Amazing EA for BTC
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 26.11
- Обновлено: 2 августа 2026
- Активации: 5
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA
Overview
Amazing BTC Trend Catch EA is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that trades using a single trading strategy based on trendline breakout detection. The EA is designed for traders who prefer a focused approach instead of combining multiple indicators.
The Expert Advisor continuously monitors price action and opens Buy or Sell positions only when a trendline breakout signal is detected. It also includes built-in money management, pyramiding, trailing stop management, profit protection, and an on-chart control panel.
Trading Strategy
The EA uses one entry method:
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Trendline Breakout
Buy Entry
A Buy trade is opened when price breaks above the calculated downtrend line.
Sell Entry
A Sell trade is opened when price breaks below the calculated uptrend line.
The strategy waits for breakout confirmation before opening a position.
Main Features
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Trendline breakout trading strategy
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Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell modes
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Fixed lot or risk-based lot calculation
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Balance-based lot sizing option
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Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit
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Trailing Stop management
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Global profit trailing
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Maximum profit target exit
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Maximum loss protection
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Optional account balance filter
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Optional pyramiding with up to 5 additional entries
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Maximum open trade control
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Automatic lot validation
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Margin-aware order sizing
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Magic Number support
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Mobile-friendly chart control panel
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Manual Pause/Resume button
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Manual Close All Positions button
Risk Management
The EA includes several risk management features:
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Fixed lot trading
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Risk percentage lot calculation
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Maximum lot size limitation
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
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Trailing Stop
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Global profit trailing
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Maximum daily profit exit
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Maximum loss exit
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Minimum account balance filter
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Margin validation before placing orders
Pyramiding
When enabled, the EA can add positions in the direction of the existing trend.
Features include:
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Up to 6 total positions
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Five configurable pyramiding levels
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Individual lot size for each level
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Minimum distance between entries
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Independent risk control
Pyramiding can also be disabled to allow only one open position.
Mobile Interface
The Expert Advisor includes an on-chart interface showing:
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EA running status
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Current floating profit/loss
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Number of Buy positions
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Number of Sell positions
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Current trading direction
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Active trading method
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Account balance information
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Global trailing status
Interactive buttons allow:
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Pause or resume trading
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Close all positions manually
Input Parameters
Trade Settings
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Trade direction
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Signal mode
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Magic Number
Entry Settings
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Enable Buy entries
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Enable Sell entries
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Stop Loss
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Take Profit
Money Management
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Fixed Lot mode
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Risk Percentage mode
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Balance-based lot sizing
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Maximum lot size
Pyramiding
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Enable or disable pyramiding
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Maximum simultaneous trades
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Distance between pyramid entries
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Individual lot size for each level
Exit Management
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Trailing Stop
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Global Trailing Stop
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Maximum Profit Exit
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Maximum Loss Exit
Account Protection
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Minimum account balance requirement
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Margin validation before opening trades
Recommended Usage
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Platform: MetaTrader 5
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Markets: Cryptocurrency symbols (broker dependent)
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Recommended symbol: BTCUSD or supported Bitcoin CFD
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Timeframes: M15, M30, H1 or higher
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Account type: Demo or Live
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VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
Notes
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Trading performance depends on market conditions and broker execution.
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Before using on a live account, test the EA in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester and on a demo account.
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Ensure that AutoTrading is enabled in MetaTrader 5.
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Use appropriate risk settings according to your account size and trading objectives.