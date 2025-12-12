SL Based TP Multiplier

This utility assists traders in managing risk by calculating Take Profit levels based on the Stop Loss distance.

The script calculates the distance between the Open Price and the Stop Loss, multiplies it by a user-defined ratio (R-Multiple), and modifies the Take Profit order accordingly.

Key Functions:
1. Automated TP Calculation: Sets Take Profit based on Stop Loss distance (e.g., 1:2, 1:3).
2. Multi-Symbol Support: Can process the current chart or all open positions on the account.
3. Target Management: Option to close the position immediately if the current price is already better than the calculated target.

Parameters:
* Ratio Multiplier: The factor to multiply the risk distance (e.g., 2.0 for 1:2 ratio).
* Apply To All Symbols: Set to true to apply logic to all open trades.
* Close If Reached: Set to true to close the trade if the price is already beyond the target level.

Important: A Stop Loss must be set on the position for the calculation to work.
Recommended products
Chart Background Changer Utility
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Utilities
Chart Background Changer Utility v1.90 Professional Chart Customization Tool for MetaTrader 5 Product Description Transform your MetaTrader 5 trading experience with the Chart Background Changer Utility - a professional tool that allows you to personalize your charts with custom backgrounds, images, or colors. Whether you want to create a more visually appealing workspace or reduce eye strain with custom colors, this utility makes it simple and effortless. Key Features Three Background Modes:
CloseByLossOrProfit
Konstantin Chernov
Utilities
CloseByLossOrProfit Expert Advisor closes all positions as their total profit or loss reaches a specified value (in deposit currency). In addition, it can delete pending orders. Allow AutoTrading before running the Expert Advisor. Usage: Run the Expert Advisor on a chart. Input Parameters:  Language of messages displayed (EN, RU, DE, FR, ES) - language of the output messages (English, Russian, German, French, Spanish); Profit in the currency  - profit in points; Loss in the currency  - loss in p
FREE
Risk Manager with automatic hidden SLTP
Christian Christophe Mongroo
Utilities
This Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) has been designed to automatically manage Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP). Main Features Automatic Detection of Manual Positions : Monitors new manual positions without SL/TP and applies the configured rules Multiple Orders : Opening of multiple orders under the same conditions as the original position Hidden SL/TP : The hidden mode allows creating SL/TP invisible to your broker  Equity Protection": Allows defining a threshold for the accou
Stop and Take EA
Luis Enrique Ricales
3.67 (3)
Experts
The Expert Advisor is only designed for manual trading. The EA sets stop loss and take profit for positions and pending orders on the current symbol. It also has trailing stop and breakeven functions. Input Parameters Stop loss   - stop loss value; Take profit   - take profit value; Close all if profit reached the x percent of balance or   - close all positions once the total profit reaches x percent of balance; close all if profit reached the x profit amount in currency   - close all positions
FREE
MT5 Change All Chart TimeFrames
Lee Sullivan
5 (1)
Utilities
This script is for changing all open tabs/charts at once on MetaTrader 5 using the drop-down box once the script has been initialized. It has all the standard timeframes available to be selected for MetaTrader 5. This is an individual script for all timeframes. You will need to select the timeframe you want all charts to go. Please watch the video for the installation instructions. 
