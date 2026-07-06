Secura Trends

  • Indicators
  • KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED
    KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED

    KINGSLEY IFEANYI IWUFRED

    I am a passionate trader with over 7 years of experience in Forex, stocks, and cryptocurrencies. Over the years, I have explored and mastered various trading styles—from scalping to swing trading—while constantly refining strategies that adapt to different market conditions.
    1 topic
  • Version: 2.1
  • Updated: 6 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

Secura Trends | Multi-Timeframe Confluence Indicator

Know the trend. Trade with confidence.

Secura Trends is a professional-grade, all-in-one trend analysis indicator built for serious traders who demand clarity across multiple timeframes without cluttering their charts. Everything you need to read market direction, momentum, and structure is consolidated into a single, clean interface — no second-guessing, no switching between tools.

Indicator User Manual: <Click Here>

What It Does

Secura Trends runs a proprietary multi-layer trend engine directly on your chart, combining dynamic channel analysis, adaptive moving averages, and momentum filtering to identify high-probability trend conditions in real time.

The indicator continuously evaluates market structure across all 9 timeframes simultaneously — from M1 to Monthly — and presents the results in an elegant dashboard panel so you always know the bigger picture, even when you're focused on a lower timeframe entry.

Key Features

Dynamic Trend Channels Price-adaptive channels that tighten in low volatility and expand in high volatility, helping you identify genuine breakouts from noise.

Color-Coded Hull Moving Average A smoothed trend line that shifts color in real time — instantly communicating whether momentum is building or fading without any manual interpretation.

Multi-Timeframe Confluence Panel A compact 5-indicator × 9-timeframe matrix gives you a full market alignment view at a glance. Each cell lights green or red so you can assess confluence across timeframes in seconds. Timeframe weighting is fully configurable so you can prioritize the TFs that matter most to your strategy.

Trend Strength Meter A dedicated panel scores the overall market bias from weak to very strong, with a gradient direction display that reflects the balance of bullish vs bearish pressure across all active timeframes.

Multi-Pair Dashboard Monitor up to 16 currency pairs (fully customizable) from a single chart. Each row displays live percentage change, pip movement, Average Daily Range, a trend rating score, MACD momentum, and open trade P&L — all updating in real time. Click any pair to switch to it instantly.

Envelope Bands Dual-layer dynamic envelope channels that serve as visual support, resistance, and volatility reference zones.

Trailing Structure Lines Real-time trailing levels that follow price structure during trending conditions, helping you stay in trades longer and identify potential reversal zones early.

Buy / Sell Signal Markers Non-repainting signals that appear only when multiple internal conditions align with the prevailing trend direction. Signals are suppressed until meaningful trend continuation is confirmed, reducing false entries in choppy conditions.

Trend Flip Markers Visual dots mark every confirmed trend direction change so you never miss a structural shift on your chart.

Built-In Alert System Optional pop-up, sound, and email alerts on signal events so you never miss a setup even when you step away from the screen.

Who It's For

  • Trend-following traders who want one clean tool instead of five separate indicators
  • Swing and intraday traders who rely on multi-timeframe confluence before entering
  • Traders who manage multiple pairs and need a fast visual summary without opening multiple charts
  • Anyone who has struggled with indicator overload and wants structure and simplicity without sacrificing depth

Technical Highlights

  • Zero repainting on signals
  • Fully incremental calculations — minimal CPU impact even on 16-pair dashboards
  • All panels respond instantly to chart resizing, timeframe changes, and symbol switches
  • Configurable for any trading style — scalping to position trading
  • Works on all symbols: Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto, Commodities

Settings Overview

All major parameters are grouped and labeled clearly in the inputs panel:

Group What You Control
NanoTrader Channel Channel sensitivity, signal display, alert types
Hull Moving Average Period, speed, trend line segments, up/down colors
Half Trend Swing amplitude sensitivity
EMA Baseline Baseline period
FL Envelopes Dual envelope periods and multipliers
MTF Panel Indicator periods, TF weighting coefficients, corner position
Trend Meter Toggle on/off
Dashboard Pair list, position, P&L column toggle

Requirements

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Chart type: Any
  • Recommended timeframes: M5 and above for swing/intraday; M15–H4 for position trading
  • Minimum bars required: 200+

Secura Trends — Built for traders who trade with conviction.


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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Indicators
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
Crystal Quantum Pro
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (2)
Indicators
CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
Currency Strength Wizard MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
Indicators
Currency Strength Wizard   is a very powerful indicator that provides you with all-in-one solution for successful trading. The indicator calculates the power of this or that forex pair using the data of all currencies on multiple time frames. This data is represented in a form of easy to use currency index and currency power lines which you can use to see the power of this or that currency. All you need is attach the indicator to the chart you want to trade and the indicator will show you real s
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT4  HERE Here our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis  Master Edition is a professional-grade analytical tool designed to visualize market structure through the lens of volume and money flow. Unlike standard volume indicators, this tool displays a Daily Volume Profile
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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