Amazing EA for BTC

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA

Overview

Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators.

The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop management, profit protection, and an on-chart control panel.

Trading Strategy

The EA uses one entry method:

  • Trendline Breakout

Buy Entry

A Buy trade is opened when price breaks above the calculated downtrend line.

Sell Entry

A Sell trade is opened when price breaks below the calculated uptrend line.

The strategy waits for breakout confirmation before opening a position.

Main Features

  • Trendline breakout trading strategy

  • Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell modes

  • Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation

  • Balance-based lot sizing option

  • Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop management

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum profit target exit

  • Maximum loss protection

  • Optional account balance filter

  • Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries

  • Maximum open trade control

  • Automatic lot validation

  • Margin-aware order sizing

  • Magic Number support

  • Mobile-friendly chart control panel

  • Manual Pause/Resume button

  • Manual Close All Positions button

Risk Management

The EA includes several risk management features:

  • Fixed lot trading

  • Risk percentage lot calculation

  • Maximum lot size limitation

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global profit trailing

  • Maximum daily profit exit

  • Maximum loss exit

  • Minimum account balance filter

  • Margin validation before placing orders

Pyramiding

When enabled, the EA can add positions in the direction of the existing trend.

Features include:

  • Up to 6 total positions

  • Five configurable pyramiding levels

  • Individual lot size for each level

  • Minimum distance between entries

  • Independent risk control

Pyramiding can also be disabled to allow only one open position.

Mobile Interface

The Expert Advisor includes an on-chart interface showing:

  • EA running status

  • Current floating profit/loss

  • Number of Buy positions

  • Number of Sell positions

  • Current trading direction

  • Active trading method

  • Account balance information

  • Global trailing status

Interactive buttons allow:

  • Pause or resume trading

  • Close all positions manually

Input Parameters

Trade Settings

  • Trade direction

  • Signal mode

  • Magic Number

Entry Settings

  • Enable Buy entries

  • Enable Sell entries

  • Stop Loss

  • Take Profit

Money Management

  • Fixed Lot mode

  • Risk Percentage mode

  • Balance-based lot sizing

  • Maximum lot size

Pyramiding

  • Enable or disable pyramiding

  • Maximum simultaneous trades

  • Distance between pyramid entries

  • Individual lot size for each level

Exit Management

  • Trailing Stop

  • Global Trailing Stop

  • Maximum Profit Exit

  • Maximum Loss Exit

Account Protection

  • Minimum account balance requirement

  • Margin validation before opening trades

Recommended Usage

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Markets: Cryptocurrency symbols (broker dependent)

  • Recommended symbol: BTCUSD or supported Bitcoin CFD

  • Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 or higher

  • Account type: Demo or Live

  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation

Notes

  • Trading performance depends on market conditions and broker execution.

  • Before using on a live account, test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and on a demo account.

  • Ensure that AutoTrading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.

  • Use appropriate risk settings according to your account size and trading objectives.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
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Эксперты
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Vladimir Mametov
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OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
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[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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