Your tick scalper
Roman Lomaev
Experts
Tick Scalper «Tick Scalper» Pure price action, no indicators. Always sets StopLoss, TakeProfit, and trails positions with TrailingStop.   Core Parameters Parameter Default Value Description TakeProfit — Fixed TakeProfit in pips. StopLoss — Fixed StopLoss in pips. TrailingStop — TrailingStop distance (pips) for modifying positions. cSeconds — Signal check interval (seconds). MinPriceShot — Minimum price movement (pips) to activate a signal. MaxOrdersCount — Maximum concurrent open orders (
Equity Firewall
Ervand Oganesyan
Utilities
Equity Firewall is a utility for MT5 designed for automatic drawdown control and risk management at the account level. It protects capital, especially when multiple expert advisors are trading on the same account with the risk of sudden position increases or drawdowns. Install the trial version for demo accounts Equity Firewall allows setting a maximum overall drawdown, a daily loss limit, and a profit target, with a choice of action when the limit is reached: close all positions and orders, clo
TP SL Calculator
Pham
Utilities
For MT4: TP SL Calculator for MT4 This tool helps you to automatically calculate profit at Take - Profit price and loss at Stop - Loss price. Feature: - Calculate profit at TP price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with TP price is greater than 0. Profit is expressed in money and points. - Calculate loss at SL price. Apply to all operators (BUY / BUY LIMIT / BUY STOP / SELL / SELL LIMIT / SELL STOP), with SL price is greater than 0.   Loss is
Auto Breakeven MT5
Volodymyr Hrybachov
Utilities
A utility for automatically setting breakeven levels, transfers trades to breakeven   when passing a given distance   . Allows you to minimize risks. Created by a professional trader for traders.       Utility       works with any market orders opened manually by a trader or using advisors. Can filter trades by magic number. The utility can work with any number of orders simultaneously. MT4 version https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/57076 WHAT THE UTILITY CAN DO: install virtulnoe levels   b
Breakeven Quick SL
Makarii Gubaydullin
Utilities
Breakeven levels: move SL in just 1 click. Avoid  losing  existing  profit Using   this   utility ,   you   can   quickly  protect your profit  in just 1 click. Especially   important  for a  short -term   trading.  Offset option is also available. Multifunctional utility : 66+ features, including this tool  |   Contact me  if you have any questions  |   MT4 version How to move SL levels: 1. Specify a specific   [Symbol] , or select   [ALL]   Symbols. 2. Select the   trade type   for which you
EA Hedger MT5
Sergej Chukhista
3 (2)
Utilities
Have you bought a trading advisor, subscribed to a signal, or are you trading manually ?! Don't forget about risk management. EA Hedger   is a professional trading utility with many settings that allows you to manage risks using hedging. Hedging is a trading technique that involves opening opposite positions to those already open positions. With the help of hedging, the position can be completely or partially blocked (locked). For example, you have three open positions on your account: EURUSD b
HotKey Trade
Juan Pablo Sanchez Correa
Utilities
HotKey Trade is a fast-execution panel that lets you trade with just the press of a key. Open BUY (C), SELL (V), or close all (X) orders instantly, without menus or clicks. Additionally, you can adjust the lot size with the ↑↓ arrows and view P&L, margin, and lot size in real time. Ideal for scalpers, manual traders, and those who value speed. Key-based operation - P&L and margin display - Dynamic lot size control - Compatible with any symbol and timeframe Key to BUY (Default: C) Key to SELL (De
Trailing Stop Manager PRO
Prime Horizon
Utilities
Trailing Stop Manager PRO — Professional Trailing Stop Management (MT5) Trailing Stop Manager PRO is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that automates trailing stop management on your open positions. It can manage all positions on the account or only those filtered by symbol and/or MagicNumber. The EA includes several features: fixed pip trailing stop, ATR-based trailing, automatic break-even, partial close and a visual dashboard. Purpose of the tool Standardize trailing stop management across a
ZoneStrike
Amir Nejatbakhsh
Utilities
ZoneStrike V 1.00 - Manual Trading Control Panel ZoneStrike is an advanced manual trading assistant for MetaTrader 5, designed to give traders full control over position sizing, risk management, and execution from a clean, intuitive graphical interface. Whether you're a scalper, swing trader, or institutional analyst, ZoneStrike empowers you to trade confidently with precision and speed. Key Features Risk-Based Position Sizing Define your trade risk as a percentage of your account balance. Z
Reverse Copier for Prop Firms
Maziar Safaeinajafabadi
Utilities
