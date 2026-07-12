Inferno Storm AI V257DTPro Hybrid MT5

ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized)

Product Name: Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.57

[Subtitle: Market Regime-Switching | Nested SMC | Dual-MTF Confluence]

Introduction: The Apex of Adaptive Cognitive Trading

Welcome to the absolute pinnacle of algorithmic intelligence. Inferno Storm AI Hybrid PRO V2.57 is the culmination of our "Deep Think" cognitive framework. It does not just execute trades; it dynamically evaluates, adapts, and survives the market with the precision of an elite Institutional Quant.

By fusing a brutal, microsecond-fast mathematical core with the deductive reasoning of advanced Large Language Models (LLMs), V2.57 introduces the ultimate survival mechanism: The Market Regime-Switching Engine. It senses whether the market is dormant, stable, or in a hyper-volatile storm, automatically adjusting its own internal parameters. Combined with Fair Value Gap (SMC) detection and Dual-MTF confluence, it logically justifies every single entry before risking your capital.

🔥 V2.57 Major Breakthroughs: The "Adaptive Intelligence" Update

This version represents a total architectural overhaul designed to maximize win rates and preserve capital in highly manipulated modern markets:

  • Market Regime-Switching Engine (New): The market is not static. V2.57 dynamically calculates the Volatility Ratio (current ATR vs. 200-bar baseline). It automatically classifies the market into three regimes: NORMAL, HYPER (STORM), or SQUEEZE (FREEZE). Based on the regime, the EA automatically expands or tightens its Supertrend sensitivity, Trailing Stop distance, and FOMO safety limits in real-time.

  • Nested SMC (Smart Money Concepts) Filter: The algorithm actively hunts for Institutional Footprints. It detects mitigating Fair Value Gaps (FVG) across higher macro timeframes. If a setup is blocked by a nested institutional trap, the hardware score drops, and the AI forces a trade rejection.

  • Dual-MTF Macro Confluence: Trading against the macro trend is algorithmic suicide. V2.57 automatically scans two higher Macro timeframes (e.g., trading on M15 scans H1 and H4). Trades are heavily penalized unless they align harmoniously with global trend momentum.

  • 2-Bar Momentum Decay Exit: Trailing stops are great, but preemptive exits are superior. If a trade is in deep profit and the EA detects a 2-Bar MACD Momentum Decay, it instantly secures the profit before the pullback hits your stop loss.

The 7-Layer Operating Anatomy

Inferno Storm operates through a rigorous 7-layer evaluation matrix to ensure absolute precision.

LAYER 1: The Dynamic Shields & Regime Engine (Market Profiling)

Evaluates if the current battlefield is worth fighting in and adapts to it.

  • Auto-Calibration & Regime Switch: Automatically lowers trigger thresholds in dormant markets and raises barriers during volatile storms. Zero manual re-optimization required.

  • Rolling Fireshield: Anti-whipsaw protection. If the EA loses a defined amount (e.g., $15) within a rolling 60-minute window, it enters a mandatory sleep mode to bypass short-term market chaos.

  • Smart Cooldown: Eradicates revenge trading. After a loss, the system enforces a strict timeout (3-6 candles) before re-engaging.

  • Macro-Aware News Filter: Automatically locks trading triggers 1-2 hours before any High-Impact (RED) economic events.

LAYER 2: The Kinetic Triggers (Execution Sights)

If Layer 1 is clear, the EA hunts for structural breakouts using three independent triggers:

  • Supertrend: Price decisively shatters the protection band, signaling a phase reversal.

  • Donchian Radar: Price breaks the supreme high/low of the last 20 periods.

  • TTM Squeeze: Volatility compression ignites as Bollinger Bands break outside Keltner Channels with MACD confluence.

LAYER 3: Quantum Heart (L1 Hardware Filter)

The mathematical brain. Raw triggers are X-rayed on a strict 12-point base scale.

  • MACD Acceleration [Max 3 Pts]: Momentum must "explode"—increasing by 1.5x the previous candle for maximum score.

  • ADX Strength [Max 3 Pts]: Grades from Trend Genesis (+1) to Hyper-Volatility Superstorms (+3).

  • FOMO Prevention [Max 2 Pts]: Proximity to the EMA 20 base. Safe entries score high; overextended chases score zero.

  • Liquidity Breakout [Max 2 Pts]: Requires Bollinger Band Width to expand by >10% over the previous period.

  • Structural Flow [Max 2 Pts]: EMA 20 slope trajectory validated over 3 consecutive candles.

LAYER 4: Multi-Dimensional Macro System (Dual-MTF & Nested SMC)

Combats the blind spots of traditional bots, contributing 8 decisive points (Total Max Score: 20).

  • Dual-MTF 3D View [Max 3 Pts]: Synchronizes the Intermediate (M1) and Macro (M2) timeframes. Maximum points are awarded only when all timeframes show absolute alignment (Price > EMA & Supertrend).

