касанию. Для рынка золота одних лент недостаточно, поэтому в советнике применяются дополнительные фильтры, отсекающие лишние и нерабочие ситуации. Открываются только те сделки, где логика возврата действительно оправдана. Global update on June 14th   Принципы торговли — в торговле не используются с
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Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master (v2.21) Next-Gen Hybrid Neural Network & Trend-Locked Matrix Architecture for Gold (XAUUSD) Stark AI Gold Martingale Scalper Master is an elite, fully autonomous algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). Unlike primitive martingale grids that blindly add market orders during high-slippage events, this system fuses an advanced Predictive Neural Network Gate with a mechanical MACD Trend-Locked Interlock Protocol to achieve maximum
Pivot Day Indicator for MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
Pivot Day Master is an automated, lightweight, and highly reliable technical analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It automatically calculates and draws Daily Pivot Points, key Resistance and Support levels (R1-R3, S1-S3), as well as the Daily Open Price line directly on your chart. Whether you are a day trader, scalper, or swing trader, key Pivot levels serve as high-probability reaction zones for price action, breakouts, and trend reversals. Key Features: Automatic Daily Calculation: Automa
Long Term Channel Trend MT5
Chainarong Yensawat
Индикаторы
FX Bullish Trend Finder (Long-Term Logarithmic Regression Channel) FX Bullish Trend Finder is a powerful mathematical trend analysis tool for MetaTrader 5. Utilizing Logarithmic Linear Regression and Pearson’s Correlation Coefficient ( $R$ ) , this indicator dynamically scans multiple historical time horizons to automatically project the most statistically significant trend channels on your chart. Unlike traditional static trendlines or linear channels, FX Bullish Trend Finder continuously ev
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