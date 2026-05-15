GoldGOD10U
- Experts
-
- Version: 2.0
- Updated: 15 May 2026
- Activations: 5
**GoldGOD10U - TP10/SL10 Gold Trading EA**
GoldGOD10U is a focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / GOLD traders who want a clear TP/SL framework and a small number of operational inputs.
The EA is built around a simple fixed-money trade structure:
- **TP10 / SL10 at the 0.01 base lot**
- Fixed take profit and fixed stop loss
- No martingale recovery logic
- No loss-doubling sequence
- Three risk profiles from Conservative to Aggressive
- Automatic 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation
The core idea is intentionally simple for the user: let the EA decide when the gold setup is valid, then execute with a fixed TP/SL framework.
The internal timing model is not exposed as a collection of optimization switches. You do not need to tune dozens of strategy parameters. The model configuration is already built into the EA.
## Product Profile
GoldGOD10U uses a fixed TP/SL structure instead of a large set of exposed optimization inputs.
It uses a **TP10/SL10 structure**, which means each entry is handled with a balanced target and stop framework. The model is based on selective timing, risk control, and a portfolio-style internal signal engine, not on hiding losses or multiplying lot size after losing trades.
This makes the EA easier to understand, easier to test, and easier to size responsibly.
## Long Historical Backtest
The current release was tested over a long global sample:
- Symbol: **GOLD_**
- Timeframe: **M1**
- Model: **Every tick**
- Period: **2015.01.01 - 2026.05.12**
- Initial deposit: **10,000 USD**
- Leverage: **1:500**
- Quote mode: **Auto**
Historical backtest results:
| Mode | Net Profit | Max Equity Drawdown | Profit / Drawdown | Trades |
| --- | ---: | ---: | ---: | ---: |
| Conservative | 5,956.85 | 237.06 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Normal | 17,870.69 | 711.18 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Aggressive | 47,655.58 | 1,896.48 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
In this historical test, each mode showed a net profit to maximum equity drawdown ratio above **25x**.
These are backtest results, not a promise of future performance. They are provided so buyers can understand the historical profile, risk scale, and mode differences before running their own tests.
## Trading Modes
GoldGOD10U includes three built-in modes. They use the same internal signal engine. The difference is the risk multiplier.
### Conservative
For users who want the lowest exposure profile.
- ModeOverride = `1`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.01`
- Historical net profit: **5,956.85**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **237.06**
This mode is designed for cautious testing and lower drawdown preference.
### Normal
The recommended starting mode for most users.
- ModeOverride = `2`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.03`
- Historical net profit: **17,870.69**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **711.18**
Normal mode offers a balanced relationship between growth and drawdown.
### Aggressive
For users with a higher risk tolerance and a larger drawdown buffer.
- ModeOverride = `3`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.08`
- Historical net profit: **47,655.58**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **1,896.48**
Aggressive mode showed the largest historical net profit in this test, but it also carried the largest historical drawdown.
## Inputs
### GoldSymbol
Leave this blank to let the EA auto-detect your broker's gold symbol.
Supported examples include:
- XAUUSD
- GOLD
- Gold symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes
If auto-detection does not match your broker correctly, enter the exact symbol name manually.
### PortfolioMode
Select Conservative, Normal, or Aggressive from the input panel.
If you use a provided `.set` file, `ModeOverride` may directly force the selected mode.
### Lots
This is the Conservative base lot.
Default: `0.01`
Mode scaling:
- Conservative = Lots x 1
- Normal = Lots x 3
- Aggressive = Lots x 8
At the default `0.01` base lot, the EA uses the TP10/SL10 framework. Increasing `Lots` increases the money value of TP and SL proportionally.
### GoldQuoteDigits
Controls 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation.
- `Auto`: recommended for most users
- `2 Digits`: force 0.01 gold quote point
- `3 Digits`: force 0.001 gold quote point
Leave it on Auto unless your broker's gold symbol needs manual adjustment.
### ModeOverride
Advanced mode selector used mainly by parameter files.
- `0`: use PortfolioMode
- `1`: Conservative
- `2`: Normal
- `3`: Aggressive
## Recommended Setup
1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD / GOLD chart.
2. Use M1 for testing consistency.
3. Keep `GoldSymbol` blank first and let the EA auto-detect gold.
4. Keep `GoldQuoteDigits` on Auto.
5. Start with Normal mode on demo or small live size.
6. Use Conservative if you want lower exposure.
7. Use Aggressive only if you accept larger drawdown.
## Who This EA Is For
GoldGOD10U is for traders who want:
- A gold-focused EA
- A fixed TP/SL framework
- A long historical backtest profile
- Simple user inputs
- No martingale-style loss recovery
- Clear risk modes
It is not for users who want to manually optimize dozens of strategy inputs or expose the internal signal model.
## Risk Notice
Trading involves risk. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, execution quality, broker symbol settings, leverage, and market changes can affect live results.
Run your own backtests, start with responsible lot sizing, and use the EA only with capital you can afford to risk.