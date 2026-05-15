GoldGOD10U

**GoldGOD10U - TP10/SL10 Gold Trading EA**

GoldGOD10U is a focused Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / GOLD traders who want a clear TP/SL framework and a small number of operational inputs.

The EA is built around a simple fixed-money trade structure:

- **TP10 / SL10 at the 0.01 base lot**
- Fixed take profit and fixed stop loss
- No martingale recovery logic
- No loss-doubling sequence
- Three risk profiles from Conservative to Aggressive
- Automatic 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation

The core idea is intentionally simple for the user: let the EA decide when the gold setup is valid, then execute with a fixed TP/SL framework.

The internal timing model is not exposed as a collection of optimization switches. You do not need to tune dozens of strategy parameters. The model configuration is already built into the EA.

## Product Profile

GoldGOD10U uses a fixed TP/SL structure instead of a large set of exposed optimization inputs.

It uses a **TP10/SL10 structure**, which means each entry is handled with a balanced target and stop framework. The model is based on selective timing, risk control, and a portfolio-style internal signal engine, not on hiding losses or multiplying lot size after losing trades.

This makes the EA easier to understand, easier to test, and easier to size responsibly.

## Long Historical Backtest

The current release was tested over a long global sample:

- Symbol: **GOLD_**
- Timeframe: **M1**
- Model: **Every tick**
- Period: **2015.01.01 - 2026.05.12**
- Initial deposit: **10,000 USD**
- Leverage: **1:500**
- Quote mode: **Auto**

Historical backtest results:

| Mode | Net Profit | Max Equity Drawdown | Profit / Drawdown | Trades |
| --- | ---: | ---: | ---: | ---: |
| Conservative | 5,956.85 | 237.06 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Normal | 17,870.69 | 711.18 | 25.13x | 3,258 |
| Aggressive | 47,655.58 | 1,896.48 | 25.13x | 3,258 |

In this historical test, each mode showed a net profit to maximum equity drawdown ratio above **25x**.

These are backtest results, not a promise of future performance. They are provided so buyers can understand the historical profile, risk scale, and mode differences before running their own tests.

## Trading Modes

GoldGOD10U includes three built-in modes. They use the same internal signal engine. The difference is the risk multiplier.

### Conservative

For users who want the lowest exposure profile.

- ModeOverride = `1`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.01`
- Historical net profit: **5,956.85**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **237.06**

This mode is designed for cautious testing and lower drawdown preference.

### Normal

The recommended starting mode for most users.

- ModeOverride = `2`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.03`
- Historical net profit: **17,870.69**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **711.18**

Normal mode offers a balanced relationship between growth and drawdown.

### Aggressive

For users with a higher risk tolerance and a larger drawdown buffer.

- ModeOverride = `3`
- Base lot: `0.01`
- Effective lot: `0.08`
- Historical net profit: **47,655.58**
- Historical max equity drawdown: **1,896.48**

Aggressive mode showed the largest historical net profit in this test, but it also carried the largest historical drawdown.

## Inputs

### GoldSymbol

Leave this blank to let the EA auto-detect your broker's gold symbol.

Supported examples include:

- XAUUSD
- GOLD
- Gold symbols with broker prefixes or suffixes

If auto-detection does not match your broker correctly, enter the exact symbol name manually.

### PortfolioMode

Select Conservative, Normal, or Aggressive from the input panel.

If you use a provided `.set` file, `ModeOverride` may directly force the selected mode.

### Lots

This is the Conservative base lot.

Default: `0.01`

Mode scaling:

- Conservative = Lots x 1
- Normal = Lots x 3
- Aggressive = Lots x 8

At the default `0.01` base lot, the EA uses the TP10/SL10 framework. Increasing `Lots` increases the money value of TP and SL proportionally.

### GoldQuoteDigits

Controls 2-digit / 3-digit gold quote adaptation.

- `Auto`: recommended for most users
- `2 Digits`: force 0.01 gold quote point
- `3 Digits`: force 0.001 gold quote point

Leave it on Auto unless your broker's gold symbol needs manual adjustment.

### ModeOverride

Advanced mode selector used mainly by parameter files.

- `0`: use PortfolioMode
- `1`: Conservative
- `2`: Normal
- `3`: Aggressive

## Recommended Setup

1. Attach the EA to an XAUUSD / GOLD chart.
2. Use M1 for testing consistency.
3. Keep `GoldSymbol` blank first and let the EA auto-detect gold.
4. Keep `GoldQuoteDigits` on Auto.
5. Start with Normal mode on demo or small live size.
6. Use Conservative if you want lower exposure.
7. Use Aggressive only if you accept larger drawdown.

