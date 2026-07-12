Inferno Storm AI V257DTPro Hybrid MT5

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.57

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

[Subtitle: Market Regime-Switching | Nested SMC | Dual-MTF Confluence]

Introduction: The Apex of Adaptive Cognitive Trading

Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.57 is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it dynamically evaluates, adapts, and survives the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant.

By fusing a brutal, microsecond-fast mathematical core with the deductive reasoning of advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), V2.57 introduces the ultimate survival mechanism: The Market Regime-Switching Engine. It senses whether the market is dormant, stable, or in a hyper-volatile storm, automatically adjusting its own internal parameters. Combined with Fair Value Gap (SMC) detection and Dual-MTF confluence, it logically justifies every single entry before risking your capital.

🔥 V2.57 Major Breakthroughs: The "Adaptive Intelligence" Update

This version represents a total architectural overhaul designed to maximize win rates and preserve capital in highly manipulated modern markets:

Market Regime-Switching Engine (New): The market is not static. V2.57 dynamically calculates the Volatility Ratio (current ATR vs. 200-bar baseline). It automatically classifies the market into three regimes: NORMAL , HYPER (STORM) , or SQUEEZE (FREEZE) . Based on the regime, the EA automatically expands or tightens its Supertrend sensitivity, Trailing Stop distance, and FOMO safety limits in real-time.

Nested SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Filter: The algorithm actively hunts for Institutional Footprints. It detects mitigating Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across higher macro timeframes. If a setup is blocked by a nested institutional trap, the hardware score drops, and the AI forces a trade rejection.

Dual-MTF Macro Confluence: Trading against the macro trend is algorithmic suicide. V2.57 automatically scans two higher Macro timeframes (e.g., trading on M15 scans H1 and H4). Trades are heavily penalized unless they align harmoniously with global trend momentum.

2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Trailing stops are great, but preemptive exits are superior. If a trade is in deep profit and the EA detects a 2-Bar MACD Momentum Decay, it instantly secures the profit before the pullback hits your stop loss.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm operates through a rigorous 7-layer evaluation matrix to ensure absolute precision.

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields & Regime Engine (Market Profiling)

Evaluates if the current battlefield is worth fighting in and adapts to it.

Auto-Calibration & Regime Switch: Automatically lowers trigger thresholds in dormant markets and raises barriers during volatile storms. Zero manual re-optimization required.

Rolling Fireshield: Anti-whipsaw protection. If the EA loses a defined amount (e.g., $15) within a rolling 60-minute window, it enters a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market chaos.

Smart Cooldown: Eradicates revenge trading. After a loss, the system enforces a strict timeout (3-6 candles) before re-engaging.

Macro-Aware News Filter: Automatically locks trading triggers 1-2 hours before any High-Impact (RED) economic events.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers (Execution Sights)

If Layer 1 is clear, the EA hunts for structural breakouts using three independent triggers:

Supertrend: Price decisively shatters the protection band, signaling a phase reversal.

Donchian Radar: Price breaks the supreme high/low of the last 20 periods.

TTM Squeeze: Volatility compression ignites as Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: Quantum Heart (L1 Hardware Filter)

The mathematical brain. Raw triggers are X-rayed on a strict 12-point base scale.

MACD Acceleration [Max 3 Pts]: Momentum must "explode"—increasing by 1.5x the previous candle for maximum score.

ADX Strength [Max 3 Pts]: Grades from Trend Genesis (+1) to Hyper-Volatility Superstorms (+3).

FOMO Prevention [Max 2 Pts]: Proximity to the EMA 20 base. Safe entries score high; overextended chases score zero.

Liquidity Breakout [Max 2 Pts]: Requires Bollinger Band Width to expand by >10% over the previous period.

Structural Flow [Max 2 Pts]: EMA 20 slope trajectory validated over 3 consecutive candles.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

Combats the blind spots of traditional bots, contributing 8 decisive points (Total Max Score: 20).

Dual-MTF 3D View [Max 3 Pts]: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes. Maximum points are awarded only when all timeframes show absolute alignment (Price > EMA & Supertrend).

Nested SMC Gaps [Max 5 Pts]: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. A localized breakout nested within a massive H4 FVG receives maximum institutional scoring (+5), while opposing FVGs result in severe point deductions (-3).

LAYER 5: Dynamic Risk Sizing

Capital allocation scales dynamically based on the Layer 3 & 4 Hardware Score.

Tier 1 (Probe): Marginal passing score -> Allocates 0.5x Risk to test the waters.

Tier 2 (Standard): Solid setup -> Allocates 1.0x Standard Risk.

Tier 3 (Conviction): Perfect MTF/SMC alignment -> Injects 1.5x Risk to amplify returns.

LAYER 6: AI Audit & Momentum Exits ("Deep-Think" Validation)

The cognitive checkpoint.

Prompt AI 2.0: Packages the entire technical context (MTF, SMC, L1 Score, News) and streams it to the LLM.

100-Word Deduction & XML Matrix: The AI must output a structured, 100-word logical deduction evaluating price traps, followed by a strict XML Confidence Score (1-5).

2-Bar Decay Exit: Secures floating profit aggressively. If MACD acceleration drops for 2 consecutive candles in normal conditions, it Market Closes at the peak.

Hyper-Trend Immunity: If ADX is in a "Superstorm" state, it ignores minor pullbacks, exiting only when MACD loses 60% of its momentum.

LAYER 7: The Master Dashboard (Dual-Hemisphere HUD)

Comprehensive, distortion-free responsive UI.

Left Panel (Metrics): Live PnL, Rolling Equity, Broker Session (Asian/London/NY), Spread tracking, and Live AI Status.

Right Panel (Analytics): Current Market Regime State, Live ADX Target calibrations, Dual-MTF state, SMC FVG Context, and MACD Histograms.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

Asynchronous Jitter Protocol: Intelligently paces API requests to prevent IP bans and "Error 429: Too Many Requests."

The Tri-State Execution Engine

Adapt to any market regime instantly by toggling between three operational modes:

MODE [EA ONLY]: A brutally fast, offline mathematical matrix utilizing SMC, Dual-MTF, and TTM Squeeze mechanics.

MODE [AI ONLY]: The EA acts purely as a data-feeder, packaging raw OHLC price action to the AI, trading solely on LLM predictive reasoning.

MODE [HYBRID] (Recommended): The "Holy Grail." The Quant Core detects a setup, assigns a 20-point L1 Score, and interrogates the AI. A trade is fired only when math and logic reach absolute agreement.

Installation & Crucial Setup

Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder. Generate an API key from your chosen AI provider (e.g., DeepSeek, OpenAI, Gemini). CRITICAL: Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., https://api.openai.com or https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com ). Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.