Instructions for Using Reverse Copier EA Attach EA to Charts Open MetaTrader and attach the EA to any chart on both accounts (master & slave). Make sure AutoTrading is enabled. Master Account (Signal Sender) Set Mode = Master in EA settings. This account will send trade signals. Slave Account (Signal Receiver) Set Mode = Slave in EA settings. This account will receive trades in reverse (opposite direction). Lot Multiplier In Slave EA settings, set Multiplier to control lot size. Example: 1.0
One Click Trader MT5 Real
Andrzej Pierz
Utilities
One Click Trader  is a tool designed for MetaTrader 4 platform, which enables you to take your trading to the next level. It enables you to open, manage and close your trades in simple an efficient way by just one click of your mouse button. "-"   ,  "+"  change OCT window size  Up arrow minimizes the OCT panel Down arrow maximizes the OCT panel Right arrow displays the next panel with additional features Left arrow hides the panel with additional features Red  SELL  button enables you to open s
Trade Assistant FRC
Furkan Cal
Utilities
Manual trading panel — opens one test trade for validation only. fRC Trade Assistant — Smart Manual Trading Panel fRC Trade Assistant is an intelligent trading panel designed for manual traders. It allows you to open positions with one click, calculate lot size based on your predefined risk, and automatically place Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) levels. For example, if your balance is $1000 and you set a 1% risk , the panel automatically calculates the appropriate lot size. When the trad
Auto SLTP Maker MT5
Oleg Remizov
5 (1)
Utilities
Auto SLTP Maker MT5  is an assistant for all those who forget to set StopLoss and/or TakeProfit in deal parameters, or trade on a very fast market and fail to place them in time. This tool automatically tracks trades without StopLoss and/or TakeProfit and checks what level should be set in accordance with the settings. The tool works both with market and pending orders. The type of orders to work with can be set in the parameters. It can track either trades for the instrument it runs on, or all
Talents ATR Scalper Utility
Michael Musco
Utilities
Talents ATR Scalper Utility (MT5) The Talents ATR Scalper Utility is a professional-grade trade execution and management tool built for MetaTrader 5. Inspired by the Biblical Parable of the Talents , this utility is designed to help traders multiply their potential with precision risk control, one-click simplicity, and advanced automation. Whether you’re scalping forex, gold, or indices, this tool delivers speed, consistency, and confidence. Key Features One-Click Trade Preview Click below price
Fast Manager MT5
Nabil Oukhouma
Utilities
Fast Manager (MT5 Manager) is a high-speed utility designed for traders who need rapid execution and automated trade management. Built to streamline manual trading, this EA provides on-chart buttons for instant Buy/Sell execution and "Close All" functions, while automatically handling risk management behind the scenes. MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/132477?source=Site+Profile+Seller Key Features: One-Click Trading Panel: execute trades instantly using the on-chart Buy, Sel
Risk Control Utility MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Utilities
Risk Control Utility MT5 designed for manual trading. It helps to calculate and control your risks, transfer transactions to breakeven and accompany positions with trailing stop. Easy to set up and use. It can be used for calculating a trading lot, calculating stop loss and take profit levels. Works with currency pairs, CFDs, stocks, indices, futures, cryptocurrencies Displays   volume,   potential loss and profit before   placing an order Ability to set the expiration time of a pending order Tr
TP and SL Calculator Indicator MT5
Mehnoosh Karimi
Utilities
TP & SL Calculator Indicator for MT5 The Take Profit & Stop Loss Calculator Indicator is an effective risk and capital management tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders easily determine and set take profit (TP) and stop loss (SL) levels directly on the chart. This indicator improves trading efficiency through its dedicated control panel, which includes: Creating and managing TP and SL levels for both Buy and Sell positions Calculating trade volume in lots Displaying the Risk-to-Reward
FREE
SimpleKeys
Ryota Nomura
Utilities
SimpleKeys - Professional Hotkey-Driven Trading EA (Trade manager) Transform your trading with hotkey controls, automated risk management, and institutional-grade features. No complex panels, no distractions - just pure trading efficiency with enterprise-level capabilities. Quick Summary SimpleKeys is designed for traders who value precision and speed . Execute complete trades in seconds using intuitive visual lines controlled by hotkeys, with automatic lot sizing based on your preferred risk
Close In Quick Script
Mathew Louis Sau Kinminja
Utilities
The Close In Quick Script is an optimized, high-performance MQL5 script designed to swiftly close all open positions for the current chart's symbol on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Engineered for speed and reliability, it leverages asynchronous trading, minimal system checks, and robust error handling to ensure seamless trade closure. Whether you're a day trader, scalper, or portfolio manager, this script is an essential tool for efficiently managing and exiting trades. Key Features: Asynchronous t
