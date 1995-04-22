CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
- 专家
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Chainarong Yensawat***คำเตือนความเสี่ยง***
“การลงทุนมีความเสี่ยง ผู้ลงทุนควรศึกษาข้อมูลก่อนตัดสินใจลงทุน
และผลทดสอบในอดีตไม่ได้การันตีผลตอบแทนในอนาคต“
***บังคับข้อตกลง***
"ยอมรับความเสี่ยงโบรกเกอร์ต่างประเทศ
- 版本: 32.0
- 激活: 5
CyberTradeTHxAI Professional Assistant Panel
CyberTrade PANEL MASTER is an institutional-grade, fully automated hybrid trading workstation engineered specifically for MetaTrader 5. It seamlessly bridges the gap between high-speed manual order routing and automated algorithmic momentum assistants, providing retail traders with the precision and risk controls usually reserved for prop-firm asset managers.
Built specifically to operate smoothly within Netting environment constraints, the application provides an active on-chart command matrix that functions concurrently alongside an advanced Multi-EMA breakout subsystem.
Core Execution Modules
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Interactive Manual Trading Console: Deploys instantaneous, single-click buy or sell orders directly from your active chart overlay screen. Features rapid global liquidation keys to close all floating networks simultaneously, ensuring lightning-fast execution speed.
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Automatic EMA Ribbon Pullback Engine: When activated, the algorithm continuously tracks dynamic market structural momentum using a conjoined EMA ribbon sequence (EMA 9, 14, 25, 50, 75, and 100) paired with an SMA filtered MACD baseline. It isolates precise pullback-and-continuation setups on lower exchange waves, making it highly optimized for fast-scalping strategies on the M5 timeframe.
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Strict Daily Auto Quota Enforcement Policy: To systematically protect portfolio drawdowns from the dangers of emotional overtrading, the automated assistant enforces a rigid risk-routing policy. It strictly limits auto-trading exposure to a maximum of 3 completed cycle blocks per day based on a conjoined distribution path:
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Maximum 2 BUY cycles and 1 SELL cycle per day.
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Maximum 2 SELL cycles and 1 BUY cycle per day. Once this dynamic day-cap is breached, the automated scanner hard-locks itself out until the next server date reset.
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Advanced Risk Management Subsystems
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Dynamic Portfolio Risk Lot Scaling: Powered by an automated compounding engine that dynamically adjusts subsequent position lot allocations based on your peak recorded balance milestones. It standardizes target capital exposure without manual user intervention.
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Mathematical Grid Recovery Network: If a manual cycle initialization encounters local structural pullbacks, the dual-action grid assistant deploys mathematically calculated recovery orders at fixed point distance fields, stabilizing the overall basket break-even floor.
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Airtight Server Compliance Infrastructure: Fully optimized to pass the rigorous MQL5 Market Cloud Validator stress-testing environments. Runs asynchronous pre-flight margin verification routines ( OrderCalcMargin Matrix Check ) and automated Server Volume Limits synchronization filters before execution routing to completely secure transaction pipelines against any server rejects.
Input Parameters Guide
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Use_Auto_Compound: Toggles dynamic portfolio risk lot scaling based on account growth.
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Base_Balance_Per_001: The balance required for every 0.01 lot step increment.
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Risk_Percent_Per_Cycle: Total financial margin percentage risk per trade cycle cluster.
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Reward_R_Ratio: Targeted mathematical risk-to-reward ratio for automated basket closures.
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Grid_Distance_Points: The strict distance in points maintained between consecutive grid recovery orders.
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Auto_Timeframe: Defines the operational chart structure for indicator processing (Recommended: PERIOD_M5).