## Who This EA Is For

GoldGOD10U is for traders who want:

- A gold-focused EA
- A fixed TP/SL framework
- A long historical backtest profile
- Simple user inputs
- No martingale-style loss recovery
- Clear risk modes

It is not for users who want to manually optimize dozens of strategy inputs or expose the internal signal model.

## Risk Notice

Trading involves risk. Backtests are historical simulations and do not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, execution quality, broker symbol settings, leverage, and market changes can affect live results.

Run your own backtests, start with responsible lot sizing, and use the EA only with capital you can afford to risk.

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Apex Drawdown Zero V9 — Gold & Forex Trading Robot (XAUUSD, EURUSD, EURJPY) with Prop Firm Protection | MT5 Apex Drawdown Zero is a fully automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5, built for traders who care about drawdown control first. It trades a proprietary daily session-range model on the H1 timeframe, taking a maximum of one qualified trade per day with a fixed, percent-based risk and a structural stop-loss attached from the moment of entry. No martingale. No grid. No averaging. No recovery
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Golden Tree is an aggressive multi-cycle scalper designed for Gold (XAUUSD) M1 . Each cycle is independent . It uses a sequence of orders and has its own TP and SL . It uses a martingale system. This EA uses strong recurrences of the past to take positions and achieve a high success rate . It is very important to read the blog post before you start. The minimum deposit is $100 for a 1:500 leverage. An autolot system is included . I recommend a 1:500 ECN account with a low spread and a fast VPS
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Bonnitta EA  is based on Pending Position strategy ( PPS ) and a very advanced secretive trading algorithm. The strategy of  Bonnitta EA  is a combination of a secretive custom indicator, Trendlines, Support & Resistance levels ( Price Action ) and most important secretive trading algorithm mentioned above. DON'T BUY AN EA WITHOUT ANY REAL MONEY TEST OF MORE THAN 3 MONTHS, IT TOOK ME MORE THAN 100 WEEKS(MORE THAN 2 YEARS) TO TEST BONNITTA EA ON REAL MONEY AND SEE THE RESULT ON THE LINK BELOW. B
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4.79 (42)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA There’s a reason oil is called black gold — and now, with Quantum Baron EA, you can tap into it with unmatched precision and confidence. Engineered to dominate the high-octane world of XTIUSD (Crude Oil) on the M30 chart, Quantum Baron is your ultimate weapon for leveling up and trading with elite precision. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Discounted   price .     The price will inc
PythonX M1 Scalper XAUUSD
Abhinav Puri
5 (1)
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THE GOLD DIGGER - A SCALPER LIKE NO OTHER Precision. Purpose. Performance. NOT JUST AN EA – A PRECISION ENGINEERED XAUUSD SCALPING SYSTEM PythonX M1 Scalper isn’t just another Gold EA — it’s a specialized, high-performance scalping framework built exclusively for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . It has been engineered to deliver precise entries, smart risk control, and consistent returns over time — not just in ideal conditions, but across 9 major brokers over multi-year periods. With a starting bal
Perceptrader AI MT5
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4.67 (6)
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80 consecutive months in profit with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Perceptrader AI is a cutting-edge grid trading system that leverages the power of Artificial Intelligence, utilizing Deep Learning algorithms and Artificial Neural Networks (ANN) to analyze large amounts of market data at high speed and detect high-potential trading opportunities to exploit. Supported currency pairs: NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUDNZD, AUDCAD, NZDCAD, GBPCHF Timeframe: M5 Features: Trend , Mome
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Valeriia Mishchenko
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No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 4 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
ORB Revolution
Haidar Lionel Haj Ali
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Experts
ORB Revolution — MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor ORB Revolution is a professional-grade Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for disciplined, risk-controlled automated trading . Built with institutional standards in mind, this system prioritizes capital protection , repeatable execution , and transparent decision logic — ideal for serious traders and prop-firm challenge participants. ORB Revolution fully supports NETTING and HEDGING accounts and includes internal saf
BulletProof BTC
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5 (1)
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BULLETPROOF BTC — Session Breakout EA for BTC/USD A fully automated session-breakout system for Bitcoin. NO martingale. NO grid. NO averaging down. NO hidden recovery tricks. SL and TP on every position, always. 6 risk profiles with one-click configuration. Validated on a full year of out-of-sample data. ------------------------------- WHY THIS EA IS DIFFERENT: VALIDATION, NOT PROMISES ------------------------------- Most EAs show you one beautiful backtest. BulletProof BTC was built the har
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