KS Smart Info Panel With Telegram Screenshot
- Utilities
-
Kulvinder SinghKULVINDER SINGH
MQL5 Developer | Python Developer | Forex Trader | Software Product Creator
📞 +91-9996327555 | ✉ Kulvinder99@gmail.com
🌐 smarttradingpip.com | advocateprosuit.in | cctvpeoplecounting.com
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 4 August 2026
- Activations: 5
You need to download link https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/183210
Live Demo Telegram Discord available contact me in profile messege.
You can get any screenshot of chart through this indicator to your Mobile Group auto frequency Set.
Free Tool for Send your MT5 Chart Screenshot with this indicator , you can add indicator multi chart but you need to attach this tool only one single chart as Expert Advisor configuration of Telegram Bot Group Discord Group more information you can ask me anytime from my mql5 profile
KS Smart Info Panel With Telegram Screenshot is customizable on-chart information panel for MetaTrader 5.
Core Purpose
It displays a compact, real-time information dashboard directly on the chart, combining time information, candle countdowns, economic news, and automated alerts on candle closes.
Main Features
1. Live Time Display
- IST (Indian Standard Time) clock
- Broker server time with automatic GMT offset
- Symbol + current timeframe (e.g., EURUSD H1)
2. Candle Countdowns
- Shows remaining time until the next candle close for multiple timeframes
- Supports: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1
- Efficient 2-per-row layout to save space
3. Economic News Integration
- Pulls data directly from the built-in Economic Calendar
- Shows Upcoming News and Last News
- Currency filtering (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, etc.)
- Importance filter (All / Medium+High / High only)
- News times displayed in IST, Broker, or GMT timezone
- Last news includes actual/forecast/previous values with (+) / (-) impact tags and green/red coloring
4. Auto Candle-Close Alerts (Very Powerful) When enabled, on every close of a selected timeframe (e.g., M15):
- Plays a sound alert
- Takes a chart screenshot
- Sends the screenshot + message to:
- Telegram (both group/channel and private chat)
- Discord via webhook
5. Full Customization
- Panel position (4 corners), size, colors, fonts
- Toggle each section on/off
- Background (solid color or transparent)
- Two-row compact mode for news
- Adjustable refresh rates
Technical Highlights
- Uses MQL5's native calendar functions
- You need to allow Web-request URL in tool option for Telegram Discord screenshot fully setup.
- Supports multipart HTTP POST for Telegram/Discord file uploads
- Clean object-based layout system
- Auto-adjusts position when chart is resized
- Lightweight timer-based updates
This indicator is especially useful for day traders and news traders who want to stay aware of time, upcoming events, and get instant visual + notification alerts when key candles close.