FREE
VirtualStopsMT5
Viktor Shpakovskiy
Utilities
A utility for managing open positions using virtual (invisible to the broker) stops. Virtual stop loss and virtual take profit can be freely moved around the chart. If the price touches the virtual stop line (TP, SL, TS), the EA will close all orders of the same direction on the current chart. Closing orders by virtual take profit is possible only if there is a profit. With the help of the built-in trading simulator, you can, in the strategy tester, see how the adviser works. Parameters Block
Click Trading
Jawad Tauheed
5 (1)
Experts
One Click Trading – Auto TP SL Developer TraderLinkz Version 1.00 Category Utility What it does Adds missing TP and SL to your manual trades and pending orders Sets them once per ticket Lets you move TP and SL afterward Works on hedging and netting accounts Scans on every tick and reacts on trade events Why you want it You place faster entries You get consistent risk and exit targets You reduce fat finger errors You keep full manual control Quick start Attach the EA to any chart Keep TP and SL e
FREE
Capital Care 5 Exaado
Mohamed Mahdy Mohamed Abdelmoneim
5 (6)
Utilities
Exaado Capital care If you've been searching for ways to manage Drawdown control, Drawdown Control, Balance protection, or Daily Drawdown Limit related to trading with Prop Firms, FTMO, My Forex Fund, or Funded accounts, then you've come to the right place. Additionally, if you're looking to safeguard your trading account, we can help. Do you struggle with managing your drawdown while trading funded accounts? Our EA is designed specifically for those in your position. Many prop firms have a "Tra
FREE
EA SB8 Panel Trade
Juan Manuel Bernal Martin
Utilities
SB-8 – Manual Trading Panel with Fixed Risk & TradingView-Style Visualization for MT5 SB-8 is an advanced manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 , designed to execute trades visually, quickly and without calculations . It is especially built for traders coming from TradingView , who often find MT5 confusing when it comes to risk management and trade visualization. With SB-8, you don’t calculate lot size, percentages or risk . You simply move the Stop Loss line , and the panel handles everything a
SmartRiskManager
Juergen Josef Wonke
Experts
One click. Everything under control. SmartTradePanel is a lightweight, fast trade panel for MT5. You trade and manage risk in USD (not pips), place pending orders with visual confirmation, start trailing only when your trigger is activated – and keep your chart clean. The panel always stays in the foreground, is DPI-friendly, and remembers your settings for each symbol. Main functions • One-click trading & closing BUY / SELL Close all BUY / SELL Close only winners / only losers Close HAL
T Manager for Price action Traders
Haidar, Lionel Haj Ali
4.5 (10)
Utilities
T Manager, the ultimate trade management solution designed by traders for traders. If you are searching for a simple and efficient trade panel, trade manager, or trade assistant, you are at the right place.   The market contains a diverse number of those tools , but this one is designed by traders for traders . I designed this tool, and I am using it daily. Take my advice and stop buying tools blended with un-useful features that you will never use,   T Manager provides you with the essential y
Buyers of this product also purchase
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Utilities
It helps to calculate the risk per trade, the easy installation of a new order, order management with partial closing functions, trailing stop of 7 types and other useful functions. Additional materials and instructions Installation instructions - Application instructions - Trial version of the application for a demo account Line function -   shows on the chart the Opening line, Stop Loss, Take Profit. With this function it is easy to set a new order and see its additional characteristics bef
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (578)
Utilities
Welcome to Trade Manager MT5 - the ultimate risk management tool designed to make trading more intuitive, precise, and efficient. This is not just an order placement tool; it's a comprehensive solution for seamless trade planning, position management, and enhanced control over risk. Whether you're a beginner taking your first steps, an advanced trader, or a scalper needing rapid executions, Trade Manager MT5 adapts to your needs, offering flexibility across all markets, from forex and indices t
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Utilities
Experience exceptionally fast trade copying with the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . With its easy 1-minute setup, this trade copier allows you to copy trades between multiple MetaTrader terminals on the same Windows computer or Windows VPS with lightning-fast copying speeds of under 0.5 seconds. Whether you're a beginner or a professional trader, the   Local Trade Copier EA MT5   offers a wide range of options to customize it to your specific needs. It's the ultimate solution for anyone looking t
