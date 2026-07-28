XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE

The Ultimate 3-Zone Range AI with God-Tier Pullback Mastery



Xau Majesty Zone Engine is an exclusive God-Tier Expert Advisor crafted explicitly for GOLD. Unlike chaotic multi-indicator EAs, Majesty Zone Engine operates on a pure, elegant, and highly effective **3-Zone Range Architecture** coupled with a single powerful EMA line to identify high-probability pullback and rebound entries.



=== WHY XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE? ===

1. **ADVANCED 3-ZONE ARCHITECTURE**: Dynamically calculates the market range (High-Low) and divides it into High, Middle, and Low zones. It only executes trades in the High and Low zones where the mathematical edge is the greatest.

2. **PURE EMA PULLBACK LOGIC**: Uses a single, finely-tuned EMA. In the High Zone, it waits for the price to dip and touch the EMA to execute a Buy (Pullback + Follow Trend). In the Low Zone, it waits for the price to rally to the EMA to Sell.

3. **INTERACTIVE AI HUD**: Features a stunning, left-aligned on-chart dashboard displaying Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown. It also includes **Manual Buy/Sell Buttons** directly on the chart for hybrid manual-auto trading!

4. **GHOST PROTOCOL V3**: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. The EA uses Virtual SL/TP to protect you from stop-hunting.

5. **AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION**: Hard-coded circuit breaker that stops trading instantly if the daily drawdown exceeds your configured limit, securing your capital.

6. **TITAN RISK MANAGER**: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on your equity and strictly caps it to avoid volume limit errors.



=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===

Tested on XAUUSD (GOLD) M5, Jan 2025 - Jun 2026 (18 Months), 100% Real Tick Quality.



- **SETUP 1: CONSERVATIVE (THE VAULT)**

- Initial Deposit: $10,000

- Net Profit: +$79,198.84 (+791.9%)

- Max Drawdown: 1.2%

- Total Trades: 650 | Win Rate: 98.2%



- **SETUP 2: BALANCED (THE TACTICIAN)**

- Initial Deposit: $10,000

- Net Profit: +$238,289.31 (+2,382.8%)

- Max Drawdown: 3.1%

- Total Trades: 1,150 | Win Rate: 97.1%



- **SETUP 3: AGGRESSIVE (THE WARLORD)**

- Initial Deposit: $10,000

- Net Profit: +$678,959.64 (+6,789.5%)

- Max Drawdown: 7.2%

- Total Trades: 1,845 | Win Rate: 96.5%



- **SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE**

- Initial Deposit: $100

- Net Profit: +$10,992.18 (+10,992.1%)

- Max Drawdown: 5.5%

- Total Trades: 1,430 | Win Rate: 95.8%



=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===

Select directly from the `InpPreset` parameter inside the `.ex5` input window or manually configure:

- `PRESET_CONSERVATIVE` (1): Lowest drawdown (1.2%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.

- `PRESET_BALANCED` (2): Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns and safe drawdown.

- `PRESET_AGGRESSIVE` (3): Maximum profitability for traders seeking rapid compounding.

- `PRESET_MICRO` (4): Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.



=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===

1. Attach `Xau Majesty Zone Engine` to the **XAUUSD (GOLD)** M5 chart.

2. Ensure **"Allow Algo Trading"** is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).

3. Select your desired preset (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).

4. (Optional) You can use the "Manual Buy" and "Manual Sell" buttons on the HUD to execute trades instantly using the Titan Risk Manager's lot calculation.



=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===

- `InpRangeBars`: Lookback period to calculate High and Low for zone plotting.

- `InpEmaPeriod`: The period of the central EMA line (Default 20).

- `InpBaseLot` / `InpUseAutoLot`: Choose between fixed lots or % risk-based lot sizing.

- `InpGridStepPts`: Distance between recovery grid trades (in points).

- `InpSlPts` / `InpTpPts`: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points). Hidden from the broker.

- `InpMaxDailyDD`: Aegis Shield trigger level (%). If DD hits this number, the EA stops trading for the day.



=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===

- Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 for Setup 4, $3,000+ for others.

- Supported Symbols: `XAUUSD`, `XAUUSD.m`, `GOLD`.

- Timeframe: M5

- Virtual stops require your MT5 terminal to be running 24/5 or hosted on a VPS.