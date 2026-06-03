Turtle One MT5

3.67 

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Next Price 249$

Welcome to the Turtle One Expert Advisor, a state-of-the-art trading system designed to provide traders with a reliable, secure, and adaptable tool for navigating the complexities of the gold market. The Turtle One system stands out by prioritizing risk management and transparency, ensuring that your trading experience is both safe and customizable.


Key Features of the Turtle One System:
Risk-Averse Strategy: The Turtle One system does not employ high-risk strategies such as hedging, martingale, or grid trading. This approach minimizes the potential for large, unexpected losses, providing a more stable trading environment.
Genuine Trading Approach: Unlike many systems that rely on historical data reader or artificial intelligence, the Turtle One system bases its trades on real-time market conditions, ensuring a genuine and adaptive trading experience.
Pending Orders: The system employs multiple pending orders, allowing for precise entry points and better control over trade execution.
Stoploss Protection: Every trade is protected by a stoploss, which helps to cap potential losses and protect your investment.
Drawdown Limits: The system includes strict drawdown limitations, with a daily max drawdown which users can determine according to their wishes, ensuring that your trading capital is safeguarded.
Time Management: Traders can choose to trade only during specific sessions (Asia, Europe, or US) and on certain days, allowing for flexible and strategic trading.
News Filter: The built-in news filter helps to avoid trades during times of significant market volatility, such as during major news releases, thereby reducing the risk of unwanted price spikes.
Customizable Parameters: This is not a black box system; user have the ability to adjust the input parameters to optimize trading results according to user preferences.

In summary, the Turtle One Expert Advisor offers a comprehensive suite of features designed to enhance your trading performance while prioritizing risk management and transparency. We believe that this system will provide you with the tools you need to navigate the gold market confidently and successfully.

Turtle One Expert Advisor: Setup & Requirements

Setup: For maximum results, use the setfile provided.

Trading Parameters:

Symbol: GOLD/XAUUSD
Minimum/Recommended Deposit: $1000/$2000 
Account Type: Hedging
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500

Broker Compatibility: Automatically detects and adjusts for 3-digit brokers for GOLD.

Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)

Technical Recommendations:

VPS: Use a Virtual Private Server (VPS) to ensure that the bot operates without interruptions, providing a stable trading environment.
News Filter: The Expert Advisor uses MT5’s built-in news calendar to filter high-impact news events, eliminating the need for manual URL inputs and GMT settings.
Backtesting Details:

Symbol: XAUUSD
Timeframe: H1 (one hour chart)
Period: 2025-2026
Modeling: "Every Tick based on real ticks" modeling is recommended for the most accurate backtest results
Start Balance Minimum/Recommended: $1000/$2000
Leverage: 1:100 or higher
Setting: Need Setfile
Support: If you have any questions or need assistance with setting up the Expert Advisor, please feel free to contact us via private message. We are committed to responding as quickly as possible to help you get the most out of Turtle One.

Risk Warning: Before purchasing this product, ensure that you fully understand the risks associated with trading. Please note that past performance is not indicative of future results.

Отзывы 4
playgold
1121
playgold 2026.07.13 04:55 
 

Very good gold breakout EA that works in the current market (edit: as of early July 2026). My only "complaint" (not really!) is that seeing how extremely well it works it's easy to get greedy with risk settings, but we need to consider that in Aggressive mode it can be up to 8 trades per side triggered at same price, so our lot size or risk percent setting gets multiplied accordingly. I didn't realize this at first, which resulted in a loss larger than expected maximum on a certain unlucky day. I've since adjusted the settings to stay at reasonable risk and everything is good again. The developer provides all the needed support (which is how I know it's up to 8 trades and not some other maximum number). Edit on August 8, 2026: unfortunately, this EA started giving me mostly losses since late July to early August 2026, so I paused using it for now. It's still sane in backtests over this same period, but live trading is significantly worse (mostly slippage on entry via the pending orders), so I seem to need a larger profit margin in backtests for this EA to also be profitable with my broker live. I intend to give it another try later, such as upon seeing more convincing growth in the reference signal and in my backtests again. This isn't necessarily a drawback of this specific EA - several other gold breakout EAs also started performing worse for me during this same time, with only few still managing well.

Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:08 
 

很好的开发者。我已经实现了盈利。继续支持

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Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here   | How to trade properly :  here   | MT5 Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pending or
Trendline Trade Panel
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
NetZ
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
NET Z uses a very well-known trend reversal technique to determine position entry with slight modifications by using virtual trade techniques and virtual pending orders so that position entry is not too early or too late. Why NETZ? NET Z does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will share my personal daily rout
DuniaMaya
Sugianto
5 (2)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
Lock Recovery MT4
Sugianto
3 (2)
Эксперты
Lock Recovery is created with the aim of to recover a position that suffered a loss. Live Monitoring | Lock Recovery Complete Guide & Setfile: Click here | MT5 Version : Click here Input Settings: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Smart Multi Symbol Control : Enable/disable maximum allow forex pair on risk + Maximum allowed number of fx pairs on risk: if Smart Multi Symbol Control = true, fill in max allow fx pairs on risk + Trade At New Bar :open and
Major Trend EA
Sugianto
Эксперты
Major Trend Expert Advisor – Trade with Confidence on Major Currency Pairs After years of live trading with consistent results, I hereby present the Major Trend EA. The   Major Trend EA   is built to trade top-performing major forex pairs, with a special focus on   AUDUSD   and   NZDUSD , where it delivers its most consistent results. It applies a combination of advanced trend-analysis techniques to identify high-probability entry points, helping to reduce drawdowns and enhance long-term profita
Bitcoin Wizard MT4
Sugianto
Эксперты
Bitcoin Wizard — Professional Version Trade Bitcoin Momentum With Precision Automation Bitcoin Wizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor specifically designed for trading Bitcoin using a momentum breakout strategy powered by intelligent pending orders. The system analyzes market highs and lows within selected periods to identify potential explosive movements, allowing trades to enter only when momentum confirms the opportunity. Built for traders who prefer disciplined and structured execution,
GO Trendline MT5
Sugianto
3.67 (3)
Эксперты
GO Trendline was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines. Setfile | Bot explanation: here  | How to trade properly : here |   MT4:   here Input parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions Trade Buys: allow buys Trade Sell: allow sell Open Position Mode: Select the open position method Reverse the Auto mode signal : Reverse the signal Delete trendline after opening a position: set false for continuous pen
Trendline Trade Panel MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
The Trendline Trade Panel was created to make it easier to train forex trading skills in backtester and at the same time make it easier to live trade using trendlines with the push of a button. This ea is perfect for beginners who want to learn to trade manually because all of its features are equipped with basic tools for trading forex. Other uses for Trendline Trade Panel: + Can be used to perform recovering loss positions made by other EA or positions that open manually. Fill in magic number
Dunia Maya
Sugianto
5 (1)
Эксперты
Dunia Maya is an expert advisor developed from my experience in manual trading that has been automated. Dunia Maya is specifically designed to generate maximum profits with small deposits by prioritizing the security of your funds. Why Dunia Maya? Dunia Maya   does not require complicated settings and is easy to use because user only need to upload a set file that is already available. Currently there are set files for 20 fx pairs. The best GRID EA with the ability to control risks. I will sha
GOLD Pyramid
Sugianto
4.33 (3)
Эксперты
Gold Pyramid is a Grid Trend expert advisor and works by following the trend movements. Need : + Hedging Account + VPS Best Fx pair : EURUSD FAQ | Setfile:  pls  leave a message on the comment tab, I will send you the latest setfile Expert parameters: 1. Manage Open Positions + Trade Buy: allow buy + Trade Sell: allow sell + Continue New Cycle: If False, then the Expert Will Only Manage The Remaining Open Positions and Will Not Open New Positions When All Positions Have Been Closed. + Select En
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Эксперты
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Omni Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Omni Gold is a trading system designed to deliver precision and consistency by combining trend analysis with pending orders. This innovative approach ensures accuracy in trade execution while adhering to a disciplined risk management framework. Signal |   Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Launch promo! 10 spots available at current price! Final price 30,000$ Note: Price increase to limit the number of users in the same broker. Get your copies right now! Key Highlights: Risk-Averse Stra
Super Gold Trend
Sugianto
Эксперты
Introducing the Super Gold Trend Expert Advisor (EA) Unlock the potential of trend-based breakout trading with Super Gold Trend , a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor designed for trading XAUUSD (GOLD) . Built on a trend-following strategy and leveraging pending orders , this EA aims for precise entries by aligning with market liquidity, ensuring enhanced accuracy and profitability. Setfile  | Input Parameter Manual Guide Key Features Real Market Strategy : Super Gold Trend adapts to real-
Neo Gold MT5
Sugianto
Эксперты
Neo Gold EA – Smart Gold Trading for MetaTrader 5 Neo Gold EA is a powerful and flexible Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading on MetaTrader 5 . It combines advanced risk management, trade automation, and broker-friendly features to help traders trade confidently in all market conditions. NOT GRID, NOT MARTINGALE, NOT AI, NO HUGE SL Signal |  Setfile  | Manual Guide  | Neo Gold Public Channel   Launch promo! Exclusive offer, availabe 10 spots at current price! Next Price
Фильтр:
Charliemagne Crabajales
60
Charliemagne Crabajales 2026.07.28 10:32 
 

I have back test this with good results, but since theres always a disclaimer that past performance or even back test does not guarantee profit, this EA is not profitable base on my own experience. I have posted in the comment my P&L. If you ask me, I will avoid this EA.

