KS Smart Info Panel With Telegram Screenshot

You need to download link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183210

Live Demo Telegram Discord available contact me in profile messege.

You can get any screenshot of chart through this indicator to your Mobile Group auto frequency Set.



Free Tool for Send your MT5 Chart Screenshot with this indicator , you can add indicator multi chart but you need to attach this tool only one single chart as Expert Advisor configuration of Telegram Bot Group Discord Group more information you can ask me anytime from my mql5 profile