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (145)
Utilities
Trade Panel is a multifunctional trading assistant. The application contains more than 50 trading functions for manual trading and allows you to automate most trading operations. Attention, the application does not work in the strategy tester. Before purchasing, you can test the demo version on a demo account. The demo version is here . Full instructions here . Trade. Allows you to perform trading operations in one click: Open pending orders and positions with automatic risk calculation. Open mu
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Utilities
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time. Supports
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Utilities
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Utilities
Beta Release The Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is nearly at the official alpha release. Some features are still under development and you may encounter minor bugs. If you experience issues, please report them, your feedback helps improve the software for everyone. The price will increase after 20 sales. Remaining copies at $90: 2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader is a powerful tool that automatically copies trading signals from Telegram channels or groups directly to your MetaTrader 5 account
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Utilities
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders, trade modifications, pa
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Utilities
Smart Stop Scanner – Multi-Asset Stop-Loss Intelligence for Modern Traders Overview The Smart Stop Scanner brings professional stop-loss monitoring to every chart. It analyzes market structure, detects meaningful breakouts, and identifies the most relevant protective levels across Forex, Gold, Indices, Metals, Crypto, and more. All results appear inside one clean, DPI-aware dashboard designed for clarity, speed, and instant decision-making. How Stop-Loss Levels Are Identified Instead of rely
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Utilities
Lazy Trader is your personal risk management assistant that independently finds the best market entries, manages positions, and helps you extract maximum profit from every trading idea! It monitors charts from M1 to W1 , finds optimal entry points based on your parameters, and manages trades without your involvement: - Got an idea on the daily chart? No need to wait for lower timeframes to form a signal — Lazy Trader will check everything and open all necessary positions while you live your lif
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Utilities
Trade copier for MT5 is a trade copier for the МetaТrader 5 platform. It copies forex trades  between any accounts   MT5 - MT5, MT4 - MT5 for the COPYLOT MT5 version (or MT4 - MT4 MT5 - MT4 for the COPYLOT MT4 version)    Reliable copier!         MT4 version Full Description +DEMO +PDF   How To Buy    How To Install     How to get Log Files    How To Test and Optimize    All products from Expforex You can also copy trades in the МТ4 terminal (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):     COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Utilities
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Utilities
EASY Insight AIO – All-In-One Power for AI-Driven Trading Want to skip the setup and start scanning the entire market – Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and even Stocks – in seconds? EASY Insight AIO is the complete plug-and-play solution for AI-powered trade analysis. It includes all core Stein Investments indicators built-in and automatically exports clean, structured CSV files – perfect for backtesting, AI prompts, and live market decision-making. No need to install or configure indicators manu
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Utilities
Trade Manager to help you quickly enter and exit trades while automatically calculating your risk. Including features to help prevent you from Over Trading, Revenge Trading and Emotional Trading. Trades can be managed automatically and the account performance metrics can be visualised in a graph. These features make this panel ideal for all manual traders and it helps to enhance the MetaTrader 5 platform. Multi Language support. MT4 Version  |  User Guide + Demo The Trade Manager does not work i
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Utilities
Smart Stop Manager – Automated Stop-Loss Execution with Professional Precision Overview The Smart Stop Manager is the execution layer of the Smart Stop lineup, built for traders who require structured, reliable, and fully automated stop-loss management across multiple open positions. It continuously monitors active trades, calculates the optimal stop level using Smart Stop market-structure logic, and updates stops automatically with clean, transparent rules. Whether managing a single asset or
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Utilities
