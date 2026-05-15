**GoldGOD10U - TP10/SL10 Gold Trading EA**

GoldGOD10U is a focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / GOLD traders who want a clear TP/SL framework and a small number of operational inputs.

The EA is built around a simple fixed-money trade structure:

- **TP10 / SL10 at the 0.01 base lot**

- Fixed take profit and fixed stop loss

- No martingale recovery logic

- No loss-doubling sequence

- Three risk profiles from Conservative to Aggressive

- Automatic 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation

The core idea is intentionally simple for the user: let the EA decide when the gold setup is valid, then execute with a fixed TP/SL framework.

The internal timing model is not exposed as a collection of optimization switches. You do not need to tune dozens of strategy parameters. The model configuration is already built into the EA.

## Product Profile

GoldGOD10U uses a fixed TP/SL structure instead of a large set of exposed optimization inputs.

It uses a **TP10/SL10 structure** , which means each entry is handled with a balanced target and stop framework. The model is based on selective timing, risk control, and a portfolio-style internal signal engine, not on hiding losses or multiplying lot size after losing trades.

This makes the EA easier to understand, easier to test, and easier to size responsibly.

## Long Historical Backtest

The current release was tested over a long global sample:

- Symbol: **GOLD_**

- Timeframe: **M1**

- Model: **Every tick**

- Period: **2015.01.01 - 2026.05.12**

- Initial deposit: **10,000 USD**

- Leverage: **1:500**

- Quote mode: **Auto**

Historical backtest results:

| Mode | Net Profit | Max Equity Drawdown | Profit / Drawdown | Trades |

| --- | ---: | ---: | ---: | ---: |

| Conservative | 5,956.85 | 237.06 | 25.13x | 3,258 |

| Normal | 17,870.69 | 711.18 | 25.13x | 3,258 |

| Aggressive | 47,655.58 | 1,896.48 | 25.13x | 3,258 |

In this historical test, each mode showed a net profit to maximum equity drawdown ratio above **25x** .

These are backtest results, not a promise of future performance. They are provided so buyers can understand the historical profile, risk scale, and mode differences before running their own tests.

## Trading Modes

GoldGOD10U includes three built-in modes. They use the same internal signal engine. The difference is the risk multiplier.

### Conservative

For users who want the lowest exposure profile.

- ModeOverride = `1`

- Base lot: `0.01`

- Effective lot: `0.01`

- Historical net profit: **5,956.85**

- Historical max equity drawdown: **237.06**

This mode is designed for cautious testing and lower drawdown preference.

### Normal

The recommended starting mode for most users.

- ModeOverride = `2`

- Base lot: `0.01`

- Effective lot: `0.03`

- Historical net profit: **17,870.69**

- Historical max equity drawdown: **711.18**

Normal mode offers a balanced relationship between growth and drawdown.

### Aggressive

For users with a higher risk tolerance and a larger drawdown buffer.

- ModeOverride = `3`

- Base lot: `0.01`

- Effective lot: `0.08`

- Historical net profit: **47,655.58**

- Historical max equity drawdown: **1,896.48**

Aggressive mode showed the largest historical net profit in this test, but it also carried the largest historical drawdown.

## Inputs

### GoldSymbol

Leave this blank to let the EA auto-detect your broker's gold symbol.

Supported examples include:

- XAUUSD

- GOLD

- Gold symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes

If auto-detection does not match your broker correctly, enter the exact symbol name manually.

### PortfolioMode

Select Conservative, Normal, or Aggressive from the input panel.

If you use a provided `.set` file, `ModeOverride` may directly force the selected mode.

### Lots

This is the Conservative base lot.

Default: `0.01`

Mode scaling:

- Conservative = Lots x 1

- Normal = Lots x 3

- Aggressive = Lots x 8

At the default `0.01` base lot, the EA uses the TP10/SL10 framework. Increasing `Lots` increases the money value of TP and SL proportionally.

### GoldQuoteDigits

Controls 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation.

- `Auto` : recommended for most users

- `2 Digits` : force 0.01 gold quote point

- `3 Digits` : force 0.001 gold quote point

Leave it on Auto unless your broker's gold symbol needs manual adjustment.

### ModeOverride

Advanced mode selector used mainly by parameter files.

- `0` : use PortfolioMode

- `1` : Conservative

- `2` : Normal

- `3` : Aggressive

## Recommended Setup

1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD / GOLD chart.

2. Use M1 for testing consistency.

3. Keep `GoldSymbol` blank first and let the EA auto-detect gold.

4. Keep `GoldQuoteDigits` on Auto.

5. Start with Normal mode on demo or small live size.

6. Use Conservative if you want lower exposure.

7. Use Aggressive only if you accept larger drawdown.

## Who This EA Is For

GoldGOD10U is for traders who want:

- A gold-focused EA

- A fixed TP/SL framework

- A long historical backtest profile

- Simple user inputs

- No martingale-style loss recovery

- Clear risk modes

It is not for users who want to manually optimize dozens of strategy inputs or expose the internal signal model.

## Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, execution quality, broker symbol settings, leverage, and market changes can affect live results.