  • Nested SMC Gaps [Max 5 Pts]: Scans for Fair Value Gaps across macro charts. A localized breakout nested within a massive H4 FVG receives maximum institutional scoring (+5), while opposing FVGs result in severe point deductions (-3).

LAYER 5: Dynamic Risk Sizing

Capital allocation scales dynamically based on the Layer 3 & 4 Hardware Score.

  • Tier 1 (Probe): Marginal passing score -> Allocates 0.5x Risk to test the waters.

  • Tier 2 (Standard): Solid setup -> Allocates 1.0x Standard Risk.

  • Tier 3 (Conviction): Perfect MTF/SMC alignment -> Injects 1.5x Risk to amplify returns.

LAYER 6: AI Audit & Momentum Exits ("Deep-Think" Validation)

The cognitive checkpoint.

  • Prompt AI 2.0: Packages the entire technical context (MTF, SMC, L1 Score, News) and streams it to the LLM.

  • 100-Word Deduction & XML Matrix: The AI must output a structured, 100-word logical deduction evaluating price traps, followed by a strict XML Confidence Score (1-5).

  • 2-Bar Decay Exit: Secures floating profit aggressively. If MACD acceleration drops for 2 consecutive candles in normal conditions, it Market Closes at the peak.

  • Hyper-Trend Immunity: If ADX is in a "Superstorm" state, it ignores minor pullbacks, exiting only when MACD loses 60% of its momentum.

LAYER 7: The Master Dashboard (Dual-Hemisphere HUD)

Comprehensive, distortion-free responsive UI.

  • Left Panel (Metrics): Live PnL, Rolling Equity, Broker Session (Asian/London/NY), Spread tracking, and Live AI Status.

  • Right Panel (Analytics): Current Market Regime State, Live ADX Target calibrations, Dual-MTF state, SMC FVG Context, and MACD Histograms.

Universal LLM Bridge & Anti-Spam Architecture

Connect your MT5 terminal seamlessly to the titans of Generative AI:

  • Supported Neural Engines: OpenAI (GPT-4o), Google Gemini (1.5 Pro/Flash), Anthropic Claude, Grok, DeepSeek, or Custom APIs.

  • Asynchronous Jitter Protocol: Intelligently paces API requests to prevent IP bans and "Error 429: Too Many Requests."

The Tri-State Execution Engine

Adapt to any market regime instantly by toggling between three operational modes:

  • MODE [EA ONLY]: A brutally fast, offline mathematical matrix utilizing SMC, Dual-MTF, and TTM Squeeze mechanics.

  • MODE [AI ONLY]: The EA acts purely as a data-feeder, packaging raw OHLC price action to the AI, trading solely on LLM predictive reasoning.

  • MODE [HYBRID] (Recommended): The "Holy Grail." The Quant Core detects a setup, assigns a 20-point L1 Score, and interrogates the AI. A trade is fired only when math and logic reach absolute agreement.

Installation & Crucial Setup

  1. Download the .ex5 file and place it in your MQL5\Experts folder.

  2. Generate an API key from your chosen AI provider (e.g., DeepSeek, OpenAI, Gemini).

  3. CRITICAL: Navigate to Tools > Options > Expert Advisors -> Check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" and add your AI provider's API URL (e.g., https://api.openai.com or https://generativelanguage.googleapis.com ).

  4. Attach to an M15 chart, input your API key, and ignite the storm.

🛡️ AUTHOR & COPYRIGHT ✍️ Astracodewolf – Algorithmic Trading Systems Developer © 2026. All algorithms and designs are the proprietary intellectual property of Astracodewolf & Wingflame Intelligence Lab.


