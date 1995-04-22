Amazing EA for BTC

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA

Overview

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators.

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop management, profit protection, and an on-chart control panel.

Trading Strategy

The EA uses one entry method:

Trendline Breakout

Buy Entry

A Buy trade is opened when price breaks above the calculated downtrend line.

Sell Entry

A Sell trade is opened when price breaks below the calculated uptrend line.

The strategy waits for breakout confirmation before opening a position.

Main Features

Trendline breakout trading strategy

Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell modes

Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation

Balance-based lot sizing option

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Trailing Stop management

Global profit trailing

Maximum profit target exit

Maximum loss protection

Optional account balance filter

Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

Maximum open trade control

Automatic lot validation

Margin-aware order sizing

Magic Number support

Mobile-friendly chart control panel

Manual Pause/Resume button

Manual Close All Positions button

Risk Management

The EA includes several risk management features:

Fixed lot trading

Risk percentage lot calculation

Maximum lot size limitation

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Global profit trailing

Maximum daily profit exit

Maximum loss exit

Minimum account balance filter

Margin validation before placing orders

Pyramiding

When enabled, the EA can add positions in the direction of the existing trend.

Features include:

Up to 6 total positions

Five configurable pyramiding levels

Individual lot size for each level

Minimum distance between entries

Independent risk control

Pyramiding can also be disabled to allow only one open position.

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes an on-chart interface showing:

EA running status

Current floating profit/loss

Number of Buy positions

Number of Sell positions

Current trading direction

Active trading method

Account balance information

Global trailing status

Interactive buttons allow:

Pause or resume trading

Close all positions manually

Input Parameters

Trade Settings

Trade direction

Signal mode

Magic Number

Entry Settings

Enable Buy entries

Enable Sell entries

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Money Management

Fixed Lot mode

Risk Percentage mode

Balance-based lot sizing

Maximum lot size

Pyramiding

Enable or disable pyramiding

Maximum simultaneous trades

Distance between pyramid entries

Individual lot size for each level

Exit Management

Trailing Stop

Global Trailing Stop

Maximum Profit Exit

Maximum Loss Exit

Account Protection

Minimum account balance requirement

Margin validation before opening trades

Recommended Usage

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Markets: Cryptocurrency symbols (broker dependent)

Recommended symbol: BTCUSD or supported Bitcoin CFD

Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 or higher

Account type: Demo or Live

VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Notes