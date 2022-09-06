Universal MA EA

Trade any currency, crypto, cfd or stock in any timeframe depending on 2 moving averages, from scalping to position trading.

All parameters and functions can be modified and de/activated in the settings, there's no hidden algorithm.

The Universal Moving Average Expert Advisor (UniMA EA) trades a simple strategy that works well with dozens of profitable settings.





All backtest results shown in the screenshots below and tradet in the signals can be tested

with the provided set files in the comments section, best use the latest set files.





It shows just a part of what is possible with this EA. Trading several symbols spreads the risk - you can select the most profitable symbols.

Always just 1 trade open, all trades with StopLoss, no martingale, grid or other dangerous strategy used.

More about the strategy and how to find the right settings for own ideas is described in the blog >>





Note: The price rises to USD 299 next week.





Default settings are for the first shown backtest, Buy in GBPUSD H1 chart.

For testing move the provided set files to your mt5: File > Open Data Folder > MQL5 > Profiles > Tester





Settings

OrderMode : 1=Buy if bar open under & close over moving average (ma). 2= Sell if bar open over & close under ma.

SetUTC - timezone . Default set UTC=2 is best, used by many brokers

A uto_Moneymanage : auto money management: 1 = On

MiniLots : if true , Auto_Moneym . has steps of 0.01 lot



MaximumRisk : % of account free margin set on risk for each trade



Lots: lot size if Auto_Moneym. is disabled StopLoss : distance of stop loss in points

TakeProfit: points of profit that must be reached to close order

TakeProfit2: points of profit close of bar must reach to close order

HourStart: self explaining

LastHourTrade

DayNoTradeTest: optimizing parameter

DaysNoTrade: optimizing results

FilterTest : opt. parameter

Filters : opt. results

MaTriggerPeriod : ma one

Ma2Period : ma two

Ma2RiseMax : no trade if higher

Ma2FallMax: no trade if lower

AtrPeriod : A verage T rue R ange Indicator set

AtrMin: no trade if current value lower than ATR

SLtoEntry1 : profit in points to modify stop loss

SLtoEntry1offset : points of profit stop loss is set

SLtoEntry2 : like above

SLtoEntry2offset

ModSLTest : select from 16 predefined filters the best one(s) to modify stop loss

ModSL : active filters

ModTPTest : select from 16 predefined filters the best one(s) to modify take profit

ModTP : active filters

CloseAllHourFriday: hour to close orders to not hold them over weekend (24=deactivated) LastTradeDayDec : to avoid trading on last days of year with low volume

magic: magic number

DrawLines: draws Highs and Lows of former days, weeks and months in the chart. Mouseover shows the name of the line.

UniMA EA filters, they can be de/activated one by one. More info in the The lines are used in thefilters, they can be de/activated one by one. More info in the blog >>















































