Gold Quant Scalper

$99 SPECIAL LAUNCH PRICE OFFER!!! (Next Price after 5 purchases: $199; Final Price: 1,599)

Gold Quant Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M1 timeframe. It combines a multiple trend filters with disciplined order-based entries and dynamic profit protection. The EA offers two selectable engines so you can match it to your risk preference, and every order is margin-checked and price-validated to stay compatible with any broker.

How it works

The EA reads market direction from two indicators. It only engages when both agree on the trend: long-only in an uptrend, short-only in a downtrend, and stands aside when the picture is unclear, cancelling any resting orders.

Two engines are built in:

  • Pyramid mode (default): places a stop order one grid in the trend direction, then adds with the trend as price advances, up to a configurable maximum. The whole basket is protected by a trailing mechanism that locks in the move and closes all positions together on a defined give-back. Trend-following by design — it scales into strength, never into losses.
  • Averaging-grid mode: an averaging approach that scales into adverse moves up to a maximum order count, gated by continuation flags, with an individual trailing stop on each trade.

Every position carries a hard stop loss, and all stop distances automatically clamp to the symbol's minimum stop and freeze levels, so orders remain valid across brokers and account types.

Key features

  • Dual-trend filter, trades only in the confirmed direction
  • Two engines: trend Pyramid or averaging Grid
  • Per-trade stop loss on every order
  • Basket trailing (Pyramid) and per-trade trailing (Averaging-grid)
  • Free-margin check before every order — no over-leveraging
  • Broker-safe: respects stop/freeze levels; no risky martingale lot multiplication
  • Simple, fully configurable inputs

Recommended use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold); Timeframe: M1
  • Account: low-spread ECN/Raw account, hedging mode recommended
  • VPS recommended for 24/5 operation
  • Recommended balance $500-1000 for 0.01 lot
  • Always test on a demo account and optimise inputs for your broker before going live

    Risk disclaimer

    Trading foreign exchange and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance and backtest results are not indicative of future results. This EA does not guarantee profit. Only trade with capital you can afford to lose, and always validate settings on a demo account first.

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