KS Smart Info Panel With Telegram Screenshot

You need to download link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183210

Live Demo Telegram Discord available contact me in profile messege.

You can get any screenshot of chart through this indicator to your Mobile Group auto frequency Set.


Free Tool for Send your MT5 Chart Screenshot with this indicator , you can add indicator multi chart but you need to attach this tool only one single chart as Expert Advisor configuration of Telegram Bot Group Discord Group more information you can ask me anytime from my mql5 profile

KS Smart Info Panel With Telegram Screenshot is customizable on-chart information panel for MetaTrader 5.

Core Purpose

It displays a compact, real-time information dashboard directly on the chart, combining time information, candle countdowns, economic news, and automated alerts on candle closes.

Main Features

1. Live Time Display

  • IST (Indian Standard Time) clock
  • Broker server time with automatic GMT offset
  • Symbol + current timeframe (e.g., EURUSD H1)

2. Candle Countdowns

  • Shows remaining time until the next candle close for multiple timeframes
  • Supports: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
  • Efficient 2-per-row layout to save space

3. Economic News Integration

  • Pulls data directly from the built-in Economic Calendar
  • Shows Upcoming News and Last News
  • Currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.)
  • Importance filter (All / Medium+High / High only)
  • News times displayed in IST, Broker, or GMT timezone
  • Last news includes actual/forecast/previous values with (+) / (-) impact tags and green/red coloring

4. Auto Candle-Close Alerts (Very Powerful) When enabled, on every close of a selected timeframe (e.g., M15):

  • Plays a sound alert
  • Takes a chart screenshot
  • Sends the screenshot + message to:
    • Telegram (both group/channel and private chat)
    • Discord via webhook

5. Full Customization

  • Panel position (4 corners), size, colors, fonts
  • Toggle each section on/off
  • Background (solid color or transparent)
  • Two-row compact mode for news
  • Adjustable refresh rates

Technical Highlights

  • Uses MQL5's native calendar functions
  • You need to allow Web-request URL in tool option for Telegram Discord screenshot fully setup.
  • Supports multipart HTTP POST for Telegram/Discord file uploads
  • Clean object-based layout system
  • Auto-adjusts position when chart is resized
  • Lightweight timer-based updates

This indicator is especially useful for day traders and news traders who want to stay aware of time, upcoming events, and get instant visual + notification alerts when key candles close.


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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.78 (23)
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This product filters   all expert advisors and manual charts   during news time.  It is able to remove any of your EA during news and automatically reattach them after news ends. This product also comes with a complete  order management system   that can handle your open positions and pending orders before the release of any news. Once you purchase   The News Filter , you will no longer need to rely on built-in news filters for future expert advisors, as this product can filter them all from her
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