Sugianto
17296
Ответ разработчика Sugianto 2026.07.28 11:05
Hello, I'm sorry to hear about your recent experience. It's important to understand that you entered Turtle One during a difficult market period. Turtle One is designed as a **long-term trend-following system**, so periods of drawdown are a normal part of its trading cycle before it captures larger trending moves. According to the historical backtests, Turtle One has an average winning rate of around **68%**. This also means that approximately **32% of trades can be losing trades**. The EA intentionally uses a relatively small stop loss to keep individual losses under control, so consecutive stop-outs can occur during choppy or ranging market conditions. For this reason, **proper risk management is essential**. My recommended configuration is: * **Minimum balance:** 1000
* **Lot size:** 0.01 Here's why: Turtle One can place up to **8 pending orders on each side**. With a **0.01 lot size** and a **25-pip stop loss**, each stopped-out trade represents approximately **$2.50** of risk. If all eight positions on one side are stopped out, the total loss would be approximately **8 × $2.50 = $20**. The account should therefore have enough capital to comfortably absorb these normal losing periods while allowing the EA to continue trading until the next profitable trend develops. Please also note that the official Turtle signal has experienced similar losing periods in the past before recovering. This behavior is expected for trend-following systems and should be evaluated over a long series of trades rather than a few individual days. One thing I also noticed is that your broker appears to have relatively high **slippage**. High slippage can significantly reduce performance by causing entries and exits to be executed at worse prices than intended. For the best results, I strongly recommend using a well-regulated broker with low spreads, fast execution, and consistently low slippage. Thank you for your patience and understanding. Trading systems should always be evaluated over the long term, with appropriate capital and disciplined risk management, rather than based on short-term market fluctuations.
playgold
1121
playgold 2026.07.13 04:55 
 

Very good gold breakout EA that works in the current market (edit: as of early July 2026). My only "complaint" (not really!) is that seeing how extremely well it works it's easy to get greedy with risk settings, but we need to consider that in Aggressive mode it can be up to 8 trades per side triggered at same price, so our lot size or risk percent setting gets multiplied accordingly. I didn't realize this at first, which resulted in a loss larger than expected maximum on a certain unlucky day. I've since adjusted the settings to stay at reasonable risk and everything is good again. The developer provides all the needed support (which is how I know it's up to 8 trades and not some other maximum number). Edit on August 8, 2026: unfortunately, this EA started giving me mostly losses since late July to early August 2026, so I paused using it for now. It's still sane in backtests over this same period, but live trading is significantly worse (mostly slippage on entry via the pending orders), so I seem to need a larger profit margin in backtests for this EA to also be profitable with my broker live. I intend to give it another try later, such as upon seeing more convincing growth in the reference signal and in my backtests again. This isn't necessarily a drawback of this specific EA - several other gold breakout EAs also started performing worse for me during this same time, with only few still managing well.

Sugianto
17296
Ответ разработчика Sugianto 2026.08.09 00:00
hello there, thank you for the kind review. **Added on August 8, 2026 – Important Risk Management Notice** Turtle One achieved approximately a **68% winning trade rate in historical backtesting**. However, this does not mean that the EA will generate winning trades consistently or without periods of losses. A 68% historical win rate naturally includes losing trades, losing streaks, and periods of drawdown as part of the strategy's normal performance cycle. Turtle One is designed with a **long-term trading perspective**, so its performance should not be evaluated based on only a few trades or a short period of use. Market conditions constantly change, and the EA may experience both profitable and unfavorable periods. For this reason, **proper risk management is essential**. Always use a lot size and account balance appropriate for your risk tolerance, maintain sufficient free margin, and avoid excessive exposure. The objective is not to eliminate losing trades, but to ensure that the account has sufficient capacity to withstand normal drawdown periods and continue operating over the long term. Broker conditions can also significantly affect real trading results. Execution speed, spread, slippage, liquidity, and trading conditions may differ between brokers. We therefore recommend using a reputable broker with **clear regulatory standing, competitive spreads, and reliable execution**. **Important:** Backtest results represent historical performance and do not guarantee future or live trading results. Always trade responsibly and use risk settings appropriate for your account size.
Chun Hua Li
482
Chun Hua Li 2026.07.02 10:08 
 

很好的开发者。我已经实现了盈利。继续支持

Sugianto
17296
Ответ разработчика Sugianto 2026.07.13 05:40
hello there, thank you for the kind review.
Zhi Hu
796
Zhi Hu 2026.06.12 03:49 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Sugianto
17296
Ответ разработчика Sugianto 2026.06.12 04:09
thank you for the review, I will add it in the next update
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