Grid Manual is a trading panel for working with grid strategies. The utility is universal, has flexible settings and an intuitive interface. It works with a grid of orders not only in the direction of averaging losses, but also in the direction of increasing profits. The trader does not need to create and maintain a grid of orders, the utility will do it. It is enough to open an order and the "Grid manual" will automatically create a grid of orders for it and will accompany it until the close. F
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Utilities
Telegram to MT5: The Ultimate Signal Copying Solution Simplify your trading with Telegram to MT5, the modern tool that copies trading signals directly from Telegram channels and chats to your MetaTrader 5 platform, without the need for DLLs. This powerful solution ensures precise signal execution, extensive customization options, saves time, and boosts your efficiency. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Key Features Direct Telegram API Integration Authenticate via phone number and secure code. Easily man
ChartSync MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
5 (2)
Utilities
Chart Sync indicator - designed to synchronize graphic objects in terminal windows. Can be used as an addition to TradePanel . Before purchasing, you can test the Demo version on a demo account. Demo here . To work, install the indicator on the chart from which you want to copy objects. Graphic objects created on this chart will be automatically copied by the indicator to all charts with the same symbol. The indicator will also copy any changes in graphical objects. Input parameters: exception -
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Utilities
Trading Panel for trading in One click.  Working with positions and orders!  Trading from the  chart  or the  keyboard . With our trading panel, you can execute trades with a single click directly from the chart and perform trading operations 30 times faster than with the standard MetaTrader control. Automatic calculations of parameters and functions make trading faster and more convenient for traders. Graphic tips, info labels, and full information on trade deals are on the chart MetaTrader.  
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Utilities
HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss  functions - Intuitive, adaptive, and customizable interface - Session and strong algorithmic level visualization - Works with any assets and account types Join the   ALG
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Utilities
Seconds Chart is a unique tool for creating second-based charts in MetaTrader 5 . With Seconds Chart , you can construct charts with timeframes set in seconds, providing unparalleled flexibility and precision in analysis that is unavailable with standard minute or hourly charts. For example, the S15 timeframe indicates a chart with candles lasting 15 seconds. You can use any indicators and Expert Advisors that support custom symbols. Working with them is just as convenient as on standard charts.
KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
4.25 (4)
Utilities
Safeguard Your Trading Capital Effortlessly Protecting your trading capital is just as important as growing it. The KT Equity Protector is your personal risk manager, continuously watching your account equity and automatically stepping in to prevent losses or lock in profits by closing all active and pending orders when predefined profit targets or stop-loss levels are reached. No more emotional decisions, no guesswork—just reliable equity protection working tirelessly on your behalf. KT Equity
HYT utility
Sergey Batudayev
Utilities
HYT (Help Your Trading) is a tool designed to help you average down your losing positions using two main techniques: Standard averaging. Hedging with subsequent opening of positions in the direction of the trend. This tool allows you to manage multiple positions opened in different directions, both for buying and selling. HYT automatically calculates the size of the next position, order price, direction for averaging, and closing the position with a specified take-profit level. It also provides
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.58 (33)
Utilities
Trade Copier is a professional utility designed to copy and synchronize trades between trading accounts. Copying occurs from the account / terminal of the supplier to the account / terminal of the recipient, which are installed on the same computer or VPS . Before buying, you can test the demo version on a demo account. Demo version here . Full instruction here . Main functionality and benefits: Supports copying MT5> MT5, MT4> MT5, MT5> MT4, including MT5 netting accounts. * Supports copying Dem
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Utilities
DashPlus is an advanced trade management tool designed to enhance your trading efficiency and effectiveness on the MetaTrader 5 platform. It offers a comprehensive suite of features, including risk calculation, order management, advanced grid systems, chart-based tools, and performance analytics. Key Features 1. Recovery Grid Implements an averaging and flexible grid system to manage trades during adverse market conditions. Allows for strategic entry and exit points to optimize trade recovery