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SD Gold HFT Scalper EA is an advanced, high-frequency trading system designed specifically for extreme volatility and fast market execution. Unlike traditional Expert Advisors that rely on delayed OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close) candlestick data, this system operates entirely on pure, raw tick data . By monitoring micro-movements in the bid and ask prices, it identifies and capitalizes on explosive momentum bursts before they register on standard charts. While optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) , this E
Gold Grabber Grid Hedge
Israel Odartei Lamptey
Experts
GOLD GRABBER Israel L. MT5 Grid-Hedge EA. WARNING: EA has Optimised  sets for GOLD (XAUUSD) ONLY (Minimum Capital: $1000) Download sets below: Use these sets for XAUUSD:  https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1FBfc-eE7B7APhZ-P754R76d3xih8OnXX?usp=sharing Professional Grid-Hedge Trading System with Advanced Risk Management This sophisticated Expert Advisor employs a dual-directional grid strategy designed for consistent performance in volatile markets. The system opens positions in both directi
PivotStorm
Li Yin Fang
Experts
PivotStorm - Adaptive XAUUSD Market Structure Breakout EA Professional Automated Trading System for MetaTrader 5 PivotStorm is a professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured breakout trading based on confirmed market levels. The system combines market structure analysis, intelligent pending-order execution and multi-level risk management to provide a disciplined automated trading approach for the gold market. Unlike simple breakout robots that react to every pri
Spartan Gold Sniper AI
Quoc Dung Le
Experts
SPARTAN GOLD SNIPER AI - V7.2 ULTIMATE The All-In-One Gold Solution: Smart Scalping and Professional Swing Trading. Spartan Gold Sniper is not just an EA; it is a complete trading system designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold). Version 7.2 introduces the Smart Adaptive Engine, making it the most flexible bot on the market for both small accounts and large Prop Firm capitals. Critical Requirements Latency: You must use a VPS with less than 20ms latency (Recommended: MQL5 Built-in VPS). Account:
Mercaria Unicorn Gold EA
Anton Serozhkin
Experts
Launch offer. The price rises step by step as the number of sales grows. Every purchase includes all future updates through MQL5 Market. Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive grid trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5, developed by practicing traders for all experience levels. Overview Mercaria Unicorn is an adaptive trading system for Gold (XAUUSD) and other CFD instruments. Unlike standard grid robots with fixed parameters, it automatically adjusts the number of levels, the lot size, and
Caicai Long and Short Pair Trading
Thiago Lopes
Experts
CaicaiLS Pro - Advanced Pair Trading & Statistical Arbitrage (Version 9.0) The CaicaiLS Pro is a quantitative Expert Advisor designed for Long & Short operations (Pair Trading) using Statistical Arbitrage . Developed for traders seeking precision, it tracks correlation and cointegration anomalies across multiple asset pairs simultaneously, seeking performance in both mean reversion and momentum breakouts. Its advanced architecture features the introduction of Shadow Execution technology. The mat
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained using a 10-year history of real tick data. The trading is performed only on GBP/USD. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. Trading Strategy The system does NOT use dangerous strategies such as averaging or martingale, but strictly adheres to the neural network instructions. Stop lo
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Experts
The Neurolite Expert Advisor offers trade decisions based on a neural network trained on 5-years of real tick data. Trading is performed only on the EUR/USD currency pair. Its main peculiarity is a small amount of input parameters so as to facilitate the working process of users. The Neurolite EA will fine-tune all the parameters for you. This Expert Advisor is based on the previously released Neurolite EA gbpusd , which was adjusted for successful trading on the EUR/USD currency pair. Trading
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Experts
A scalper system only work during Asian hours. Several unique indicators to detective the price fluctuation. Dynamic TP/SL level according to market conditions. Fixed stoploss to protect the capital, very low risk of losing a lot of money. No need to obtain SET files. The parameters are the same for each currency pair. It is optimized to work on EURAUD . It is recommended to use Eagle Scalper on M15 chart. It is recommended to run it on a real ECN broker with very low spread . It is recommended
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Experts
Snake EURUSD Real EA is a fully automatic Forex Trading Expert Advisor. The robot can run on any pair, but the results are better on EURUSD M15. The system can run with any broker that also provides Floating Spread. Advantages The EA does not use systems like martingale, hedging, etc. The EA uses SL and Trailing Stop to make a profit. In addition, you can also set TP (EURUSD at 93 for me). Best test results with 99.0% in the backtest. It is not necessary to close the EA during the press release
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Experts
Benefit EA Uses only hedging accounts.     Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the oper
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Experts
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
On Control EA MT5 V2
Hany Ali
Experts
On Control EA MT5 V2 Game-Changing Software For The Forex Market  On Control EA was created to help traders like you maximize their income. How would you like to gain access to a world-class proprietary piece of software designed for one purpose, to improve your Forex strategy? Let’s be honest, it can be hard to understand which technical analysis & trading signals you should follow. With On Control EA, you now have a powerful tool that will enhance your Forex trading strategy & elevate your in
EA Rx Five MT5
Ruslan Pishun
Experts
The adviser uses a strategy based on the use of 7 Envelopes  indicators, on each timeframe (M5, M15, M30, H1, H4) there are 7 Envelopes indicators. Trading is based on the “Price Action” strategy, the adviser searches for a simultaneous signal on 5 time frames: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 and then opens an order. The EA uses the built-in Martingale and Averaging algorithm. The adviser uses economic news to achieve more accurate signals. Hidden Take Profit, Break Even and Trailing Stop are used. Attenti
MoneyMaker StableATM Lite
Zi Jie Gu
Experts
MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is an automatic intelligent trading system for foreign exchange! Lite edition just support MetaTrader 5! The purpose of MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is to stabilize profits, not to give you the ability to get rich overnight! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only applicable to EUR / USD currency trading, and cannot be used for other currency exchange trading, other CFD product trading, and commodity tradingor futures commodity trading! MoneyMaker stableATM Lite is only suitabl
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Experts
NorthEastWay MT5 it is a fully automated “pullback” trading system, which is especially effective in trading on popular “pullback” currency pairs: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. The system uses the main patterns of the Forex market in trading – the return of the price after a sharp movement in any direction. Timeframe: M15 Base currency pairs: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD  Additional pairs: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD After buying EA, be sure to write to me in private messages, i will add
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Solar Abyss Twinforge AI
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Chaos Manuscript Oracle AI
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Marble Tempest Runemaker AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
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Ghostforge Bloom Requiem AI
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