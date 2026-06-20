Xauusd Scalper Turkey Pro

Xauusd Scalper Pro by Mr.tosbaa

A fully automated Expert Advisor designed and tuned for a single market: gold (XAUUSD) on the 15-minute timeframe. It manages entries, position handling, and risk on its own once attached to the chart. The internal logic is fixed; you control only the lot size, the number of orders, and the loss-protection settings.

Recommended use

  • Symbol: XAUUSD only
  • Timeframe: M15 only
  • Minimum starting balance: 4000 to 5000 USD
  • Starting lot size: 0.02 to 0.03
  • Account type: hedging account in MetaTrader 5 (required)
  • A broker with low gold spreads and a stable connection or VPS is recommended

Using the EA outside these conditions (another symbol, another timeframe, a smaller balance, or a larger lot) is not recommended and changes the risk profile.

Strategy-tester results

In strategy-tester runs on XAUUSD M15 with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality, the system produced a high share of winning trades and a strong profit factor over the tested period, with the gold-specific settings shown in the screenshots. The same runs also show the maximum equity drawdown reached during the test, so you can judge the reward against the risk before going live.

These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, whether real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.

Settings you control

  • Lot size and maximum lot cap
  • Maximum number of buy and sell orders
  • Percentage loss protection: enable, loss percentage, and optional stop of the EA

All other settings are fixed inside the EA.

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5, hedging account
  • XAUUSD, M15
  • Low-spread broker, stable connection or VPS


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Stress-tested on gold's most violent stretch in years

Most expert advisors are shown off on calm, hand-picked periods. This one was run through the opposite. The test window runs from December 2025 to June 2026, the months when gold rocketed to an all-time high near 5,600 USD at the end of January 2026, collapsed in the days that followed, and then swung by hundreds of dollars week after week. If a gold system is going to break, this is the kind of market that breaks it.

Here is how it held up in the MetaTrader 5 strategy tester, on XAUUSD M15, from a 4000 USD deposit, with real-tick modelling and 100 percent history quality:

  • 5 weeks (May to June 2026): about +11 percent, 86 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 9 percent.
  • 2 months (April to June 2026): about +18 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 8 percent.
  • 4 months (February to June 2026): about +31 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 23 percent.
  • 6 months (December 2025 to June 2026): about +60 percent, 88 percent winning trades, worst equity drawdown about 32 percent.

The account finished in profit in every single window and was never knocked out, through the sharpest gold sell-offs on record. The reason is simple and deliberate: position size is kept small against the balance, so the account can absorb violent days instead of being forced out by them.

One number is shown on purpose: the worst equity drawdown grows with how much chaos the test contains, reaching about 32 percent over the full six months. That is the risk you weigh against the return, and it is put in front of you rather than hidden to make the curve look smoother than it really was. Trade it with the recommended balance and lot size and you are working with the same risk profile these results came from.

These are historical strategy-tester results. Past performance, real or simulated, does not guarantee future results.



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Risk disclosure

This EA uses an averaging (grid) approach to position management. This style can produce smooth results for long stretches and then a deep drawdown during a strong, sustained move in gold, up to and including the loss of the full account balance. Keep the percentage loss protection enabled, size your lots to your balance, and test on a demo account with real-tick data before any live use. You use this EA at your own responsibility.



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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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Please write your REVIEWS XAUUSD Scalper Pro is a professional trading solution built for high-frequency scalping on the gold (XAUUSD) market. The system opens a new position every 15 minutes, aiming to capitalize on short-term price movements throughout the trading session. Each trade is entered with a 0.05 lot size, keeping risk controlled and allowing disciplined management even on smaller accounts. Thanks to its consistent, timed entry logic, the system stays active in the market around th
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