Risk Manager for MT5
Sergey Batudayev
4.35 (17)
Utilities
Expert Advisor Risk Manager for MT5 is a very important and in my opinion necessary program for every trader. With this Expert Advisor, you will be able to control the risk in your trading account. Risk and profit control can be carried out both in monetary terms and in percentage terms. For the Expert Advisor to work, simply attach it to the currency pair chart and set the acceptable risk values ​​in the deposit currency or in % of the current balance. [Instruction for Risk Manager parameter
OrderManager MT5
Lukas Roth
4.83 (24)
Utilities
Introducing the Order Manager : A Revolutionary Utility for MT5 Manage your trades like a pro with the all-new Order Manager utility for MetaTrader 5. Designed with simplicity and ease-of-use in mind, the Order Manager allows you to effortlessly define and visualize the risk associated with each trade, enabling you to make informed decisions and optimize your trading strategy. For more information about the OrderManager, please refear to the manual. [ Demo ]  [ Manual ]  [ MT4 Version ]  [ Teleg
Uber Trade Manager
Meelis Hynninen
4.88 (16)
Utilities
The UTM Trade Manager is a powerful, yet intuitive trading tool offering fast, efficient trade execution and advanced features such as the "Ignore Spread" mode and a built-in local trade copier, and others. Designed to simplify your trading operations, it provides a user-friendly graphical interface and on-chart controls for seamless management. Important Notice: This manager may experience performance issues on systems with less than 8GB of RAM or when running on Mac ARM (M1) systems using emul
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Utilities
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
More from author
Smart Bulk SL Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Smart Bulk SL Setter Tired of the chaos of manually adjusting Stop Loss levels one trade at a time? Say goodbye to tedious manual work and hello to superior risk control! The Smart Bulk SL Setter is the intelligent script that grants you the power of collective Stop Loss management with a single click. This script is engineered to act as an automated "Safety Shield," ensuring every open position is instantly protected within predefined risk boundaries—even during the most volatile trading moment
FREE
Apex StopLoss Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Apex StopLoss Manager – Advanced Risk Control Tool Apex StopLoss Manager is a professional risk-management script designed to give traders precise and intentional control over Stop Loss behavior, especially in situations where spread and execution costs can cause unintended losses. This tool focuses on accuracy, discipline, and manual control rather than automated trading logic. What This Tool Does The script allows traders to: Apply a true breakeven Stop Loss that accounts for spread and execu
FREE
Smart Bulk Order Closer
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Smart Bulk Order Closer Close trades intelligently based on real profit and loss conditions. Manually closing trades one by one during fast market movements is inefficient and risky. Most standard scripts simply close all positions without considering whether a trade is profitable or losing. Smart Bulk Order Closer is a precision utility designed to close trades selectively based on their current floating PnL value, giving traders full control over exits with a single execution. Core Concept: P
FREE
Lock and Peel Pro Advanced Risk Manager
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Advanced Breakeven & Partial Close Manager (MT5 Script) This script is a trade management utility designed to apply breakeven protection and partial position closing across existing open positions using clear, rule-based logic. It runs once when attached to a chart and performs only the actions explicitly enabled through user inputs. No background execution, no automated trading decisions, and no signal generation. What This Script Does When executed, the script scans open positions and can: Mo
FREE
Smart Bulk TP Setter
Muhammad Hassan Muhammad Ahmad Atiyah
Utilities
Smart Bulk TP Setter – Efficient Take Profit Management (MT5 Script) The Smart Bulk TP Setter is a high-efficiency script for MetaTrader 5 (MT5), designed to give traders precise control over multiple open positions. Instead of setting Take Profit (TP) levels one by one, this script allows you to instantly synchronize a unified TP price across selected positions with a single click, using intelligent filters. Key Features & Smart Filtering Bulk TP Synchronization Instantly sets the same Take Pro
FREE
Filter:
Lilian_Lebanon
54
Lilian_Lebanon 2025.12.22 17:50 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Mohamed Hassan
68
Mohamed Hassan 2025.12.22 15:14 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Alex
66
Alex 2025.12.22 14:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ahmed_Esmaeel
64
Ahmed_Esmaeel 2025.12.22 12:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Lionardo1122
64
Lionardo1122 2025.12.22 11:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Reply to review