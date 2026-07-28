Xau Majesty Zone Engine

XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE

The Ultimate 3-Zone Range AI with God-Tier Pullback Mastery

Xau Majesty Zone Engine is an exclusive God-Tier Expert Advisor crafted explicitly for GOLD. Unlike chaotic multi-indicator EAs, Majesty Zone Engine operates on a pure, elegant, and highly effective **3-Zone Range Architecture** coupled with a single powerful EMA line to identify high-probability pullback and rebound entries.

=== WHY XAU MAJESTY ZONE ENGINE? ===
1. **ADVANCED 3-ZONE ARCHITECTURE**: Dynamically calculates the market range (High-Low) and divides it into High, Middle, and Low zones. It only executes trades in the High and Low zones where the mathematical edge is the greatest.
2. **PURE EMA PULLBACK LOGIC**: Uses a single, finely-tuned EMA. In the High Zone, it waits for the price to dip and touch the EMA to execute a Buy (Pullback + Follow Trend). In the Low Zone, it waits for the price to rally to the EMA to Sell.
3. **INTERACTIVE AI HUD**: Features a stunning, left-aligned on-chart dashboard displaying Account, Balance, Equity, Spread, Aegis Shield status, and Daily Drawdown. It also includes **Manual Buy/Sell Buttons** directly on the chart for hybrid manual-auto trading!
4. **GHOST PROTOCOL V3**: Completely hides your Stop Loss and Take Profit from the broker. The EA uses Virtual SL/TP to protect you from stop-hunting.
5. **AEGIS SHIELD PROTECTION**: Hard-coded circuit breaker that stops trading instantly if the daily drawdown exceeds your configured limit, securing your capital.
6. **TITAN RISK MANAGER**: Automatically calculates the safest lot size based on your equity and strictly caps it to avoid volume limit errors.

=== OPTIMAL SETTINGS (BACKTEST RESULTS) ===
Tested on XAUUSD (GOLD) M5, Jan 2025 - Jun 2026 (18 Months), 100% Real Tick Quality.

- **SETUP 1: CONSERVATIVE (THE VAULT)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$79,198.84 (+791.9%)
  - Max Drawdown: 1.2%
  - Total Trades: 650 | Win Rate: 98.2%

- **SETUP 2: BALANCED (THE TACTICIAN)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$238,289.31 (+2,382.8%)
  - Max Drawdown: 3.1%
  - Total Trades: 1,150 | Win Rate: 97.1%

- **SETUP 3: AGGRESSIVE (THE WARLORD)**
  - Initial Deposit: $10,000
  - Net Profit: +$678,959.64 (+6,789.5%)
  - Max Drawdown: 7.2%
  - Total Trades: 1,845 | Win Rate: 96.5%

- **SETUP 4: MICRO $100 CAPITAL MODE**
  - Initial Deposit: $100
  - Net Profit: +$10,992.18 (+10,992.1%)
  - Max Drawdown: 5.5%
  - Total Trades: 1,430 | Win Rate: 95.8%

=== GOD-TIER PRESETS ===
Select directly from the `InpPreset` parameter inside the `.ex5` input window or manually configure:
- `PRESET_CONSERVATIVE` (1): Lowest drawdown (1.2%), maximum safety for prop firms and large accounts.
- `PRESET_BALANCED` (2): Recommended default. Optimum balance of high returns and safe drawdown.
- `PRESET_AGGRESSIVE` (3): Maximum profitability for traders seeking rapid compounding.
- `PRESET_MICRO` (4): Specifically tuned for small accounts starting with $100 deposit.

=== INSTALLATION and SETUP ===
1. Attach `Xau Majesty Zone Engine` to the **XAUUSD (GOLD)** M5 chart.
2. Ensure **"Allow Algo Trading"** is checked in MT5 settings (Tools -> Options -> Expert Advisors).
3. Select your desired preset (Preset 2 Balanced recommended).
4. (Optional) You can use the "Manual Buy" and "Manual Sell" buttons on the HUD to execute trades instantly using the Titan Risk Manager's lot calculation.

=== PARAMETER GUIDE ===
- `InpRangeBars`: Lookback period to calculate High and Low for zone plotting.
- `InpEmaPeriod`: The period of the central EMA line (Default 20).
- `InpBaseLot` / `InpUseAutoLot`: Choose between fixed lots or % risk-based lot sizing.
- `InpGridStepPts`: Distance between recovery grid trades (in points).
- `InpSlPts` / `InpTpPts`: Virtual Stop Loss and Take Profit (in points). Hidden from the broker.
- `InpMaxDailyDD`: Aegis Shield trigger level (%). If DD hits this number, the EA stops trading for the day.

=== IMPORTANT NOTES ===
- Minimum Recommended Capital: $100 for Setup 4, $3,000+ for others.
- Supported Symbols: `XAUUSD`, `XAUUSD.m`, `GOLD`.
- Timeframe: M5
- Virtual stops require your MT5 terminal to be running 24/5 or hosted on a VPS.

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SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
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Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
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Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
STFX Binary Technologies
Abigail Refiati
Experts
EA STFX BINARY TECHNOLOGIES EA STFX Binary Technologies is specifically designed for Binary MT5 products Volatility Index 75 and 100 The Expert Advisor can be used for Full Automatic and Semi Automated trading. EA STFX has various strategies such as: Day Trade, Averagging , Martingale, Anti Martingale and or combine the two Trading positions can be closed easily using panels such as close profit only, close buy, close sell, close all transactions The choice of indicators for position entries us
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